Starke Militärs, schwache Gesellschaft: Die fehlende Geschichte im Global Firepower Ranking von  Ramzy Baroud

The Global Firepower (GFP) ranking was published on 6 January. The annual report classifies the world’s strongest militaries based on over 60 factors, including size, spending and technological advancements. The report, which placed the United States military on top, followed by Russia, China, India and the UK, raised more questions than answers, with some accusing GFP, the organisation that compiled the report, of being biased, sloppy and highly politicised.