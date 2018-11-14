Sicht vom Hochblauen

Noam Chomsky echoes prominentIsraeli, warns the rise of Judeo-Nazi tendencies“ in Israel

14. November 2018 Evelyn Hecht-Galinski English, Gastbeiträge, Neuigkeiten

Chomsky echoes prominent Israeli, warns of the rise of ‚Judeo-Nazi tendencies‘ in Israel

Prominent Jewish intellectual Noam Chomsky has raised concerns over what he believes is the rise of „Judeo-Nazi tendencies“ in Israel. Speaking to i24NEWS last week, the renowned political dissident, linguist and scholar repeated warnings given by Yeshayahu Leibowitz, an Israeli public intellectual, biochemist and polymath, concerning the dehumanising effect of Israel’s brutal occupation of Palestine on the victims and the oppressors.

