Soeben schickte mir mein Freund, Joseph Massad sein Interview zum „White-washing“ am Holocaust Memorial Day auf RT.
Soeben schickte mir mein Freund, Joseph Massad sein Video auf RT, über Israel „WHITEWASHIG“ its Crimes on Holocaust
Prof. Joseph Massad: Israel ‚WHITEWASHING‘ its Crimes on Holocaust
Memorial Day
•27.01.2020
75.700 Abonnenten
We speak to Professor Joseph Massad about the Israel-Palestine conflict, the history of Zionism and the history of support and opposition within Judaism to Zionism, Benjamin Netanyahu sanctioning the ICC criminal court, racism in the United States and more! He also accuses the Israeli government of using Holocaust Memorial Day to whitewash its crimes and discusses how the Soviet role in defeating the Nazis has been buried! LIKE Going Underground http://fb.me/GoingUndergroundRT FOLLOW Going Underground http://twitter.com/Underground_RT FOLLOW Afshin Rattansi http://twitter.com/AfshinRattansi FOLLOW on Instagram http://instagram.com/underground_rt
Prof. Joseph Massad: Israel ‚WHITEWASHING‘ its Crimes on Holocaust
Memorial Day
•27.01.2020
75.700 Abonnenten
We speak to Professor Joseph Massad about the Israel-Palestine conflict, the history of Zionism and the history of support and opposition within Judaism to Zionism, Benjamin Netanyahu sanctioning the ICC criminal court, racism in the United States and more! He also accuses the Israeli government of using Holocaust Memorial Day to whitewash its crimes and discusses how the Soviet role in defeating the Nazis has been buried! LIKE Going Underground http://fb.me/GoingUndergroundRT FOLLOW Going Underground http://twitter.com/Underground_RT FOLLOW Afshin Rattansi http://twitter.com/AfshinRattansi FOLLOW on Instagram http://instagram.com/underground_rt
Kommentar hinterlassen