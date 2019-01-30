Remembrance Culture By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski, Desertpeace

Time and again, attempts are being made to establish the Holocaust as the break with civilization, which it was, as the ONLY day of remembrance. Why is there no Nakba day of remembrance so inextricably linked to the Holocaust? And what about the 872 days (from 1941 to 1944) of the siege of Leningrad by German troops,…

Remedy remembrance culture

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

The commemoration of the victims of National Socialism and the International Day of Remembrance of Holocaust Rembrance Day (Holocaust Victims) on 27 January has again become a nefarious “non-memorial day”. Time and again, attempts are being made to establish the Holocaust as the break with civilization, which it was, as the ONLY day of remembrance. Why is there no Nakba day of remembrance so inextricably linked to the Holocaust? And what about the 872 days (from 1941 to 1944) of the siege of Leningrad by German troops, which also ended on January 27? During this siege with the aim of the Nazis to systematically starve the Leningrad population, estimates estimated that between 630,000 and 1.5 million people died.

It is incomprehensible until today, which cruelties the Germans did to these trapped humans. It was the inferno par excellence and comparable to an extermination camp. More than 700,000 dead army fighters lost their lives fighting for Leningrad, now St. Petersburg. The German Wehrmacht knew what it was doing and reported exactly about the conditions.

Infame Journaille not to outnumber perversity

If today, 75 years after this crime against humanity, the Süddeutsche Zeitung thinks nothing better than to pull the liberation of Leningrad and the Russian commemoration and thus the victims in the dirt, then that should concern us. No, not Moscow “abuses” the memory of the victims, as Silke Bigalke in their dirt commentary “Blocked Remembrance” in the SZ January 25 to the best. Russia has every right to remember that day. How this is to happen is certainly not to be decided by German journalists. We should all be ashamed of all this abominable behavior of an infamous journalist. (1)

Also, that 75 years after the end of the siege of Leningrad, a German government supported by nothing to justify sanctions against Russia, and thus figuratively starve Russian citizens starve, can not be beat for perversity. Apart from that, you are harming our economy and thus us, the citizens and sovereigns! We German citizens are well aware of Russia’s ever-extending hand and its magnanimity towards Germany, who shy away from the belligerent transatlanticists in the government like the devil shuns the holy water. The “generous gesture as a symbol that we are aware of our responsibility” of Foreign Minister Maas, with 12 million euros to support surviving victims in Russia, is not enough! It would have to be 12 billion and the immediate lifting of the blockade against Russia.

What happens instead? Russia is becoming the bad boy of the INF agreement, and massive conventional armament is threatening. While NATO is boasting ever-increasing arms spending – at the expense of the taxpayer who wants to live in peace – the US and even Israel are getting stronger, without controls and threats of action.

So how can a contract be rescued that wants to be canceled by the US, with all the dirty tricks? How can we get the US or Israel to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty before forcing other countries to comply with the treaty? What a mendacious policy of double standards, which now guides our foreign policy. Especially Germany should always be aware of its responsibility towards Russia.

Are we again in the Cold War and the nuclear deterrent as a weapon? It seems like you have not learned anything and are getting back into forgotten strategies. In this context, I am thinking of “Operation Unthinkable,” a war plan commissioned by the then British Prime Minister, Churchill, on May 22, 1945, shortly after the German surrender of the Wehrmacht, the military repulse of the then Soviet Union, and the restoration of Poland by Great Britain and the US, but was classified by the British Chief of Staff Committee as military impracticable. Thus, fortunately, nothing came of Churchill’s fantasies about the “Third World War” against the Soviet Union, except for his treacherous slogan “we slaughtered the wrong pig. (2) (3) (4)

Under the hypocritical term “western values”

Even today we experience similar simulation games and Nato fantasies under the guise of “peacekeeping measures”! This ranges from the brutal Nato-Ost fraud, the grotesque “defense of Germany in the Hindu Kush” and other warlike aggression to “regime changes” and blunt interference in the affairs of sovereign countries. Everything under the hypocritical term “western values”.