Netanyahu aims for international complicity against Palestinian Legiticimacy, by Ramona Wadi

Netanyahu aims for international complicity against Palestinian legitimacy

US President Donald Trump has landed in Tel Aviv, bringing with him precarious baggage of previous presidencies alongside his own belligerence. Since his vague utterance implying a departure from the two-state compromise, media speculation has missed some important points. The „ultimate deal“ which Trump occasionally refers to, may end up being far more explicit than any other political statement so far.

