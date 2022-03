Selenskyj ist Jude, aber in seiner Seele ist er ein Nazi”: Dutzende bei Pro-Moskau-Kundgebung in Tel Aviv inmitten des Ukraine-Kriegs Von Bar Peleg

Home | Israel News ‘We only want them to be together with Russia and not be Nazis,’ says one protester, decrying ‘incorrect’ media portrayal of Russia’s actions in Ukraine Get email notification for articles from Bar Peleg Follow Save Save article to reading list Zen Read Print article Get email notification for articles from Bar Peleg Follow Dozens of people took to Tel Aviv’s Habima Square on Saturday to show their support for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, a month into his invasion of Ukraine.