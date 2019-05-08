Self Defense for the Aggressor? Only in Gaza By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

Let’s never forget that the international community, led by the US, Germany and a large part of the „Western community of values“ repeatedly reaffirms that Israel has a „right to self-defense“. Given all these decades of Israeli international crimes, it is a mockery to speak of „self-defense.“

Image by Carlos Latuff

No “Right to Self-Defense” for Occupying Forces

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

It is shameless how German media and politicians repeatedly equate occupiers and occupied. For years, it has been part of the public-law brainwashing to stun German “ordinary citizens” when it comes to coverage of Palestine. Time and again we speak of the “Palestine conflict”, which is to disguise only the decades of illegal international occupation and land grabbing by Israel. So who is responsible for this “conflict”?

It is also shameless to portray the Jews / Israelis as innocent and suffering victims. Using terms such as “radical Islamic” for the Hamas resistance organization or denouncing it as a terrorist organization, the Journal wants to purposefully propagate that the Hamas government is spreading terror, rather than pointing out that it is attempting to turn the people of Gaza into one under the most difficult conditions to help people to have a more bearable life, but without the legal – covered by international law! – Neglect resistance to the illegal occupying power. In fact, the situation is becoming increasingly desperate, also thanks to the Abbas authorities, the West-panned corrupt West Bank government working with the Netanyahu regime, who is doing all sorts of things, incite their Palestinian brothers and sisters in Gaza against Hamas. Therefore, the German media always read about the “moderate” Abbas PA authority – all in harmony with Israeli interests and with the aim of preventing reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah, as well as free elections. This will create the climate and ensure that the Gaza Strip is forever uninhabitable by 2020, as the UN has said.

Infame embezzlement by foreign Auschwitz Minister Maas

In this context, the statement of our foreign-Auschwitz-Minister Maas of 6 May 2019, as another one-sided government behavior, which fits more and more to the US-Trump-government. It is outrageous to read that the fired “Hamas and Islamic jihad (PU) rockets” are “vile terror against the civilian population”, which is severely condemned while the bombing of the “Jewish terror state” on the imprisoned civilian population Gaza are neither mentioned, nor equally “sharply” condemned. Maas condemns rocket attacks on Israeli civilians, who do not “solve problems”, but infestiously denies who is responsible for these “problems”. The root of all evil, if you want to beat this embarrassing diplomat.

Maas demands “credible security guarantees” for Israel – and thus security for a rapacious state, which has defied every valid law since the founding of the Palestinian Nakba indigenous people in 1948 and continues to operate this illegal Judaization of Palestine until the final solution thanks to the Trump US policy is getting closer. The Federal Government’s plea to support any initiative designed to prevent the return of deadly struggles and their propaganda of the phrase “two-state solution” that has been preached for decades is not worth the paper on which this sham poop is written. This AA Maas, who obviously has no serious policies, is completely out of place and should go.

He and the German government are closing their eyes to the fact that it was not the Palestinians who were sorry for the “Jewish state” and its citizens, but the merciless Jewish occupiers, who believe that they have a “right” to the land of Palestine because of their religion although it is well known that the Old Testament / Torah is not a land register with which claims can be made. The land belongs to its inhabitants. To make matters worse, the shabby instrumentalization of the Holocaust, the critics of this Besatza state wants to ban its mouth. On the other hand, we resist with all your might!

Stop the new aggression of the “Jewish occupation state” against Gaza!

It must finally be over with the ever new aggression of the “Jewish occupation state” against Gaza and the Palestinian people under his occupation, which are possible only thanks to massive US support and the silent hypocritical community of states, the one-sided position of the predatory “Jewish state” supported. It is this international complicity community that is responsible for the murderous attacks and targeted killings against a virtually defenseless population in Gaza, which has no security bunkers to protect itself from the murderous “Star of David” bombardments of Israeli state terrorists.

Since the foundation of the state in 1948, the international community has done nothing to enable the Palestinians to lead a free life without illegal occupation, let alone to establish an independent Palestinian state. It was and always is only about the Jews, who were always the stronger and successful occupiers thanks to their brutal “Nakba methods” in the struggle for their sole claim to Palestine. Because of the bad conscience of the international community until today, because of their failure during the Holocaust, the Zionist occupiers managed to cement an eternal victim role so magnificently thanks to a powerful lobbying, so that there is hardly any opposition to this Jewish state terrorism.

No alternative to legal resistance to illegal occupation!

The escalation policy of the Netanyahu regime, which finds no counterpart in the almost equal opposition, is trying by all means to make people’s lives in Gaza hell. They do not want to lift the illegal blockade or allow it to rebuild. Netanyahu and his regime, strengthened by the elections, are trying to bomb everything in Gaza. There is no way out of hopelessness for Palestinians to peacefully claim their rights Friday night on the Gaza border fence and demonstrate it with legal resistance to the illegal occupation.

