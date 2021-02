 Nichts hat sich in der US-Politik geändert, warum also baut die PA Verbindungen zu Biden auf? Von Motasem A Dalloul

Bild: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with former US President Donald Trump in New York City, US on 3 May 2017 [Thaer Ghanaim/Apaimages]

On 6 December 2017, the then US President Donald Trump formally recognised the Palestinian city of Jerusalem as the capital of the occupation state of Israel: “Today, we finally acknowledge the obvious: that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital:” He then relocated the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy City.