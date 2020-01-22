NEVER AGAIN!! … NOT ONLY IN AUSCHWITZ! BY EVELYN HECHT-GALINSKI Desertpeace

The liberators of Auschwitz should also think of this when they meet this week in Yad Vashem for commemoration, and do not remain silent when injustice occurs, especially when the Jewish state is guilty. NEVER AGAIN, and that doesn’t just apply to Auschwitz By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski If on January 27th the heads of…

Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

The liberators of Auschwitz should also think of this when they meet this week in Yad Vashem for commemoration, and do not remain silent when injustice occurs, especially when the Jewish state is guilty.

NEVER AGAIN, and that doesn’t just apply to Auschwitz

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

If on January 27th the heads of state of this world will travel to Jerusalem to commemorate the victims of National Socialism and to liberate the Auschwitz extermination camp, then one thing is certain: they will become part of a staging of the Jewish-Zionist occupation regime that is second to none examined.

“Unique” event

As Haaretz reported, “fittingly” to the event, the Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon, invited the participants in the World Holocaust Forum, which is taking place this week in Jerusalem, to a “unique” event with live music and a DJ Cave under the old town. This Zedekah Cave, also known as the “Solomon Quarries,” is operated by the state-owned East Jerusalem Development Company. (A Jerusalem “judaizing” authority) When this draft of the invitation had leaked unplanned, the party was tried to play down as an event for the press, that the invitation was “only” a draft that was leaked to the media while in the official version no DJ or “after party” is mentioned. (1)

Auschwitz as a synonym

Four days before this anniversary, a memorial event will take place in Yad Vashem, which Auschwitz wants to remember as a synonym for uniqueness. In fact, Auschwitz and the factory-like extermination and persecution of Jews is unique in Nazi Germany, but still comparable to later crimes and genocides. It is in no way a matter of offsetting if we make comparisons, probably not equating them, between the persecution of Jews and the ongoing expulsion and occupation in Palestine. That must be allowed 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz and the end of World War II.

More than questionable memory

If today it is wholeheartedly pointed out that on the 75th anniversary the representatives of the Allied States of the victorious powers will deliver their speeches which have freed the world from the Holocaust, together with Germany as the perpetrator who has recognized the guilt ”, together with Israel the representative the “Jewish nation”, then this commemoration is more than questionable.

Turks bashing and Israeli state terror

Few states and people offered protection to Jews from persecution, housed them, and saved them from annihilation. I would like to explicitly refer to Turkey, which provided shelter for many Jews and saved them from persecution. It should not be forgotten that Turkey currently welcomes around 3.8 million Syrian refugees. The Netanyahu regime should not forget this when it attacks the Turkish government, which, under Erdogan, is one of the few who repeatedly criticize the crimes of the illegal occupation and their consequences. In fact, Erdogan is right when he compares the Gaza concentration camp to the Holocaust and attacks the Israeli “state terror”. Finally, the strictest standards are imposed on Turkey, and the media outbid Erdogan criticism and Turkish bashing, while Israel and Jews are placed on a pedestal and protected as “treasures”. Germany, which itself welcomed so many refugees, should support Turkey in its pursuit of EU membership instead of rejecting it. Muslims are in a very bad position in society, are marginalized, defamed and attacked. While anti-Semitism is excessively exaggerated and the anti-Semitism officers of almost every federal state ignore the main problem, the justified criticism of Israel’s politics is instead branded as anti-Semitism by all means in order to silence it forever. In the same context, Muslims are demonized as new anti-Semites because they no longer want to silently accept the occupation crimes visible to all in the “Jewish state”. Islam hatred has long been established in Germany and we have to defend ourselves against it. Muslims as New Jews? It is precisely the memory of Auschwitz that makes it necessary to fight against the prevailing Islamophobia and to show solidarity with the Muslims instead of with international crimes under Jewish law. (2) (3) (4) (5) (6)

Wasn’t it also Allies who refused to accept Jewish refugees and weren’t they blind to the persecution of the Jews? Who made Hitler so strong and who supported him and his Nazi regime financially and ideologically? The British Chamberlain and the Petain-Vichy government in France, Mussolini and Franco as allies contributed much to the strength, fighting power and possibility of war. Large US corporations, as well as international, sometimes professing anti-Semites, were fired up for Hitler and his henchmen. (7) (8) (9) (10)

Anti-Semitism turned into Philosemitism

German industry and banks, which are now infamously closing the accounts of Israeli-critical Jews and organizations in order to celebrate a new anti-Semitism and who outbid themselves in their friendship with the “Jewish state”, are the example of how anti-Semitism has turned into philosemitism.

