Occupation Crime under the Kippa Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

It’s not the Kippa (Yarmulke) that is the problem, but the head underneath!

Occupation Crime Under the Kippa

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

After the European elections, which clearly demonstrate that citizens are no longer prepared to vote for the “people’s parties”, but are protesting against the disrespect of the “people”, it is overdue to deal with this phenomenon. Right-wing parties across Europe have been given a terrible boost, not because they spread anti-Semitism, but because they know how to score with xenophobia and Islam hatred. In fact, the main problem is the right-wing radicalism and populist phrases-and-culture that have managed to get into parliaments and governments.

Why does the Bundestag willingly close its eyes to reality?

But we also experience in an unprecedented way how right-wing extremists, “Christian”, commoners, so-called liberals and leftists allied together to make Zionist crimes of international justice and to legalize them with the “Holocaust cloak” that is so infamous that it makes you speechless. How is it possible that almost the entire Bundestag could reach an “anti-BDS decision” criminalizing both Palestinian civil society and Jewish and non-Jewish citizens as anti-Semitic in support of the non-violent BDS campaign? What enables these “people’s representatives” to such a more than undemocratic decision? Why do you readily close your eyes to reality? What good are great celebrations for the foundation of the German constitution?

So it is for me also a consequence of the great dissatisfaction that these European elections set a sign that the citizens resist this kind of politics. From the climate catastrophe to the transatlantic friendship policy, many citizens are fed up, because they experience that all the current burning problems are neglected to please the US and the “Jewish state”. More and more armaments editions, more and more war missions and not to forget the controlled drone attacks from German soil, as well as the majority of Germans unwanted storage of nuclear weapons on German soil. Why are CDU, SPD and FDP and even left so unanimous? Why are the “green gardeners” suddenly so popular and why could a party like the AfD get so high? The Left also puts the “respect for international law” in its election program in the bin when it comes to claiming it also for the Palestinian people living under decades of occupation – and instead puffs the other parties after them to join them ALL in one Boat to sit when it comes to the “Jewish state”! Out of the “never war again”, after the Second World War and the horrible crimes of the Holocaust, the bad conscience of the generation of grandsons transfers to politics and has replaced anti-Semitism with unspeakable philosemitism. To demand this also for the Palestinian people living under decades of occupation – and instead pecking after the other parties in order to sit with them ALL in a boat when it comes to the “Jewish State”! Out of the “never war again”, after the Second World War and the horrible crimes of the Holocaust, the bad conscience of the generation of grandsons transfers to politics and has replaced anti-Semitism with unspeakable philosemitism. To demand this also for the Palestinian people living under decades of occupation – and instead pecking after the other parties in order to sit with them ALL in a boat when it comes to the “Jewish State”! Out of the “never war again”, after the Second World War and the horrible crimes of the Holocaust, the bad conscience of the generation of grandsons transfers to politics and has replaced anti-Semitism with unspeakable philosemitism.

With BDS against the Zionist occupation and international crimes

In the Bundestag, the Zionist occupation and international crimes of the apartheid state of Israel was not discussed, without which BDS can not understand at all, but they defame this movement, which has formed on the model of South Africa and quite successful attempts, the freedom of Palestine to reach.

Now a new concerted distraction action has been launched, a very typical hasbara method. It began last Saturday in newspapers of the Funke-Mediengruppe with statements by the anti-Semitism commissioner of the Federal Government when he recommended Jews in Germany not to wear a kippa (yarmulke) at any time throughout Germany. Klein justified this initiative with an “increasing, social disinhibition and brutalization”. The internet and social media have contributed greatly to this, “but also the continued attacks on our culture of remembrance”. Klein, when he mentions the culture of remembrance, should work to ensure that the Nakba, the memory of the catastrophe of the violent expulsion of the Palestinian people at the founding of the state of Israel in 1948, just as much a part of Germany as the memory of the Holocaust. The path of remembrance into the future begins with remembering, and that also applies to the Palestinians, because human rights are indivisible and also apply to the Palestinians.

Always up to date, this includes the statement of my father Heinz Galinski: “I did not survive Auschwitz, to silence to new injustice.”

Frontal attack against the Internet

So this was Klein’s frontal attack against the internet and social networking as it gets stronger and stronger. Just in this horn blew the CDU leader Kramp-Karrenbauer when she made a comparison on Monday evening the day after the European election, which proved that this woman is not suitable for this office. She actually asked what would have happened if there had been 79 newspaper offices two days before the election, and we make a joint appeal: please do not vote for CDU and SPD. That would have been a clear opinion before the election, said Kramp-Karrenbauer. In this sentence alone, Kramp-Karrenbauer not only proved her disturbed relationship to freedom of expression, to the Basic Law and to the Internet, no, she proved her desperation and helplessness over the CDU’s inability to score with proper topics. Instead of dealing with the election debacle in terms of content, it poisoned the climate. When rightly a “shitstorm” hit her from all sides, she could not think of anything better than feeling “misunderstood.”

In fact, the parties and their representatives are not misunderstood, but the citizens understand very well that politics no longer understands them. How else is it possible that the offices of the EU Council and President of the Commission are still “outfitted” in “backrooms” under Merkel and Co. instead of having them properly elected by the European Parliament? Where else on the internet is this diversity? Have not the “leading (d)” media “grasped it and put more and more emphasis on the internet and their digital appearances? With the more than poor politician appearances on the net, however, they have little to oppose, and they are becoming ever more painfully aware. Yes it hurts, for example after the Rezo YouTube video, which was clicked more than 10 million times, not to be able to keep up and to remain guilty of an answer. Rezo, one of the most talented influencers and you-tubers, was able to prove that it is not worth choosing CDU, SPD and AfD.