The despair is so great that, even in the certainty of losing their young lives, they end up as martyrs, murdered by hundreds of deploying snipers of the “most moral” Jewish “defensive army”, rather than having to continue this hopeless life without any future prospects. Again, two young Palestinians were murdered during the weekly protest last Friday. Once again, fishing rights were restricted for the Gaza fishermen, who, like the other constant reprisals, such as the arbitrary closure of border crossings, are not receiving any media attention. As Hamas rightly criticizes, Israel has broken its promises. Neither the delivery of money transfers through Qatar, nor the import permit for more goods, infrastructure, health care.

Occupiers and land robbers never have a right to self-defense

Let’s never forget that the international community, led by the US, Germany and a large part of the “Western community of values” repeatedly reaffirms that Israel has a “right to self-defense”. Given all these decades of Israeli international crimes, it is a mockery to speak of “self-defense.” Never: occupiers and land robbers never have a right to self-defense against a defenseless people they occupy!

Note: Where justice becomes wrong, resistance becomes a duty! Because it is perfectly legitimate to defend oneself against unlawful occupation, because one uses the legitimate right of resistance against the illegal occupation.

In addition, the international community should remind the occupying power of the duties that have existed since the Hague Convention, as well as the Geneva Convention. The occupying power has clear obligations to the occupied. A crew may under international law only exist for limited (!) Time. Therefore, the occupying power must ensure that the territory concerned and its population are released into independence. Part of these commitments is to fully meet the basic needs of the population, which the “Jewish State” does not do and makes other countries pay. There must also be no transfer of the population by expelling them or illegally settling Jewish population settlers in the occupied territory.

Boycott the European Song Contest 2019 in Tel Aviv!

Ignoring the international community, it also suits to “sing and have fun” at the upcoming European Song Contest (ESC) in Tel Aviv in the face of this murderous policy, while the Palestinians suffer and mourn their dead. Any artist participating in this Song Festival should be aware that it supports and whitewashes the illegal occupation of Palestine. In fact, there are more and more decent artists who are aware of this fact and responsibility and support the BDS movement, such as Roger Waters. And there are Swedish, British and other dedicated European artists who will stay away from this ESC. Regrettably, as so often before, German artists are less likely to sing with the occupiers and have fun!

Let us also remember that the Turkish government and President Erdogan criticized the Netanyahu regime’s Gaza attacks and called for action against them. Finally, the Turkish news agency Anadolu was hit in Gaza, which was (targeted?) Shot at.

So it is a particularly sad month of fasting Ramadan in the Gaza concentration camp, literally, which began on Monday. There is not enough money to buy luscious food for dinner after sunset. So let’s remember the Muslim Palestinians in illegally occupied Palestine, we mourn their martyrs with them and keep reminding that there is no right of self-defense for occupiers!

Here is a moving eyewitness account from Gaza by Dr. med. Abed Schokry:

Dr. Abed Schokry is a Palestinian and studied and obtained his doctorate in Germany. After 17 years in Germany, he returned with his family and now lives in Gaza and informed from there his circle of friends.

Gaza on 05/05/2019

Dear ladies and gentlemen, dear friends and dear friends,

Today, on Sunday afternoon, the Gaza Strip was attacked at the same time from the air, from the sea and also with tank shells. And so these attacks inevitably fall victims. Almost all are civilians. Nobody knows how things will go on here and next door. I have just heard that Israeli fighters are bombing many homes throughout Gaza, some of them have not been forewarned, and so is the number of civilians killed. An entire family was murdered, father, mother, 9 months pregnant, a small child and a brother of the woman who was there to visit. Yesterday, a pregnant woman with her 14-month-old daughter came in attacks and lives. Number of dead is now (on Sunday) 17 or 19 and more than 110 injured.

The air strikes did NOT stop, on the contrary they increase, and shells are also fired from the sea and from tanks. So the current situation on Sunday afternoon is NOT reassuring. At the moment, vehicles or tricycles or motorcycles are deliberately attacked. I hear on the radio that a beach café was bombed and burning. But the fire department can not extinguish the fire. There are also dead and injured on the other side.

Gaza on 06/05/2019

The last military aggression between the Gaza Strip and the State of Israel should now have ended today, Monday morning at 4.30 clock. So we spent almost two days and three nights in fear and terror. Many people had to give their lives. Before I forget it, I do not want to offset, but still would like to put the following facts on the table:

According to Israeli figures, about 600 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip during the entire period. According to army spokesman Jonathan Conricus, about 70 percent of the missiles landed in the open field. Most of the remaining projectiles were intercepted by missile defense. According to Israeli data, 295 air strikes and 320 attacks were reportedly committed by the Israeli navy. Overall, that makes about 615 (and the tank attacks, are not counted because I could not find any information about it).

