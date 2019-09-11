Netanyahu’s election campaign only knows destruction and dirt By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

The silence on the crimes of the Zionist regime must be ended! Netanyahu’s election campaign only knows destruction and dirt By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski When I wrote about Netanyahu’s election campaign, his regime and his methods in March, I did not know how recent this article would be, so I can use it again.

The silence on the crimes of the Zionist regime must be ended!

Netanyahu’s election campaign only knows destruction and dirt

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

When I wrote about Netanyahu’s election campaign, his regime and his methods in March, I did not know how recent this article would be, so I can use it again. The system Netanyahu and family can not be beaten for recklessness. So, if elected again on 17 September at his instigation, then his racist and undemocratic methods have again increased. Will attacks and wars against Syria, Lebanon and Iran soon be the icing on the cake in Netanyahu’s election campaign? Is there any other state besides the Jewish, where it is possible that in addition to oppression, Corruption and lawlessness deprives a people of their rights – and all this without consequences? For example, while Turkey and Russia and their favorite enemies Putin and Erdogan are constantly demonized in the German media, Netanyahu enjoys an unbearable fool’s freedom. This fictional “only democracy in the Middle East” finally enjoys German state rationale and is therefore under “protection of species” – occupation, settlements, violations of international and human rights or not. The German accomplices are doing their utmost to defend this state’s right to exist without defined borders, but with expansionist desires and “Jerusalem laws” and racist, by all means. This fictional “only democracy in the Middle East” finally enjoys German state rationale and is therefore under “protection of species” – occupation, settlements, violations of international and human rights or not. The German accomplices are doing their utmost to defend this state’s right to exist without defined borders, but with expansionist desires and “Jerusalem laws” and racist, by all means. This fictional “only democracy in the Middle East” finally enjoys German state rationale and is therefore under “protection of species” – occupation, settlements, violations of international and human rights or not. The German accomplices are doing their utmost to defend this state’s right to exist without defined borders, but with expansionist desires and “Jerusalem laws” and racist, by all means.

Now if Netanyahu further refines his racist methods for this second election campaign, he wants to spoil Israel’s Palestinian citizens completely by announcing the expansion of all illegal settlements under international law and finally legalizing filming in polling stations and banning critical TV channels and media outlets wants, then it is already five past twelve and the time is more than ripe to react to this fatal policy, which has mostly populists and racists from Trump to Bolsonaro and Orban to the AfD behind.

That the German government on 17 pages sets out their concerns and skeptical about the “two-state solution” is, one can only consider as a sad satire of a German foreign policy in pieces of a SPD “Auschwitz Minister” and his CDU “boss” Chancellor Merkel, deduct and draw your own conclusions. So today I bring back my mentioned last article on the Knesset election, because he unfortunately has lost nothing of topicality, but the reality has worsened, and all under the eyes of the sanctimonious world community. As always, the victims are the Palestinians and Israeli-critical Jews, activists of the BDS campaign and all those who work for a just peace. This is the Zionist and destructive filth that should force us all to ACT.

Fascist election campaign in times of Judaization

Currently one of the dirtiest election campaigns of all time is raging in the “Jewish state”. And when the elections take place on April 9, King Bibi will use all means to continue his “corrupt monarchy.” After all, he thinks he can form his own laws and override existing ones. (1) If all allegations of corruption finally lead to an indictment, that will not prevent him from remaining Prime Minister. He has repeatedly rejected the idea of ​​resigning and rather blasphemes against “upset left” media. He also defames an opposition that “pacts with Arabs” and thereby endangers the security of the “Jewish state”. He who pacted with entrepreneurs, media czars and gambling kings to gain advantages such as jubilee articles in far-right newspapers and Internet portals. The “royal couple” Bibi and Sara received luxury gifts, for which he was grateful to the generous donors and showed political relief. Everything was done with care, by suitcase-wise dirty laundry traveling, with a kind of recklessness that leaves one stunned.

Israel: the country where racism flourishes

The worst part is that neither his Likud party nor right-wing coalition partners turned away from him, but continue to support him. Just like “his” people, who continue to stand behind him and believe everything that comes out of his mouth. In fact, the “Jewish state” is the country where racism flourishes and where it is possible for a head of government standing in front of the indictment to stand for re-election. The more brutal he goes against the Palestinian population or air strikes against Gaza, the more popular he seems to be. And that should scare us all. (2)

His ruthlessness policy has not shied away from rapprochement with Saudi Arabia. And he can rely on Trump and Orban and plays the leader of all Jews worldwide.

The occupation of Palestine is no longer a fixed topic on the world stage. Instead, the Israeli Hasbara puts Iran and its alleged “planned Holocaust” against the “Jewish state” into focus. This aggressive focus on Iran, the threats against Lebanon, against Hezbollah and Hamas in the Gaza concentration camp, the strong rearmament, also thanks to Germany, is making the nuclear power “Jewish state” ever more threatening and powerful.

