Palästinensische Künstlerin “korrigiert” Charlie Hebdo-Karikatur zur Erdbebenkrise in der Türkei Anadolu Agentur

Da kann man nur sagen wenn Charlie Hebdo so weitermacht…. Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Palestinian artist, Abrar Sabbah, who received appreciation for her drawing against the provocative cartoon of the French Charlie Hebdo magazine mocking the earthquake disaster in Turkiye, stated she wanted to convey a message of support for Turkiye. French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, has sparked outrage with a cartoon it published mocking Turkiye after two deadly earthquakes hit the country on Monday.