THE IRONY OF GERMAN ZIONISM By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

THE IRONY OF GERMAN ZIONISM
January 30, 2020
It seems that Germany and its politicians have learned nothing
from history as long as the poison of Zionism hovers over the Bundestag!
*
The poison of Zionism hovered over the Bundestag
By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski
*
Today’s “special event” of the Bundestag proved us one thing, the idea
of letting a president of the “Jewish State” give the commemorative
speech, who so shamelessly misused this commemoration, was an
irreparable mistake. It was the great moment of Hasbara propaganda,
which was unwound there and which no other German speaker could oppose.
*
The country where the final solution of the Jewish question was decided
is today the “partner of values” of the “Jewish State”, which decided
and actively implements the final solution of the Palestinian question
with Judaization.
*
When Rivlin talked about the ghosts of the past coming back to Europe,
such as “racial purity, nationalism, anti-Semitism and xenophobia”, he
forgets to mention that these concepts are related to the country he
represents. If you exchange just one word, namely anti-Semitism in
Palestinian hatred and expulsion then, it fits, it. This “Zionist poison
of nationalism” mixes with the European poison of nationalism and merges
seamlessly. It only knows the common xenophobia.
*
In fact, AfD is a basic evil of German democracy. But what about the
whole spectrum of parties in the “Jewish State”? Isn’t it once again
“right” of the AfD and so racist that these parties in Germany would be
under observation as rabble-rousers and nobody would form a coalition
with them.
*
So when Rivlin and Steinmeier praise the great friendship between the
two great “value democracies” Germany and the “Jewish State”, it is a
disgrace for every German upright democratic citizen.
*
Steinmeier mentioned in his speech and enumeration of Jewish people in
Germany, who were significantly involved in making Jewish life after
Auschwitz possible in Germany, not the man who made this reconstruction
possible in the first place since 1949. It was the honorary citizen of
the city of Berlin, Heinz Galinski, who, with his statement “I did not
survive Auschwitz in order to be silent about new injustices”, fulfilled
a task that did not let go of him throughout his life and that still
shapes me today. It is shameful that this man is kept secret by the
German Federal President, only because his daughter’s advocacy for
Palestine made him an impersonator and he was taken into clan custody.
It strengthens me that I am on the right path!
*
How can President Steinmeier allow the Israeli President Rivlin to turn
this commemoration into a political hate campaign against Iran and
Hezbollah?
*
No, it is not Iran that is the threat to world peace, but rather it is
the “Jewish state” that has been instrumentalizing the Holocaust without
consideration since the founding of the state. It is not Iran that has
to be isolated and expelled from the world community, as Rivlin demands,
but it is the “Jewish State” until the occupation comes to an end. To
misuse daily politics at such a “special event, to demand that Hezbollah
as a whole be banned as a terrorist organization and to defame Iran as
the “destroyer” of the “Jewish State” is so perfidious that the
Bundestag should have defended itself against it, just as Steinmeier and
Bundestag President Schäuble as host and host of the Bundestag.
*
Rivlin also did not forget to present the “eat or die” plan of Trump and
son-in-law Kushner as a great hope with solutions for security and
stability. A slap in the face for every Palestinian. which, by the way,
was also missing at this event, as well as at the White House. What’s
the point of listening to so much deceit?
*
When Rivlin also mentioned two Israeli soldiers, when Germany asked
Hamas to hand over their corpses, that was the limit of what was
bearable. Did Rivlin actually forget that in his state the bodies of
“assassins” (resistance fighters) are arbitrarily kept and not handed
over to the families?
*
No President Rivlin, the Jewish “defense army” is not the most moral in
the world, just as the “Jewish apartheid state” is the “only” democracy
in the Middle East!
*
Indeed, it seems that Germany and its politicians have learned nothing
from history as long as the poison of Zionism hovers over the Bundestag!