Naked and dirty truth: “Israel is NOT a state of all citizens”

The unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the “eternal” capital of a “Jewish state” also shows the unwillingness of the Jewish rulers in Palestine to do so. Last Sunday Netanyahu finally showed his true face via an Instagram message, in which he made it very clear: “Israel is NOT a state of all citizens, but exclusively of the Jews.” “According to the national law passed by us, Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people and only that! Thus, the “Jewish state” has definitively forfeited any claim to being a “democracy”. Netanyahu sees “no problem with Arab citizens”, they have the same rights, but in the “Jewish nation state” only Jews have the right to self-determination. In addition, Hebrew is declared the sole national language, while Arabic, which was also the official language in the “Jewish State”, will soon receive an undefined special status. For example, about 17.5 percent of Palestinian Israelis are marginalized, their minimum rights curtailed and Palestinian ethnic cleansing continued. This is the naked and dirty Zionist truth that makes it clear to the Palestinian citizens that they are unwanted second-class citizens. (3) which makes it clear to the Palestinian citizens that they are unwanted second-class citizens. (3) which makes it clear to the Palestinian citizens that they are unwanted second-class citizens. (3)

These racist-fascist measures of a Jewish Greater Israel should finally open the eyes of the last doubter about this state. In fact, there is no “Jewish people”, but there is a religion that seeks to rise “Judaically” over its minorities in the country. This marginalization policy in the Knesset parliament is virtually unchallenged with this National Law and Prime Minister. The Palestinians continue to be discriminated against as a “fifth column” and regarded as a threat threatening the “Jewish soul” of the country. (4)

Especially we Germans know this kind of politics of exclusion too well! Now we see how a similar policy “light” in the “Jewish state” is being tried.

The Holocaust does not sanctify all means!

How is that possible? Because Germany, the US, and other countries are doing their utmost to make amends for all that has been done to the Jews, but at the expense of the Palestinians. So is trying to repay old guilt with new. No, guilt remains guilty and one can not repeat it often enough: the Holocaust does not sanctify all means! If former victims and their descendants become perpetrators, then they must be held accountable.

Hannah Arendt recognized very early the “double” loyalty that Israel described by the example of US Jews, as they were forced to serve as a “lobby” for the “Jewish state”. Also, Hannah Arendt was very worried about the arrogance of the founders of Israel, which goes hand in hand with contempt and hostility towards the Arabs / Palestinians.

In fact, this Jewish-Zionist arrogance of the “chosen” from the beginning of the founding of the state and the resulting Nakba, the expulsion of the Palestinian people from their land, and the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine was and is the driving moment of Zionist politics.

Even worse, the influence of the Israel lobby over the past 30 years has sharply escalated, with massive support from lobbying groups and government funds. It is a “support industry” that is second to none. So how could this lobby become so powerful? Thanks to all our help and thanks to the “Christian-Jewish values ​​lobby”, which basically knows only one goal: the fight against Muslims and Islam.

So when we talk about the common fight against terror that connects us, then we should finally ask ourselves why the German government is allied with terrorist states such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia or even with the “Jewish state”.

The “Jewish state” must be stopped!

Here we are dealing with the same phenomenon of double standards, because what is terror and from whom it emanates is arbitrarily determined. We are dealing with the same kind of dangerous hypocritical mendacity when Jews are again being discriminated against in Germany, when they are asked to not rent out any rooms, to terminate their accounts, and to defame them as anti-Semitic and nefarious. Germany in particular should refuse to submit to the policies of the “Jewish state” and its lobby organizations, and even worse, to make common cause with these lobbyists. In fact, there are now two types of Jews, conscience and conscience. What we had to experience on the occasion of the awarding of the Göttingen Peace Prize to the “Jewish Voice for Just Peace” is embarrassing for Germany! Shame on all politicians and supporters of the policy of the “Jewish Besatzerstaats”, which has forfeited any claim to recognition. Yes, I say it again: this state without defined borders, with racist laws and a pseudo-constitution that knows only one thing: the Judaization of all Palestine, and for decades blatantly violated international law and human rights, must be stopped and not continue to be supported. Especially this federal government under the Christian Zionist Merkel and Foreign Minister Maas, who went into politics because of Auschwitz, should remember what that means. (5) is embarrassing for Germany can not be beat! Shame on all politicians and supporters of the policy of the “Jewish Besatzerstaats”, which has forfeited any claim to recognition. Yes, I say it again: this state without defined borders, with racist laws and a pseudo-constitution that knows only one thing: the Judaization of all Palestine, and for decades blatantly violated international law and human rights, must be stopped and not continue to be supported. Especially this federal government under the Christian Zionist Merkel and Foreign Minister Maas, who went into politics because of Auschwitz, should remember what that means. (5) is embarrassing for Germany can not be beat! Shame on all politicians and supporters of the policy of the “Jewish Besatzerstaats”, which has forfeited any claim to recognition. Yes, I say it again: this state without defined borders, with racist laws and a pseudo-constitution that knows only one thing: the Judaization of all Palestine, and for decades blatantly violated international law and human rights, must be stopped and not continue to be supported. Especially this federal government under the Christian Zionist Merkel and Foreign Minister Maas, who went into politics because of Auschwitz, should remember what that means. (5) which has forfeited any claim to recognition. Yes, I say it again: this state without defined borders, with racist laws and a pseudo-constitution that only knows one thing: the Judaization of all Palestine, and for decades blatantly violated international law and human rights, must be stopped and not continue to be supported. Especially this federal government under the Christian Zionist Merkel and Foreign Minister Maas, who went into politics because of Auschwitz, should remember what that means. (5) which has forfeited any claim to recognition. Yes, I say it again: this state without defined borders, with racist laws and a pseudo-constitution that only knows one thing: the Judaization of all Palestine, and for decades blatantly violated international law and human rights, must be stopped and not continue to be supported. Especially this federal government under the Christian Zionist Merkel and Foreign Minister Maas, who went into politics because of Auschwitz, should remember what that means. (5) which has for decades blatantly violated international law and human rights must be stopped and no longer supported. Especially this federal government under the Christian Zionist Merkel and Foreign Minister Maas, who went into politics because of Auschwitz, should remember what that means. (5) which has for decades blatantly violated international law and human rights must be stopped and no longer supported. Especially this federal government under the Christian Zionist Merkel and Foreign Minister Maas, who went into politics because of Auschwitz, should remember what that means. (5)

