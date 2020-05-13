The liberation of Palestine is still pending By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

Can and may one still remember the Holocaust and Auschwitz without mentioning the Nakba and the associated ethnic cleansing of Palestine? Image by Carlos Latuff The liberation of Palestine is still pending By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski On May 8, 2020, the 75th anniversary of the end of the war, and the Red Army’s liberation…

Can and may one still remember the Holocaust and Auschwitz without mentioning the Nakba and the associated ethnic cleansing of Palestine?

Image by Carlos Latuff

The liberation of Palestine is still pending

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

On May 8, 2020, the 75th anniversary of the end of the war, and the Red Army’s liberation from fascism, Federal President Steinmeier delivered his obligatory speech and failed to mention the brave Red Army soldiers as liberators. And of all places in Berlin, where after the victory over fascist Germany two Soviet soldiers raised the red flag on the bombed Reichstag; impressively documented on many photos.

A climate of hostility to Russia

This shabby omission not only offends the Soviet peoples, but is supposed to create a climate of hostility towards Russia, mainly in Germany, which is still being pushed by a Federal President! So far, this has not been the case according to surveys. On the contrary, the majority of Germans want to live in peace with our neighbor Russia.

27 million Russian war dead warn

In this commemorative speech he wants to commemorate “together with representatives of the Allies from the West and from the East” without explicitly referring to the soldiers of the Red Army. Wasn’t it the Soviet soldiers in this war who had to mourn 27 million war deaths in fascist Germany? Steinmeier does not get this mention through his narrow lips. Putin has become an enemy of the German political circus, but not the German population, not only since Russia connected Crimea to the Russian Federation after applying to join the Russian Federation.

Illegal sanctions against Russia are maintained

In blind obedience, one follows the United States and the belligerent transatlantic alliance and the agitation of NATO, and continually strives for international law when it comes to Russia. It even accepts considerable damage to the German economy and maintains the illegal sanctions.

Steinmeier found no word for the Muslims on the part of the liberators

In his speech, Steinmeier also found no word for the countless Muslims who fought on the part of the liberators in this war of annihilation or whose political resistance cost them their lives. There were also many Muslims from the many Soviet republics among the countless Soviet prisoners of war. Steinmeier also forgot the Muslims who either ended up in the resistance or as fighters in the concentration camp, suffered from the most terrible conditions and were not allowed to practice their religion. It is a chapter that has remained silent to this day and does not fit into the picture that is drawn by Muslims today.

An imam was missing from the ecumenical service

This ignorance continued in the ecumenical service in the Berlin Cathedral, in which Catholic representatives, Protestant representatives, a Jewish cantor and an archpriest participated as representatives of Christian churches in Germany, but no Imam as a representative of the Muslims. It is an affront that no representative of this world religion was invited to this memorial service. Another question comes to my mind: What does a reference to God have to do in this context? Why is a service celebrated in the face of this political commemoration? We seem more distant than ever from the separation of state and church, as religious influence in Germany is growing. (1)

“Cold war thinking” belongs to the rubbish of history

If the much-vaunted strong democracy that the Federal President invokes would work, then the “cold war thinking” fueled by German parliamentarians would finally end up in the trash of history. What happens instead? We are always presented with new old enemy images to justify the associated costs for the new increasing armament figures. NATO, nuclear weapons stationed on German soil, are sold to us as vital “peacekeeping” measures. Exactly the opposite is the case. The fortunately outgoing military officer is already advocating the use of armed drones, in the spirit of the “Minister of War” Kramp-Karrenbauer. No word from the Federal President against this new kind of armament, only 75 years after the end of the war and the liberation of Auschwitz, by the way also by the Red Army on January 27th. All of these dates are unthinkable without the Soviet Liberation Army. But that is shamefully kept secret in the transatlantic cheering storm and the armament orgy.

