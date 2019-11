Seid Teil einer Welt ohne Mauern Samidoun Demonstration in Berlin am 9. November

Build Resistance not Walls! November 9 – Global Day of InterAction for a #WorldwithoutWalls Be part of a World without Walls: Build ties among movements struggling against physical walls – in Palestine and around the globe – or virtual walls of injustice – including racism, xenophobia, islamophobia, hetero-patriarchy, militarization, climate injustice and more – in your area, your country and invite for a moment of reflection or joint struggle.