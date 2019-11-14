The Star of David as a Symbol of Oppression By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

The Holocaust seems to justify all means and overrides human rights and international law when it comes to the „Jewish state“. The Flag as a Symbol of Oppression and Exclusion By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski It is to be thanked for the criticism of the left-wing town councilor Simon Aulepp that finally a dispute and a…

The Holocaust seems to justify all means and overrides human rights and international law when it comes to the “Jewish state”.

The Flag as a Symbol of Oppression and Exclusion

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

It is to be thanked for the criticism of the left-wing town councilor Simon Aulepp that finally a dispute and a basis for discussion arise in Germany. Who is Jewish and what does Judaism mean in Germany? (1) He asks the legitimate question of whether the city council would raise the flag of Saudi Arabia at the town hall, if Muslims were killed in an attack in Germany? However, in this context, Saudi Arabia seems unhelpful. I would find Turkey the right state in this context when it comes to expressing sympathy in racist murders. After all, about 3.5 million Turkish citizens live in Germany.

No solidarity with an army that shows “hatred and joy in killing”!

While protests are made when Turkish footballers salute, it is happily accepted that German citizens volunteer for the Jewish “Defense Army” and thus support an army that secures the illegal occupation of Palestine by all means contrary to international law, an army that According to own soldiers who broke their silence, “shows hatred and joy of killing”. (2) (3) (4)

What are these double standards. It seems that when it comes to Muslims and Turks, you feel the Islamophobia that has seized Germany and Europe. Has Germany, the German Federal Government, ever thought of hoisting the Turkish flag as a sign of mourning or sympathy after the NSU murders of Turkish-born people? Never would this gesture have been considered. Yes, the Holocaust remains unforgotten forever, but gives no right to instrumentalize it unilaterally.

The question that Aulepp posed to the mayor of Kassel, Christian Geselle, was polemically exaggerated, but absolutely justified. The David Star flag has nothing to do with the failed attack of a far-right culprit in the synagogue in Halle. It would have been right, and I fully agree with Aulepp to set the German flag at half-mast in order to demonstrate German sympathy. After all, it was not an attack on the “Jewish state” but an act against a religious community. However, one already wonders in view of the answer of the OB journeyman, which faith does he actually have? When asked by the press, he did mean that the hoisting of the Israeli flag should be seen as a “clear sign of solidarity with the people of the Jewish faith.” And:

Do not abuse anti-Semitism to cover up the politics of Israel!

The same is true in the Jewish community and was pleased that the flag hung in front of the town hall. Since one wonders how it can be that Jewish citizens are pleased about this Flag Hissung, they only show that all criticism of Jews is justified, if they are behind the “Jewish State” and solidarisieren with this. Even if the Chairman of the German-Israeli Society thinks that “Judaism and the State of Israel can not be separated”, this is a sign of a false understanding. As long as Jews in the diaspora do not clearly separate state and religion, there will never be a “normal” coexistence. It seems to me that the “Jewish State” and its lobby are very convenient, when you use anti-Semitism and can cover up the politics of Israel with it, and to avoid criticism of this at all. Likewise, the “Jewish state” finds it very convenient if Diaspora Jews are scared, insecurity is created, so that they increasingly emigrate to Israel. A dangerous kind of politics that generates anti-Semitism.

Of course that brings us to the topic of instrumentalizing a religion. There is no “Jewish people” but only a Jewish religious community, see also Schlomo Sand. (5) (6) Ever since the claim of recognition of Israel as a “Jewish state” began, this amalgamation of Judaism and politics began as a model of domination and oppression. Israel is a state that has established itself in the land of Palestine and has systematically displaced approximately 750,000 Palestinians since its founding in 1948, the Nakba disaster. This expulsion must not be remembered, because one fears the exposure. For this reason, one tries again and again to insist on the “recognition of the right to exist, which now belongs to the” German state reason “. A completely absurd concern to recognize a state which has neither fixed limits nor a constitution. Especially in Germany one tries again and again to discredit and prevent the Nakba exhibition from the Israel lobby. (7) (8)

This illegal land grab is known worldwide, criticized, condemned by UN decisions, but never sanctioned or sanctioned. Any measures that the Western “community of values” can so easily impose or threaten against Russia, Iran, Turkey and other states do not come into effect in the “Jewish state”.

Do not abuse the Holocaust to override human and international law!

The Holocaust seems to justify all means and overrides human rights and international law when it comes to the “Jewish state”. This affects Germany of course extremely, due to the perpetrator’s past. But this philo-Semitic policy is in no way justifiable, but on the contrary creates a defense. If, as has happened so often, Chancellor Merkel warrants all wars of aggression, ethnic cleansing or preventive murder with “self-defense”, this can never be reconciled with “German-Christian values”.

German Jews, who profess to Judaism as a denomination, pay the same religious tax as Christian “brothers in faith” to the German state. Now is the question to ask, does the Jewish religious tax go partly or entirely to the “Jewish state”? If you look at the behavior of German politics in their behavior towards Jews and Israel, then you have to deal with this topic. Do German citizens of Jewish faith have a German or an Israeli passport?

If then also the SPD leader of the SPD party accused parts of the left to question the right of existence of Israel, then this is an embarrassing distraction maneuver of this incident. Israel’s right to exist depends solely on that state, and is neither legitimate nor secure unless this state gives up the illegal occupation of Palestine, does not stop aggressive policies against its neighbors, and decides not to live in peace with its environment. (9) (10)

No special role, for NOTHING and NOBODY!

The “Jewish State” was designed from the ground up to occupy a land for Jewish citizens alone, and from the beginning, all the claims of the indigenous peoples were concluded with the words “given by God” and “return to the 2,000-year-old homeland of the Jewish people.” Palestine, the Palestinian. It has come a long way with this policy. The legal right of return, which the UN affirms by resolution, is denied by the “community of values”, while Israel’s claim to Palestine is reiterated as a violation of international law. Everything is supported by a guilty conscience, traumatization of guilt after the Holocaust. This special philosemitic German policy leads us directly into new guilt and anti-Semitism, which does not stop at critical Jews.

Influenced by the Central Council of Jews and other international Jewish organizations, it has managed to put the bond between diaspora Jews and the “Jewish State” on a dangerous pedestal, which should be strictly separated in reality. As long as Jewish citizens do not clearly decide whether they feel like German citizens with all their rights and duties, or as Israeli citizens who are in doubt about their true identity, there can never be the desired and so important normality in living together. It seems to me, despite all the testimonies of German Jewish officials, this “normality” is not wanted. Only by this abnormal special position and exaggeration can be pointed to the constant threat of the “Jewish state”,

Can Jewish citizens really run into this trap? Do they want to be recognized as fully fledged citizens or as “protected” exotics? It is particularly bad when the newly created Office of the Federal Government, the “Anti-Semitism Commissioner”, constantly emphasizes this role. Although we have a flood of this new “professional group”, we do need a racist commissioner who puts the attacks on Muslims and mosques and refugee homes on the same level as anti-Semitism attacks. No special role, for NOTHING and NOBODY!

The Star of David flag is the symbol of oppression and exclusion!

Originally posted AT