Media fully on “course” trimmed

Another example, where else, as on the Internet, is there still such a lively discussion about the “Jewish state” and its terrible crimes? Where else do we have such a variety of interesting articles? Where is the fate of the occupied Palestinians so blatantly demonstrated? Of course, the Israel lobby increasingly sees this as a threat, and especially German media and politicians and parties want to keep this topic under the table. I would like to distance myself explicitly from hate speech, hate and anonymous comments in the net. But where else are there such opportunities to inform and exchange information? Finally, it has been understood in Germany specifically, the entire mainstream press and public-legal media fully on “course” to trim. Just as Israel critics are marginalized by the media.

Another example: immediately after Klein’s statements, there was no medium that did not respond immediately and complained about the fate of the Jews in Germany. Likewise, of course, the Central Council President of the Jews, Schuster, and his predecessor Knobloch. They hurried to criticize Klein for his statement, because it would be an “indictment” if Jews could not move everywhere with the Kippa in Germany. Immediately, politicians like “Home Secretary” Seehofer rushed to assure the opposite and to provide appropriate countermeasures that need to be taken for this right is secured. Demands were made, such as training policemen to deal with anti-Semitism, as well as training teachers and lawyers. This topic was suddenly on everyone’s lips and seemed like a continuation of the debate in the Bundestag, in order to make this subsequently “kosher”. In fact, we are experiencing a completely unnecessary debate on anti-Semitism under the metaphor “Kippa”. Even when Israel’s President Rivlin reacted “dismayed” to the Kippa warning, the measure was full. I wondered if this president of the Jewish apartheid state should not first ensure that Muslim citizens are granted religious freedom in the “Jewish state” and not right-wing “Jewish temple builders and settler hordes” protected by soldiers of the Jewish “defensive army”. This right, as happened on the Haram-al-Sharif so often, is denied. What about the arbitrariness of the Zionist regime, that repeatedly refuse Muslim men the fundamental rights of religious worship? So who dares to oppose this Jewish Zionist influence?

Unbelievably hypocritical and embarrassing action

As well as an incredibly hypocritical and embarrassing action of the “cancerous ulcer” of the German press landscape, the “Springer-Image-Zeitung”, on Tuesday began by presenting a “picture-Kippa” with “Bastelanleitung”, with heads and representations of Politicians of all parties, led by the “Auschwitz Minister” Maas, Andreas Scheuer (CSU), Volker Bouffier (CDU), Bijan Dijr (FDP), Susan Chebli (SPD), who carries her kippa for her “Jewish friend”. Artists like the “black-brown hazelnut” Heino also wants to be there. Where were these “KippaträgerInnen” when it came to the headscarf and solidarity with Muslims? (1)

Is not the very background of this renewed concerted anti-Semitism action a deliberate distraction from the conditions in the “Jewish state”? All this in the important Nakba month of May and shortly before the demonstration next Saturday in Berlin on the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day. Berlin’s SPD Interior Minister Andreas Geisel finds the annual Al-Quds march unbearable, but a ban on the “anti-Israeli” demo is difficult. The Central Council of Jews now demands “strict conditions”.

Why? What’s so reprehensible on Al-Quds Day? What is criticized? Why should not participants and Iran call for the “conquest” of Jerusalem on this day, which is at the end of the Muslim month of fasting Ramadan? Especially after the unilateral conquest of Jerusalem by the USA and the “Jewish state” past international law as the “eternal undivided” capital of the “Jewish state”? What is so wrong with the term “child murderer Israel” when witnessing targeted attacks against children of the “most moral” of all Jewish “defense forces” in Gaza? And what about the Hezbollah flag, the Lebanese resistance organization, which also sits in the government in Lebanon, so reprehensible, while the Star of David flag, the symbol of the Zionist occupation and oppression, can be panned everywhere? Where were all the political “Kippa porters” to protest against the Dippel standards when it comes to the “Jewish state”? Ever tried to animate the population to wear “Kippa”.

Zionist weapon: Kippa

So let’s get to the new Zionist weapon, the Kippa or Yarmulke. Wearing a kippah is a religious symbol of an emotional expression that does not go back to a commandment. However, it says a lot about the political stance. In surveys in the “Jewish State”, 63% of the interviewed colorful Kippa Knitta wearers stated that they are religious Zionists who regard the “Jewish people” as a religiously legitimate territory in the region. In fact, the term “Kippa-sruga” (knitted cap) is used. These men agree in the majority of the statement: “Arabs should be expelled or transferred from Israel (65%) and peaceful coexistence for Israel and an independent Palestinian state is not possible and they feel that they belong to the political ‘right’.

All these Kippa bearers were given an upswing by the ever-increasing movement of settlers and the Judaisierung of the country. It has become the symbol of the most radical and extreme right-wing Jewish nationalism, a symbol without religious significance.

So it is a fact that as long as the German raison d’être remains for the security of the “Jewish state” without a raison d’être for Palestine, there will always be protests against Jews and Jewish institutions that are not concerned by international crimes and illegal Distance the crew.

Populist Kippatragen: the wrong sign

So the common populist Kippatragen is the wrong sign to show solidarity. (2) Where is the solidarity with the headscarf wearers? Both signs are justified by no religious background and no rule in public life. Let’s set the tone and do not wear Kippa this Saturday, out of solidarity with a liberated Palestine, so as not to support the occupation crimes under the Kippa.

Not the Kippa Yarmulke is the problem, but the head underneath!

footnotes

(1) https://www.bild.de/news/inland/politik-inland/von-bild-gabs-die-kippa-zum-selbstbasteln-wir-tragen-kippa-weil-62228990.bild.html

(2) https://www.bild.de/politik/inland/politik-inland/kippa-debatte-antisemitismus-beauftragter-ruft-zum-kippatragen-auf-62241888.bild.html

Originally appeared AT