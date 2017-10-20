The Occupied Territories are the Biggest Prison on Earth By Ilan Pappe

Interview mit Ilan Pappe zu seinem neuen Buch „The biggest Prison on Earth“, dass „größte Gefängis der Welt!

Fifty years after the Six-Day War, the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip shows no end in sight. Acclaimed historian Ilan Pappé provides a comprehensive and damning account of the occupation in his new book, The Biggest Prison on Earth: A History of the Occupied Territories, based on groundbreaking archival research and eyewitness accounts.