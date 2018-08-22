Noam Chomsky slams Israeli interference in U.S. politics as far greater than Russian

Dank an Noam Chomsky für seine klaren Worte

The renowned American political dissident, MIT linguist, and author Noam Chomsky came out in criticism of the media’s portrayal of what he considers trivial issues – the Russia investigation, U.S. President Donald Trump ’s immigration policies and Trump’s cozying up to Russia’s Putin. Chomsky was interviewed by Amy Goodman on Democracy Now – an independent news program.