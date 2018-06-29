Tehe „ultimate deal“ Jared Kushner

Is there no humiliation left for the Palestinians? After Oslo, after the „two state solution“, after the years of Israeli occupation – of „Area A“ and „Area C“ to define which kind of occupation the Palestinians must live under – after the vast Jewish colonisation of land thieved from its Arab owners, after the mass killings of Gaza, and Trump’s decision that Jerusalem, all of Jerusalem, must be the capital of Israel, are the Palestinians going to be asked to settle for cash and a miserable village?