Myth of the “Jewish people”

While the Jewish-Zionist establishment, from left to right, still denies the disaster of the Palestinian people, the Nakba, when Israel was founded in 1948, and does not want to acknowledge that this indigenous Palestinian people was expelled and expropriated, with the intention of this people To deny his identity, the myth of the “Jewish people” was invented and the “invention of the Jewish people” was born. Judaism is a religion like any other and by no means a “people”, as Schlomo Sand impressively stated in his book. But only with these myths could the Zionist regime advance recognition of the existence of a “Jewish state”, with the constant judaization of Palestine as a reason for the state. (11)

No “German Reason” for the “Jewish State”

So how can one recognize a Jewish apartheid state 75 years after Auschwitz that uses a Nakba law to deny government funds to cultural and educational institutions that commemorate the Israeli atrocities that the Palestinians suffered and to make shabby attempts To rewrite, cover up and deny parts of the story? The same applies to the Nation-State Law, a completely one-sided and discriminatory law that deliberately excludes minorities and unilaterally favors the Jewish population. With this “race law” and apartheid model, the “Jewish state” has finally become an ethnocracy only for Jews, which the Chancellor has declared to be the “German Reason” and whose false demand for “right to exist” has to be recognized by the Germans. (12)

The “Jewish state” tries to silence us all

Have Jews forgotten the Holocaust when they persecute Palestinians as descendants of the victims, persecute human rights defenders and BDS supporters, and the hypocritical community of states also allows these crimes if they deal with the past incorrectly. No, we are all committed to helping the Palestinians achieve their freedom because we cannot allow them to remain the last victims / victims of the Holocaust, and it is completely without fault. The “Jewish State” is trying to silence us all, to cover up and continue to commit the crimes in peace, now even more strengthened by the US and the Trump administration than willing helpers.

Disgusted by this lobbyism

Why do you think the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs, which leads the international smear campaign against the increasingly successful non-violent BDS movement, is funding its anti-BDS propaganda in major news outlets and buying space in mainstream Israeli newspapers to cover up its messages spread of objectivity in these paid articles. We also find this influence of the Israel lobby increasingly common in German Leit (d) media. The Zionist regime and its lobbyists are trying more and more to spread this opinion-making process, but readers and media consumers are becoming increasingly awake and disgusted by this lobbying and find out information in reputable internet media. And that is exactly what is a thorn in the side of lobbyists they know about the danger of this competition. The media, politics and lobby should not be too stupid and think that we cannot distinguish very well what is offered on the Internet. We notice very quickly when we are presented with Hasbara propaganda, and more and more often after trips to journalists paid for by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No matter how proud the ministry is, it has created a “network” of national and international organizations to implement its policies. That does not make this apartheid state more democratic, even if we are repeatedly instructed to do so. Ultimately, it will not benefit them, it will only harm them and expose them as the eternal illegal occupiers of Palestine. (13) that we cannot distinguish very well what is offered on the Internet. We notice very quickly when we are presented with Hasbara propaganda, and more and more often after trips to journalists paid for by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No matter how proud the ministry is, it has created a “network” of national and international organizations to implement its policies. That does not make this apartheid state more democratic, even if we are repeatedly instructed to do so. Ultimately, it will not benefit them, it will only harm them and expose them as the eternal illegal occupiers of Palestine. (13) that we cannot distinguish very well what is offered on the Internet. We notice very quickly when we are presented with Hasbara propaganda, and more and more often after trips to journalists paid for by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No matter how proud the ministry is, it has created a “network” of national and international organizations to implement its policies. That does not make this apartheid state more democratic, even if we are repeatedly instructed to do so. Ultimately, it will not benefit them, it will only harm them and expose them as the eternal illegal occupiers of Palestine. (13) No matter how proud the ministry is, it has created a “network” of national and international organizations to implement its policies. That does not make this apartheid state more democratic, even if we are repeatedly instructed to do so. Ultimately, it will not benefit them, it will only harm them and expose them as the eternal illegal occupiers of Palestine. (13) No matter how proud the ministry is, it has created a “network” of national and international organizations to implement its policies. That does not make this apartheid state more democratic, even if we are repeatedly instructed to do so. Ultimately, it will not benefit them, it will only harm them and expose them as the eternal illegal occupiers of Palestine. (13)

In the end, the truth will prevail

No matter how many propaganda articles, letters to the editor and threats against us are published, in the end the truth will prevail that cannot be covered up in the long run.

Seventy-five years after the liberation of Auschwitz, it is time for an avenue to honor the people who hid and helped Jews to hide their lives. There is no need for stealing, no monuments, but the memory of the righteous in Germany. As a warning for a NEVER AGAIN, also a NEVER AGAIN, if Palestinians and Muslims are affected. So I want to remind you of my father Heinz Galinski’s legacy. “I did not survive Auschwitz to remain silent about a new injustice.”

Don’t be silent if the “Jewish state” is wrong

The liberators of Auschwitz should also think of this when they meet this week in Yad Vashem for commemoration, and do not remain silent when injustice occurs, especially when the Jewish state is guilty.

Never again; and that doesn’t just apply to Auschwitz

The Bitter (by Erich Fried)

You don’t want to hear me

because you don’t want to be robbed

of what I’m telling you

it’s wrong.

Do you think I can say it easily

and without hesitation?

Do you think I enjoy

speaking against people,

many of whom have only

been

driven

astray by persecution and despair , where they have run away?

Do you think it is very easy

to call in all four winds

that some of my relatives

who escaped

the SS took their murderers’ actions

as their role models?

I’m almost as reluctant to say that

as you hear it

Do you think it leaves me cold

to get a letter

from an old mother

whose three sons

were gassed in Auschwitz

and who asks me

how can I speak against my own people

because so much blood has been spilled

from our blood?

I know that I am not really

speaking against the Jews,

but only against the wrong way of

those Jews

who believe in crimes

against the Palestinians

, a country

and a future can be built

I know that I am trying to help save

the Jews in Israel and

their children

by timely

complaining

against those crimes

in their name

that would otherwise be their doom

But before the letter from

the woman with the dead sons

it is no consolation

that I know better

