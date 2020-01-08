THE HAGUE AWAITS THESE TWO CRIMINALS BY EVELYN HECHT-GALINSKI DESERTPEACE

For a long time, the Netanyahu regime has been trying to bring Trump’s US into a confrontation course with Iran, as has already been seen when the US unilaterally canceled its nuclear deal. Trump and Netanyahu belong to the International Criminal Court as war criminals by Evelyn Hecht-Galinski If one reads leading German media, then…

by Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

If one reads leading German media, then after Trump’s murder of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani it is only about the security of the “Jewish state”, and once again shows the one-sided philosemic sentiment and the associated criminal empathy and disrespect towards the Arab-Iranian-Muslim world.

An infamous and unjustifiable murder

Neither the United States nor the “Jewish state, which has been campaigning against Iran for years, has done itself any favors with this infamous and unjustifiable murder of one of Iran’s leading figures. No matter how much the politicians from Netanyahu to so-called “opposition politicians” cheer about it, the vast majority of our society has again witnessed the unscrupulousness with which US state terrorist leaders Trump and Netanyahu try to distract themselves from their internal difficulties in the country in order to win elections ,

Clearly the DNA of the “Jewish State”

This assassination attempt clearly bears the DNA of the “Jewish State” as the puller. Hadn’t Trump called Netanyahu before he told anyone about his terrible plan to get instructions on what was rumored, and the Mossad hadn’t had the murder victim on his killing list for years after several plots to murder Soleimani had been blown off ? Several Arab media outlets, such as “Israel Today”, did not report about the last minute attempt to murder Soleimani when he wanted to visit the shrine in memory of his late father, but did the Iranian authorities discover a 500kg bomb under a chair intended for him after a warning? In 2008 Soleimani was already targeting the murderer on the occasion of his meeting in Damascus with Hezbollah leader Imad Mugniyeh, whom the Mossad murdered. (1)

United in jubilation over Trump’s murder

The “Jewish State” is united in jubilation over Trump’s murder, and that’s the most terrifying thing that should affect us all. This terrible propaganda, which does not shy away from insulting Soleimani while still dead and praising his own strength. Both the Zionist and the US regime have lost all morality and left the last spark of decency behind. With the public threat of a war crime to attack Iran’s cultural heritage, Trump reveals himself to be a primitive, vile and, above all, culture-less person for whom the rule of law and human dignity do not count. Human rights do not apply to him, only self-interest counts for him. (2) (3)

Go into history as a martyr

General Qassem Soleimani was a smart opponent of criminal and murderous US politics, and he did a great job as the commander of the al-Quds brigades. He, who began his military career in the wake of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, was considered a son by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and appointed him as a special advisor. It was Soleimani who, with his foresight, was able to prevent many sinister regime change plans from Syria to Lebanon. It was this intellectual prudence and his ability that made him the number one enemy of the state for the “Jewish Occupier State” and the United States. He will go down in history as a martyr, and Iran will surely respond to this breach of international law and war-murderous assassination in his best sense.

It was an impressive and moving funeral ceremony in Iran that united the people and welded them together even more in pain at the loss. Millions of people thought of this brave martyr and great Iranian. (4)

Nor can one be reminded enough that, unlike the United States and Israel, Iran has not yet started any devastating wars with hundreds of thousands of deaths. Iran is not the monster state, but the criminal USA and its Zionist murderous accomplices who want to drag us into their wars and war crimes regardless of losses.

They act completely unscrupulous and treat their country, states and people like lifeless extras who only have to wait for their orders. You can literally see how Trump almost childishly divides his world like in Monopoly and wants to steer with his limited “dealer image”. He now shamelessly copies everything he accused the “drone king” Obama of campaigning with drones.

Ramstein drone?