“German history is a broken story – with responsibility for millions of murders and millions of sufferings. It still breaks our hearts today. Therefore: You can only love this country with a broken heart ”, but this does not prevent Steinmeier from indulging in massive military rearmament and the threat scenario of the infamous encirclement of Russia financed with our tax money and other military services for the USA / NATO!

“‘Never again!’ – We swore to ourselves after the war. But this “Never again!”, For us Germans, means above all: ‘Never again alone!’ “This Steinmeiersche” Never again “actually means” Never again alone on the war path “… see the” Easter crawl “and the encirclement of Russia.

Human dignity is inviolable and indivisible

Then he quotes Article 1 of the German Basic Law: “Human dignity is inviolable”, which is all too often broken in Germany. Indeed, human dignity is inviolable and indivisible, and I emphasize: also for Palestinians, Muslims and for BDS supporters and Israeli critics! (2)

No memory of the Holocaust without a memory of the Nakba

So of course I asked myself the question, can and may one still remember the Holocaust and Auschwitz without mentioning the Nakba and the associated ethnic cleansing of Palestine? Steinmeier said: “Not accepting responsibility is disgraceful – denying is disgraceful”. How true! To date, the “Jewish state” has not faced the processing of the Nakba and the associated Zionist atrocities in order to deal with them, let alone compensate the victims for allowing the right of return of the millions of refugees displaced with brutal violence to their home in Palestine. They continue to be denied this legal right. And with the help of the USA, the illegal occupation of Palestine is to be sealed with the upcoming planned annexations.

Why are sanctions against the Jewish apartheid regime rejected?

Has President Steinmeier commented on this? No, just like the German federal government, it fully supports the German rationale for the “Jewish state”. Germany has rejected long overdue sanctions against the Jewish apartheid regime.

Responsibility to the Palestinians in memory of May 8th

This raises the question of what about the responsibility towards the Palestinians, which should also be commemorative of May 8th and should be seen in a context. Every “blood drop of occupation” that has been shed to this day is also and especially the responsibility of Germany, which is made possible by active help to maintain this occupation. When will Germany and the EU finally follow the demand for a network of European human rights groups and impose sanctions on the “Jewish state”? (3)

The Nakba commemoration will be celebrated worldwide on May 15th

How much longer will Germany watch as the Palestinian people are oppressed, humiliated, expropriated and murdered by Jewish occupiers? From our history in particular, “never again” means an obligation to take responsibility for the Palestinian people. An important duty, 75 years after the end of the war and 72 years after the Nakba, which is celebrated worldwide on May 15. (4)

Raise the flag of Palestine

Therefore, the demands of the German-Israeli society “to show the flag for friendship” with the Jewish apartheid and occupation state, and to call on the municipalities and district administrations to raise the flag of Israel on May 12th must be rejected sharply. This tasteless provocation of raising the bloodstained Star of David flag, the symbol of the oppression of Palestine, is intended to commemorate the establishment of diplomatic relations 55 years ago. The not uncontroversial President of the DIG, Uwe Becker, still remembered the reason for the state. On that day, instead of the Star of David, the flag of Palestine was to be hoisted, as a symbol for the freedom of Palestine that has not yet been achieved.