In Gaza, 18 houses were totally destroyed, 10 others were very damaged, hundreds of houses were also damaged, 58 apartments totally destroyed and about 310 apartments have great damage up to glass damage. Then there are shops, schools, universities, courts, police stations, training camps for the security apparatus, etc.

Approximately 160 injured and currently 29 dead (data from the Süddeutsche Zeitung), mostly civilians, including children, and two pregnant women.

For your information: We have no bunkers or shelters for the civilian population in the entire Gaza Strip. If it crashes, we have no place where we could have found shelter.

The whole world is once again behind the State of Israel, what happens to US, it does not matter to this supposedly very moral world, we are fourth-class people. We’ve got used to that, that’s nothing new. On the other hand, we’ve had nothing to lose for a while now. And so is our motto, either a good life for us, or the other should also feel what it is like to be permanently humiliated, if bombs are dropped again and again aimed at civilians and if protests against the unbearable conditions Israeli Snipers also shoot at children, medical helpers and press. Hundreds were targeted during the Friday demonstrations. Imagine only once it would happen at any other border (Ukraine or elsewhere). Would the world also remain silent and allow the sniper free hand to shoot at people protesting against their living conditions?

Gideon Levy, the journalist, wrote an article in the Israeli daily Haaretz entitled, “The Gaza Ghetto Uprising [https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/.premium-the-gaza-ghetto-uprising-1.7197814?utm_term = 20190505-02% 3A14 & utm_campaign = Gideon + Levy & utm_medium = email & writerAlerts = true & utm_source = smartfocus & utm_content = www.haaretz.com% 2Fopinion% 2F1.7197814] “(The Gaza Ghetto Uprising)

Hereby I ask the following question What is coming now ???

We had such a similar scenario around the 25th of March, this time around the 4th / 5th. May around. Will we return to this loop in about 4-6 weeks?Violence and counter violence, that leads to nothing. This definitely does NOT lead to peace. We think, and I think, many Gazans are fed up with prison life. We want nothing other than all people in this world, we want to have a normal life and lead.

Gaza has many, many, many problems. The water supply, the electricity supply, the very high unemployment rate, some very bad health care.Imagine how many people need medical treatment because of the attacks.That does not create a hospital.

The tap water in our apartment smells very bad and is very salty. This water makes the laundry dirtier and not cleaner. You can not wash vegetables or fruit with the water. That is not suitable for anything. You can only get sick of it. Summer is coming and we need electricity, more than 8 hours a day.

The young people urgently need work and above all hope and perspective that tomorrow will be a better day. But all that is missing. What is the alternative, many want to leave Gaza and not even that works or succeeds.Without our own port and airport, hardly anything will change in our location.

The state of Israel makes great theater of it, because it is all about the security of Israel. Because of the story, I can even understand that. BUT we are also people who have the right to a “normal” life. That’s what we want.And the world should finally understand. What do you expect from people who have to live incarcerated, who, like everyone else in the world, only want to live peacefully. The Palestinians are just as human as the Israelis and like everyone else in the world. But the Israelis count more in the world. That’s what I read and hear in the German news. There is apparently no evidence that five, six, seven times more Palestinians are killed than Israelis. And when I say that, I’m accused of not counting the death toll. No, you should not, but you should not treat one group of people worse than the other. And that happens in the messages in the world. We are always the bad guys and the others defend themselves against the bad guys. I wish so much, you should put our glasses on once.

One of my brothers will leave Gaza and got a visa for the United Arab Emirates, he is an electrical engineering engineer and has completed his bachelor’s degree in 2014. He had been there since then and had a job there. He has been out of work for more than a year and hopes to find work elsewhere. There are thousands in Gaza who like my brother. Some then try to go to Turkey and from there, if it works, then to Europe. Some risk their lives.

Just yesterday, the body of a Gazan from Turkey was brought to Gaza via Egypt, others are buried in Turkey.

I intend to leave Gaza in the second half of June and come to Germany for about two months. I already have a host university. And if it works, I hope to spend a month or two months in the Ruhr area and to be able to continue my education as an engineer. That’s my plan. If and when I will succeed, I will tell you and you.

In the hope that our neighbor and the world will finally give us our rights so that they and we can live in peace and quiet, I close for today. Today is the first day of fasting Ramadan. I wish you and you all the best and stay with you soon.

Yours sincerely

Your Abed Schokry

