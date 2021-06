Palästinenser fordern die Absetzung von Abbas von seinen Führungspositionen Von Fayez Abu Shamalah

Von einem Kollaborateur zum Nächsten



Bild: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, West Bank on 12 May 2021 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]

The Palestinian people have the right to live in the kind of democracy that the West and the East are talking about repeatedly. With over 60 per cent of the population being made up of young people, they also have the right to be led by younger people, with the elders who have been shown to be incapable in terms of their policies and practices, and less aware politically, stepping aside.