Known diversions from Zionist occupation crimes

So it is only to be seen in the well-known Israel lobby tradition when the rise of more anti-Semitic crimes is pointed out almost daily and currently in concentrated media propaganda. Isn’t anti-Semitic crime a part of disparaging Jewish Israeli critics and terminating Jewish accounts or organizations critical of Israel, what does that remind us? These well-known diversions, which are supposed to distract from Zionist occupation crimes and the impending annexation of Palestinian land, as well as from the increasing de-democratization of the “Jewish state” with all its consequences. Finally, it can be expected that after the swearing in of this new “annexation regime” protests will begin worldwide, including in Germany. If the citizens of the “Jewish state” have already chosen this regime and decided to intensify the oppression and occupation, resistance becomes a duty and more Palestinian. In this context, the German advance in Hezbollah, especially at the present time, is to be seen. Hezbollah is an important resistance organization and elected ruling party in the coalition in Lebanon. So how can you build on that? By bringing even more targeted allegations of anti-Semitism into everyday politics and letting the Federal Commissioner for Anti-Semitism run free in the wake of the “calf biter”. This has to be replaced and instead an urgently needed racism officer has to be appointed. Increasing oppression and occupation is becoming a duty of resistance and more Palestinian resistance. In this context, the German advance in Hezbollah, especially at the present time, is to be seen. Hezbollah is an important resistance organization and elected ruling party in the coalition in Lebanon. So how can you build on that? By bringing even more targeted allegations of anti-Semitism into everyday politics and letting the Federal Commissioner for Anti-Semitism run free in the wake of the “calf biter”. This has to be replaced and instead an urgently needed racism officer has to be appointed. Increasing oppression and occupation is becoming a duty of resistance and more Palestinian resistance. In this context, the German advance in Hezbollah, especially at the present time, is to be seen. Hezbollah is an important resistance organization and elected ruling party in the coalition in Lebanon. So how can you build on that? By bringing even more targeted allegations of anti-Semitism into everyday politics and letting the Federal Commissioner for Anti-Semitism run free in the wake of the “calf biter”. This has to be replaced and instead an urgently needed racism officer has to be appointed. to see. Hezbollah is an important resistance organization and elected ruling party in the coalition in Lebanon. So how can you build on that? By bringing even more targeted allegations of anti-Semitism into everyday politics and letting the Federal Commissioner for Anti-Semitism run free in the wake of the “calf biter”. This has to be replaced and instead an urgently needed racism officer has to be appointed. to see. Hezbollah is an important resistance organization and elected ruling party in the coalition in Lebanon. So how can you build on that? By bringing even more targeted allegations of anti-Semitism into everyday politics and letting the Federal Commissioner for Anti-Semitism run free in the wake of the “calf biter”. This has to be replaced and instead an urgently needed racism officer has to be appointed.

In the meantime, Palestine, the illegal occupation, and the Palestinian people in resistance are receiving less and less political and media attention, just as planned by Hasbara and its worldwide aid workers, the Sayanim.

The “Jewish state” consistently thwarts non-violent resistance

Because the “Jewish state” consistently uses all possible means to thwart non-violent resistance, because Palestinian people are executed out of court by heavily armed soldiers of the “most moral Jewish defense army” and thus act as state terrorists, then that is “never again” degenerate into a sad phrase, a worthless ritual, just as worthless as a reference to common “Christian-Jewish” values ​​and hypocritical sermons a la Steinmeier!

Palestinians must have the same rights to defend themselves

As long as the German and international communities remain blind to the expulsion, criminal expropriation of the Palestinians and the accelerating slow death of the Palestinian people, which allows ethnic cleansing, even actively arming and financing the Zionist regime involved, one must finally grant the Palestinians the same rights to self-defense that the Zionist regime repeatedly declares for themselves in order to legitimize their massacres, as Chancellor Merkel has already affirmed. But if this legitimate right to resist is denied to the Palestinians, then the dignity of Palestinian people is at risk! So it’s getting more urgent, the global, to actively support the growing BDS movement, especially in times of rampant attempts at intimidation and defamation by Zionists. This is the only way to end the deadly and violent occupation. So the liberation of Palestine is still pending and as the great Nelson Mandela said: “We know only too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

Footnotes:

(1) https://dbk.de/nc/presse/aktuelles/meldung/oekumenischer-gottesdienst-zum-gedenken-an-das-ende-des-zweiten-weltkriegs/detail/

(2) https://www.zdf.de/nachrichten/video/zweiter-weltkrieg-rede-steinmeier-8-mai-kriegsende-100.html

(3) https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200507-eu-must-impose-sanctions-on-israel-rights-groups-say/

(4) https://www.bdsmovement.net/news/take-action-mark-72-years-nakba-with-keytojustice

Originally published AT