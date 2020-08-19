THE 3 B’s ……. BIBI’s BIG BLUFF By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Netanyahu himself said that the agreement between Israel and the UAE would not stop the annexation of the West Bank, nor does it mean that the “Jewish state” is ready to give up control of large parts of the West Bank. The big bluff By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Netanyahu is getting closer and closer…

The big bluff

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Netanyahu is getting closer and closer to his goal of the final annexation of the West Bank with the help of characterless Arab potentates, even if it is not currently on the US Trump agenda. Postponed is not canceled for a long time. When Netanyahu surprisingly announced the planned agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the surprise was great about this big bluff. There have been secret contacts between some Gulf states and the “Jewish state” for years. Israel and the Gulf States share a hatred of Iran. Just like the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Al-Zayed, the Saudi ruler King Salman campaigned for a common front against Iran. These contacts, as well as the visit of the hardliner Zionist, of the Israeli Sports Minister Miri Regev to the “Abu Dhabi Grand Slam” two years ago when, to the great astonishment of all those present, after the Israeli judoka Sagi Muki had won gold, the national anthem of the “Jewish state”, the “Ha-Tikva” (“ Our Hope), the song of the Zionist movement, premiered in the UAE. (1)

When the foreign minister of Oman bin Abdullah spoke positively about Israel at a security conference in Bahrain and Netanyahu returned from a visit to Oman to see Sultan Qaboos, the first visit by a head of government of the “Jewish state”, the ice was apparently broken. Especially since the contacts are diverse, from a representation of Israel of the “International Agency for Renewable Energies” (IRENA), as well as a pavilion in the world exhibition “Expo 2020” in Dubai, postponed to 2021 (2) (3) (4)

Very typical of the “Jewish state” are the “murderous exports”

The “murderous exports” are very typical of the “Jewish state”; A particularly “popular highlight” in the Gulf States is the Israeli espionage goods such as those from the NSO Group. The UAE used this espionage software against Emirati human rights activists like Ahmed Mansour. The cell phone of the brutally and deviously murdered journalist Jamal Kashoggi in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul was also spied on. The UAE also installed the Israeli “Falcon Eye” system for full surveillance of the state owned by former intelligence agent Mati Kochavi. Kochavi has been one of the most successful suppliers in the UAE for years. He is one of the most successful internet entrepreneurs and one of many business people who will be “nasty at nothing” if it only brings in money and fame. He and his daughter won a series award for a “Shoah” Instagram series “Eva’s Daughter”. (5) (6) (7) (8) (9).

All the contacts were initiated by the Mossad boss Yossi Cohen, who, together with the Israeli ambassador to the USA, Ron Dermer, worked hard behind the scenes, as Netanyahu tweeted praising. The Mossad and the Israeli Foreign Ministry have numerous professional diplomats and staff who are fluent in Arabic and who specialize in the Arab world. (10) (11) (12)

The planned UAE / Israel agreement also offers the UAE the opportunity to finally be able to buy a large number of weapons in the USA without having to fear criticism or objections from the “Zionist friends”. After all, US President Trump had done everything possible to force billions in arms sales to the UAE, despite opposition from Congress because of the high number of civilian casualties in connection with the use of these weapons in Yemen. In Libya, the UAE has been criticized for violating a 2011 UN Security Council arms embargo by supplying combat equipment to the armed forces commanded by General Haftar, known for violating human rights. Here, too, Turkey and Erdogan proved to be important opponents of Haftar, in contrast to the UAE and France. Haftar boasted that Israel had supplied him with weapons after multiple meetings with Mossad agents.Here, too, the interests of the UAE and the Israelis are the same. (13) (14) (15) (16)

“True peacemakers” have come together

Did the “Auschwitz Minister” Heiko Maas actually consider that during his short visit to the Emirates after his trip to Libya? He praised and praised the UAE for having shown “with this historic step towards normalizing relations with Israel that they can make an important contribution to peace in the region,” said Maas before his departure on Tuesday. We see what this post looks like in Libya, Yemen and in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. “True peacemakers” have come together, and once again this foreign minister turns out to be a unilateral bearer of Israeli propaganda, although he has long ceased to be interested in the Palestinians, as he proved on his inaugural visit to the “Jewish state” when he “had no time.” “Had for the Palestinian Government. However, he is now actually hoping for “peace talks” between Israel and the Palestinians. It is a mystery to me, however, where this hope is strengthened from. However, it would not be the first and will probably not be the last incorrect assessment of the “Auschwitz Minister”. (17) (18) (19) (20) (21)

“Netanyahu’s plan is annexation.”

The Israeli historian Moshe Zimmermann said in the ARD Tagesschau: “Netanyahu’s plan is annexation.” It couldn’t be more clearly and accurately than Zimmermann. (22)

After all, Netanyahu himself said that the agreement between Israel and the UAE would not stop the annexation of the West Bank, nor does it mean that the “Jewish state” is ready to give up control of large parts of the West Bank. This announcement only confirmed Netanyahu’s well-known policy.He underlined once again that he is committed to the Trump “peace plan”, in which the “Jewish state” will gain another 30% of the occupied West Bank (Judea and Samaria), and that the planned annexation will remain committed. “Bilateral tourism, telephone lines that have already been opened and flight connections are being worked at full speed, so that direct flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai and Abu Dhabi via Saudi Arabia” will be made possible.

