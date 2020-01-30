THE IRONY OF GERMAN ZIONISM By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

It seems that Germany and its politicians have learned nothing from history as long as the poison of Zionism hovers over the Bundestag! * The poison of Zionism hovered over the Bundestag By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski * Today’s „special event“ of the Bundestag proved us one thing, the idea of letting a president of the…

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Today’s “special event” of the Bundestag proved us one thing, the idea

of letting a president of the “Jewish State” give the commemorative

speech, who so shamelessly misused this commemoration, was an

irreparable mistake. It was the great moment of Hasbara propaganda,

which was unwound there and which no other German speaker could oppose.

The country where the final solution of the Jewish question was decided

is today the “partner of values” of the “Jewish State”, which decided

and actively implements the final solution of the Palestinian question

with Judaization.

When Rivlin talked about the ghosts of the past coming back to Europe,

such as “racial purity, nationalism, anti-Semitism and xenophobia”, he

forgets to mention that these concepts are related to the country he

represents. If you exchange just one word, namely anti-Semitism in

Palestinian hatred and expulsion then, it fits, it. This “Zionist poison

of nationalism” mixes with the European poison of nationalism and merges

seamlessly. It only knows the common xenophobia.

In fact, AfD is a basic evil of German democracy. But what about the

whole spectrum of parties in the “Jewish State”? Isn’t it once again

“right” of the AfD and so racist that these parties in Germany would be

under observation as rabble-rousers and nobody would form a coalition

with them.

So when Rivlin and Steinmeier praise the great friendship between the

two great “value democracies” Germany and the “Jewish State”, it is a

disgrace for every German upright democratic citizen.

Steinmeier mentioned in his speech and enumeration of Jewish people in

Germany, who were significantly involved in making Jewish life after

Auschwitz possible in Germany, not the man who made this reconstruction

possible in the first place since 1949. It was the honorary citizen of

the city of Berlin, Heinz Galinski, who, with his statement “I did not

survive Auschwitz in order to be silent about new injustices”, fulfilled

a task that did not let go of him throughout his life and that still

shapes me today. It is shameful that this man is kept secret by the

German Federal President, only because his daughter’s advocacy for

Palestine made him an impersonator and he was taken into clan custody.

It strengthens me that I am on the right path!

How can President Steinmeier allow the Israeli President Rivlin to turn

this commemoration into a political hate campaign against Iran and

Hezbollah?

No, it is not Iran that is the threat to world peace, but rather it is

the “Jewish state” that has been instrumentalizing the Holocaust without

consideration since the founding of the state. It is not Iran that has

to be isolated and expelled from the world community, as Rivlin demands,

but it is the “Jewish State” until the occupation comes to an end. To

misuse daily politics at such a “special event, to demand that Hezbollah

as a whole be banned as a terrorist organization and to defame Iran as

the “destroyer” of the “Jewish State” is so perfidious that the

Bundestag should have defended itself against it, just as Steinmeier and

Bundestag President Schäuble as host and host of the Bundestag.

Rivlin also did not forget to present the “eat or die” plan of Trump and

son-in-law Kushner as a great hope with solutions for security and

stability. A slap in the face for every Palestinian. which, by the way,

was also missing at this event, as well as at the White House. What’s

the point of listening to so much deceit?

When Rivlin also mentioned two Israeli soldiers, when Germany asked

Hamas to hand over their corpses, that was the limit of what was

bearable. Did Rivlin actually forget that in his state the bodies of

“assassins” (resistance fighters) are arbitrarily kept and not handed

over to the families?

No President Rivlin, the Jewish “defense army” is not the most moral in

the world, just as the “Jewish apartheid state” is the “only” democracy

in the Middle East!

Indeed, it seems that Germany and its politicians have learned nothing

from history as long as the poison of Zionism hovers over the Bundestag!