The silence on the crimes of the Zionist regime must be ended!

Maas, who is acting with unbearable chutzpah against Maduro, the elected head of state of Venezuela, and actively supports a US puppet, calls for Russia sanctions and is always at the forefront with unbearable cynicism and raised index fingers, is silent on the crimes of the Zionist regime. If he had really gone into politics because of Auschwitz, he would not allow Jews to be marginalized and defamed again in Germany. To put it bluntly: it is certainly not anti-Semitism to criticize the “Jewish state” and its occupation policy, nor is it Muslim anti-Semitism if Muslim citizens are unwilling to remain silent when their siblings are persecuted in the “Jewish state” .

The recent riots on Haram al-Sharif also show how the Netanyahu regime is trying and making common cause with right-wing extremist Jews in these times of the fascist-Zionist election campaign. Regardless, Ariel Sharon, the “butcher” of the Lebanon war, trampled Haram al-Sharif in 2000, triggering the second intifada. Now the Israeli government is challenging Jordan, because for the eleventh time the Jordanian representative appointed by King Abdullah was arrested after he was forbidden to enter the Al Aqsa mosque for the 19th time. Once again, it puts the Netanyahu regime on a confrontation, jeopardizing the status quo. So the Jewish occupiers imagine “religious freedom,” and the community of states, which often lists the much-vaunted “values” in their mouths, is silent. King Abdullah, according to the 1994 peace agreement with Israel, has the legitimacy of exercising guardianship of the Muslim and Christian sites in Jerusalem. So much for the observance of contracts with the “Jewish state” and the USA. (6) (6a)

It is not for nothing that all right and fascist new leaders and parties adhere to the “Jewish state” and are their “natural allies” because they believe that this is the only way to win the fight against Islam. This role is tailor-made for Netanyahu and Trump, as they are so similar in their actions and thinking. (7)

Let’s fight against an Israelization of Germany!

It should be our aspiration to support Jewish citizens and activists who peacefully campaign for BDS (boycott, disinvestment, sanctions). Let us not leave it up to a Central Council, an anti-Semitism commissioner appointed by the Federal Government, as well as politicians across all parties, various Jewish and Zionist organizations and the whole of the Israel lobby, the sovereignty that is not afraid to demonize Jews as anti-Semites. Let us continue our fight against the Israeliization of Germany for freedom of opinion and for the freedom of Palestine in these times of the fascist election campaign of Judaization.

footnotes:

(1) https://www.fr.de/politik/aufbruch-oder-bloss-heilloses-chaos-11842758.html

(2) https://en.sputniknews.com/politik/20190310324267042-netanjahu-warnung-hamasvor-militaerschlag/

(3) https://www.dailysabah.com/deutsch/naher-osten/2019/03/11/netanjahu-israel-gehoert-nur-den-juden-nicht-arabischen-minderheit

(4) https://www.sueddeutsche.de/politik/israel-nationalstaatsgesetz-1.4061161

(5) https://deutsch.rt.com/newsticker/84785-israel-nehmen-nach-tempelberg-unruhen-muslimische-verwalter-fest/

(6) https://www.tagesspiegel.de/politik/goettinger-friedenspreis-antisemitismus-ist-mehr-als-ein-label/24063608.html

(6a) https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/israel-police-break-into-temple-mount-after-firebomb-hurled-at-holy-site-1.7017542

(7) https://www.tagesspiegel.de/politik/israel-und-europas-rechtspopulisten-verbuende-gegen-islam-und-islamismus/23938578.html