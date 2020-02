Ryanair-Chef unter Beschuss wegen Bemerkungen muslimischer „Bomber

Muslime und Anti-Rassisten sollten sich überlegen, ob sie mit Ryan Air fliegen



A Muslim charity has condemned Michael O’Leary, the chief executive of Ryanair, after remarks he made that single Muslim men should be targeted for security profiling at airports. In an interview with The Times newspaper on Saturday, O’Leary said he believed „terrorism“ suspects are usually likely to be single Muslim men rather than those travelling with families.