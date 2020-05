 Palästinenserbehörde verhaftet 21 Palästinenser in den ersten 10 Tagen des Ramadan

Zionistische Befehlsempfänger in Ramallah

The Palestinian Authority in Ramallah has arrested 21 Palestinians in the first ten days of Ramadan due to their political views and charitable activities, Arab48.com has reported. The families of those and others arrested by the PA have revealed that dozens more were summoned for investigations over their political views, social media posts or involvement in charitable activities outside the scope of Fatah’s umbrella.