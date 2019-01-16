Resistance as a Symbol of Liberation By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski, desertpeace

Commentary from hochblauen

Is not the desperate struggle of many young Palestinians against the decades-long Zionist occupation of their country a symbol of resistance?

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

If the liberation of Auschwitz was thought of 74 years ago in the German Bundestag on January 31, one could also think about a changed commemoration owed to today’s politics. It would be a start if this year’s guest speaker, Prof. dr. Saul Friedländer, a Prague-born historian whose parents were murdered in Auschwitz, who survived the Holocaust hidden in France and who emigrated to Israel after the end of the war, would shed light on all facets of the symbol of “Auschwitz and Liberation”. Especially after the ceremony, an exhibition of the United States Holocaust Museum entitled “Some were neighbors” is opened.

Parallels from the Warsaw Ghetto to Gaza

Would not it be an important gesture, if Friedländer would dare, what would never come to mind German politicians and friends of Israel, namely parallels from the Warsaw Ghetto to Gaza or the illegal occupation of Palestine by Holocaust victims and their descendants?

2 million imprisoned people in the Gaza concentration camp accuse

And why are they criminalizing this unequal and desperate struggle while Jewish resistance is being heroized? Is not it necessary to put an end to this kind of "Christian-Jewish values ​​alliance"? Do not nearly 2 million imprisoned people protest in the Gaza concentration camp, especially in memory of Auschwitz and the Warsaw Ghetto? (1)

Is not the Warsaw Ghetto the symbol of Jewish resistance to German occupation 76 years ago on 19 April 1943?

Under unspeakable conditions, more than 380,000 Jews had to live in the Warsaw Ghetto since 1940, including my mother. On April 19, 1943, a few hundred of them opposed a superior force of two thousand German occupiers. They knew this fight was hopeless and impossible to win, but they wanted to resist, upright with the gun in hand.

If on January 15 on Arte and on January 22 in the ARD “The Secret Archive in the Warsaw Ghetto” TV premiere and worldwide film screenings in more than 200 locations around the world, u. A. is shown on big screens in Australia, Brazil, Nepal, South Africa and the USA and in various cities in Germany, this is a major project which is unparalleled.

“I did not survive Auschwitz to keep silent on new injustice”

And for me, the life motto of my father after his liberation by the Red Army was: “I did not survive Auschwitz to remain silent on new injustice”, always a drive, not to mention wrongly and to campaign for the freedom of Palestine.

Not in the name of “all Jews”

Therefore, I will never understand that German politicians are silent in the face of the crimes committed by the “Jewish State”! Especially those who repeatedly talk about Auschwitz as a symbol of politics should be ashamed.How cynical must one be to close one’s eyes to racism, apartheid, human and international crimes, all committed to the justification of the eternal role of victims and an infamous instrumentalization of the Holocaust, given the state of the “Jewish state” and the occupied territories certainly not in the name of “all Jews”!

“Apartheid Road” symbol of racism

Last Thursday, a new road was opened in the middle of the occupied West Bank, with an eight-meter-long wall separating Jewish and Palestinian people. This “Apartheid Road” connects the illegal Jewish Geva settlement, southeast of Ramallah, with Route 1, a major road that runs through the occupied West Bank and into occupied East Jerusalem. The occupiers are doing everything they can to make the Palestinians a normal daily life with checkpoints, controls and humiliations. There are already dozens of separate racist apartheid streets built only for Jewish settlers. However, Route 4370 is the first of its kind to have a special feature, namely a wall – half concrete, half fence – that separates Palestinians and Jewish Israelis. If that’s not a symbol of racism and apartheid, it’s even worse than it ever was in apartheid South Africa. Everything is done to cement the demographic demarcation so as to make the West Bank more and more economical and undermine the prospects for the Palestinians. So it goes on piece by piece on the way of expropriation and in the final solution of the Judaisierung. Everything is hoping for the “Greater Jerusalem”, the de facto annexation of the three large settlement blocks, adjacent to Jerusalem City – Gush Etzion in the south, Ma’ale Adumim / E-1 in the east and Givat Ze’ev in the north. Everything is done to facilitate the Jewish settlers free travel to the illegally occupied Jerusalem, claiming the claim to the whole of Jerusalem as an eternally undivided capital of the “Jewish state”.Everything presented by the Trump USA with the breach of international law of a move of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. (2)

If implemented, the southern West Bank would be completely cut off from the north, making a future coherent and viable state of Palestine forever impossible, but would make it all belong to this Jewish territory from Jerusalem to the Jericho border. All of these plans are based on the ideas of former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, the notorious warmonger known as the Butcher of Lebanon.