Actually, this agreement only intensifies the spreading Judaization

Actually, this agreement only intensifies the spreading Judaization, this time with the help of disloyal Arab states, at the expense of the Palestinians. After the US embassy was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the US recognized the occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory, as well as the planned annexation. This so-called peace plan without Palestinian participation or consent, by President Trump and his son-in-law Kushner as the main strategists, had stolen everything from the Palestinians, without any concession or mercy. If they now also lose the support of the Arab states, then that is the cementing of the illegal occupation of Palestine without Palestinians. Only Turkey, NATO member and one of Palestine’s most important and reliable supporters criticized the agreement with the UAE and threatened to end diplomatic ties with the Emirates. (23)

With an end to the illegal occupation, and that’s the big bluff.

The fact that this agreement between two countries in the Middle East was announced in distant Washington, in the White House, clearly demonstrated what it is really about to iron out Trump’s dwindling charisma for the election campaign, as well as Netanyahu’s corruption affair and his chaotic “Corona- Management ”. Both want to improve their bad image and cover up their mistakes, there is only one thing that is certainly not the issue: peace for the Middle East and freedom for Palestine with an end to the illegal occupation, and that is the big bluff. Trump’s challenger, Democrat Joe Biden with black “Israel lobbyist” Kamala Harris at his side, also rushed to congratulate Israel and the UAE for “sucking honey” and trying to get some of the laurels without forgetting to point out that he had already contributed a lot to this agreement during his tenure under “Obama-O-Bomba”, with several meetings with leading Israeli and Emirati personalities, and was therefore very pleased with the announcement. So from bad to worse when it comes to the “Jewish state” and Palestine! Not good prospects (24 (25)

“One” flew over the concentration camp

When 200 Israeli Air Force members gather on Monday for joint exercises with the German Armed Forces at the air base in Nörvenich in North Rhine-Westphalia in order to ascend to a “historical” maneuver, then we, as advocates of a free Palestine, can only rage. Distracted from “big politics” like the corona pandemic, nothing is heard of illegal Zionist occupation, Gaza attacks or settlement construction. It is said to be a sign of “defenselessness and strength” that Israel, only 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, exercises operations together with Germany in the “land of perpetrators”.

Isn’t it rather a sign of German weakness when the descendants of the former perpetrators ignore everything and seem to have learned nothing?How can German soldiers mutate together with Israeli soldiers, the descendants of the victims and into today’s perpetrators, in an unprecedented propaganda “Hasbara-Aktion”, with a Learjet, in which the two air force chiefs, the Israeli major general Amikam Norkin and the German lieutenant general Ingo Gertz will be sitting, flanked by two Israeli F16 and two German Eurofighters, in this formation to commemorate the Olympic assassination in 1972, fly over the Fürstenfeldbruck air base, then over Dachau, and together to set off to the former Dachau concentration camp for a memorial ceremony at which ” Minister of War “AKK, Kamp Karrenbauer, will take part to commemorate the murdered there. They actually call it a “message of the future” designed to make their mutual relationships even closer. Already in 2003 there was a more than embarrassing overflight of Israeli “Star of David fighter jets” during a commemoration ceremony over Auschwitz, which was only cheered by traumatized Israel lobbyists like Henryk M. Broder in the “Jumping World”.(26)

With the slogan “Never again” one tried to bring a peaceful note to this provocation. So this time it’s Dachau’s turn, and this propaganda campaign has to serve to suggest peaceful intentions. While the German side only speaks of a “flyby”, the “Jewish friends” speak of an “overflight”. If that’s supposed to be a sign of “never again”, then it’s completely wrong. Jewish “defense soldiers” have proven since 1948, since the Nakba, that they have long since converted “never again” into “again and again”. (27)

Germany has long since proven itself to be one of the most loyal vassals of the “Jewish occupying and apartheid state” and does not shy away from practicing with the occupying soldiers and, as in 2014, training 200 German soldiers together with Israeli soldiers for tunnels and house-to-house combat . Will German Bundeswehr soldiers perhaps soon be used to maintain the illegal occupation of Palestine? After all, you want to practice surface-to-air combat, dealing with surface-to-air missile threats and other combat scenarios in enemy territory. If one does not question why the current maneuver “Blue Wings 2020”, with 200 Israeli Air Force members, six F16 planes, two military Boeing 707s for refueling, as well as two passenger planes, actually serves? Die Junge Welt and Arnold Stötzel described it aptly: “The Israeli air force guests put their German friends a clean bill of health in front of their home door that says, Never again Wehrmacht, in future only anti-war wars.” What we can think of it, we know: death, Destruction and occupation.

The spectacle began with a welcoming ceremony for the Israeli friends, the “warmest hug” one can give and offer. With the supporting program of the joint visit to the Dachau concentration camp memorial in the presence of the “deeply moved” German “Defense” Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer in view of the flight action of the formation near Dachau and the ambassador of the “Jewish state”, Jeremy Issacharoff, the Holocaust Instrumentalization perfect. Only crowned by the expressly welcomed decision by the Central Council President Schuster, the CDU executive committee, that in future every student should be able to visit a concentration camp. I also suggest a visit to Gaza, as well as the Nakba exhibition, which should be in every German city. (28) (29) (30)

