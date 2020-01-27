Prof. Joseph Massad: Israel ‚WHITEWASHING‘ its Crimes on Holocaust Memorial Day

We speak to Professor Joseph Massad about the Israel-Palestine conflict, the history of Zionism and the history of support and opposition within Judaism to Zionism, Benjamin Netanyahu sanctioning the ICC criminal court, racism in the United States and more! He also accuses the Israeli government of using Holocaust Memorial Day to whitewash its crimes and discusses how the Soviet role in defeating the Nazis has been buried! LIKE Going Underground