Netanyahu’s visions of wall construction and apartheid streets

2.8 million Palestinians in the West Bank are faced with perfected facts by 500,000 Jewish settlers. These are the political visions of Netanyahu: Walling and apartheid streets, modeled after US friend Trump, who now holds large sections of US officials and workers willing in brutal hostage to enforce his construction of the wall to Mexico. This is what the ethnic cleansing of Palestine looks like – the German Foreign Minister, who has gone into politics because of “Auschwitz”, is silent on it!

Housing units on the site of the massacre of Deir Yassin

If soon plans are also enforced to let 2,300 residential units built just on the site of the massacre of Deir Yassin, then this is incredible and can not be beaten at tasteless Geschichtsklitterung! At the moment, the Jewish National Fund is grandly announcing how much it is doing to strengthen the ecology of Israeli forests. However, the sad truth is that with the green washing of the occupation and land expropriation everything is to be veiled, which reminds of the expulsion of the Palestinians from their homeland.

The illegal expropriation of Palestine by the JNF

Many of the forests originated only to cover the ruins of the Palestinian villages, which were destroyed and violently depopulated during the Nakba in 1948. According to Zochrot, an important and worthy non-profit Israeli organization committed to exposing and commemorating the Nakba crimes. Finally, among more than two-thirds of the forests and sites of KKL Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (the one with the blue can), as part of the JNF, 46 out of 68 forests are buried on the ruins of the former Palestinian demolished by the “Jewish State” villages. Thus, the illegal expropriation of Palestine by the JNF continues and is just the big illegal settlement blocs in Palestine to good. In this context, it is also particularly reprehensible when German politicians, from left-wing politicians Bartsch to Steinmeier and Nahles (SPD) plant again and again “German forests” on stolen land, mind you! (3) (4)

Speaking of Andrea Nahles, the former “Juso” blue shirt and Israel supporter has once again turned entirely to SPD-Art. The SPD leader said last November in a speech in Berlin, it was “likely” that the former SPD politician Gustav Noske (1868-1946) in the assassination of Rosa Luxemburg “his hands in the game” had. Now, however, as the anniversary approached the murder of her former party member, Nahles declined to take responsibility for the assassination of the future KPD co-founder Rosa Luxemburg, despite the call of the Luxembourg researcher Klaus Gietinger and other SPD left intellectual. No wonder,

Nahles anti-Semitic?

Rosa Luxemburg was a heroine, women’s rights activist, Jewish and martyr of the November Revolution. So is Nahles anti-Semitic even if she now rejects the responsibility and complicity of the SPD?

Terrifying SPD parallels

Frightening parallels can be drawn to this day: Rosa Luxemburg then founded an anti-war group on the attitude of the SPD in August 1914 and, in contrast to the “war-friendly” SPD, remained faithful to her pacifism until her assassination. (5)

What has the SPD to this day failed to adhere to its principles and to vote against arms and war missions? The radical decree and the NATO double decree are also no fame. (6)

Who betrayed us? Social Democrats!

Anyway, with this kind of politics, the SPD will not win votes. “Who betrayed us? Social Democrats, “is a saying that is undoubtedly underlined by a large number of former voters. Especially I would like to recommend the newly published Rosa Luxemburg biography of Ernst Piper. (7) (8) (9)

The freedom of dissenters, but was not in the GDR

But even the former GDR has certainly not acted in the sense of Rosa Luxemburg, if she took this woman for herself. Was not it precisely Rosa Luxemburg who demanded “the freedom of the dissident?” No wall construction and stasis methods. Were not GDR citizens, like the songwriter Stefan Krawczyk arrested and deported to the West, because they participated in a demonstration on January 17, 1988 “Liebknecht -Luxembourg”, which called for “freedom for dissenters”? (10) She was a woman of character and charisma, which is lacking today’s women politicians. It was good that many real leftists remembered them and the assassination of Karl Liebknecht and did not forget the Stalin victims. Again, the SPD has missed a chance of the historical work, which sadly connects them with the “Jewish state”, who does not want to know anything about Nakba history, except for his own Holocaust memory. Under these conditions, I plead for a memorial service in the German Bundestag in memory of the Nakba as a result of the Holocaust and the founding of the “Jewish State” on the backs of the Palestinians. As a speaker of the speech, the Israeli historian Prof. Ilan Papp would be considered, author of numerous groundbreaking books on this subject.

So we never forget the resistance as a symbol of liberation.