Trump used the “Queen of the Drones”, the “Grim Reaper”, the MQ9 Reaper, powered by a 900 hp engine that can do both: watch and kill. Trump had the killing carried out by remote control and thus once again promoted the sale of the General Atomic Group based in San Diego, California. This extremely successful company has interested parties all over the world, from Australia, Spain, Great Britain and last but not least Kramp-Karrenbauer, the German Minister of War AKK. At first I thought whether the drone came from Ramstein, but in the end that is no longer decisive, because the USA and Germany are so closely linked that there should only be one consequence for us:

End submissive vassal policy

Shutting down all US military bases on German soil, detaching themselves from the “US friends” and the murderous NATO and finally starting to conduct subordinate vassal politics independently and sovereignly, not as a quasi “occupied” country, but instead consistently pursuing peace work. The fact that we are further away from this goal than ever is shown in the current policy that runs through all parties. Are they so agreed that we are finally “who” and can get involved in missions abroad, together with our NATO and alliance partners.

The Iraqi government is fed up with “US friends”

The Iraqi Parliament has just passed the correct, albeit unfortunately not binding, resolution to remove US and all foreign troops from Iraq. The Iraqi government is fed up with the “US friends” who have plunged them into poverty, misery and chaos for decades. Trump’s answer was, as expected, the threat of the “sanctions” weapon of mass destruction and the bill to charge the impoverished country billions of dollars for its military bases. The occupied should pay for the occupation. Germany is also treated like an occupied country in trade policy, as ex-Chancellor Schröder noted in 2018 (5) (6) (7)

We see what this “peace work” looks like: it is all about colonization, power and shameless resource theft, regardless of the needs of the local population. That this kind of “peace policy” does not make friends should now be obvious to even the stupidest politicians who brag about the missions again and again.

Iran has adhered to the nuclear deal

Joint struggle against Muslims and “Christian-Jewish domination

Isn’t Trump and the Netanyahu regime really just one thing, namely the common struggle against “the” Muslims and Christian-Jewish domination? Under the guise of democracy, these state terrorists are trying to overwhelm them with terror and bombs. With targeted actions, occupations, attacks and boycotts, they work with this scientifically sophisticated strategy.

Strategielos

If you look at our government, Germany has no strategy at all. While the Minister of War AKK wants to leave German troops in Iraq, AA Maas wants to consult with the Iraqi government and Merkel will fly to Moscow next Saturday at the invitation of Putin. Europe, and Germany in particular, would be well advised to distance itself from Soleimani’s murder and to no longer follow Trump-USA and the “Jewish State” in its fatal warlike policies that violate aggression and international law. No German rationale for the security of the state-terrorist “Jewish state”. (8) (9)

A cynical legal-political instrument

Israel’s trust in agreements with the Palestinians as the basis for settling disputes between the sides is a cynical legal-political instrument. For decades, the European states that dominate the International Criminal Court have heard Israeli arguments that court intervention would undermine peace negotiations with the Palestinians. Currently, not a single state is likely to use this argument to delay a trial against Israel. It does not interfere with statements by politicians in Jerusalem about the death of the Oslo peace treaties and unilateral Israeli punitive measures against the Palestinians living under their illegal occupation, such as withholding taxpayers’ money, which are due to the Palestinian Authority. The decision or intention of Israel to annex the Jordan Valley in the West Bank mentioned in the IstGH declaration clearly contradicts the Oslo Accords, which reject unilateral measures that could affect the permanent status of the occupied territories.

Akiva Eldar wrote: Concentrating on legal arguments marginalizes the fundamental question: why does the state of a people, who has been the victim of war crimes and the worst crimes against humanity in modern history, refuse to join the IstGH to combat war crimes was set up? After all, Netanyahu himself noted at the beginning of the cabinet meeting that the IstGH was “founded after the horrors of World War II, especially after the horrors inflicted on our people”. The reason for this, apart from the question of settlements, is the concern that membership in the IstGH would limit the freedom of action of the IDF and that of the current and former heads of the Israeli security authorities. The members of the IstGH are obliged to respect the arrest warrants issued by him and to stop and extradite suspects within their limits. Netanyahu’s mention of the circumstances in which the court was founded should mock the important institution. (10) And there is only one answer:

Trump and Netanyahu must go to the International Criminal Court as war criminals, as well as for their crimes against humanity!

