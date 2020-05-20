TIME TO UNMASK THE OCCUPATION Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

It is no longer enough to criticize Israel only mildly, but to finally impose sanctions. Un-Masked in the annexation By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski At the moment it seems as if there are only two „system-relevant“ topics in the news and print media: Corona with the anti-corona demonstrations and football.

At the moment it seems as if there are only two “system-relevant” topics in the news and print media: Corona with the anti-corona demonstrations and football. In Germany, fortunately, the least affected country, one has the impression that the protests are the most shrill and effective here. How can it be that a few thousand demonstrators, among whom are a few radicals and esoterics, who are actually a tiny minority, are causing our country and some security agencies to get excited? Aren’t you giving these business-minded troublemakers and YouTube millionaires exactly what they crave to continue in a media glitz? Wasn’t it the same with the beginnings of Pegida and AfD? Where else did these right-wing extremists become known? If Imperial Citizens, AfD and neo-Nazis undermine demonstrations by citizens concerned about their fundamental rights and democracy. then one should support these citizens in their desire for transparency and the sense of certain government measures. Only truthfulness creates clarity, and that must be the strength of democracy that has to be conveyed.

Do not present corona protests as “anti-Jewish and anti-Semitic”!

But what should actually scare us is not only the populists who want to keep us away from masks and distance keeping with false claims like “vaccination obligation” and other nonsense. But the legitimate protest must not be misused as cheap propaganda by right-wing extremists. However, it is unacceptable if the Israel lobby tries to portray protests as “anti-Jewish and anti-Semitic” in order to deliberately distract them from the processes surrounding the formation of the new “emergency unity government” in the “Jewish state”. Which has worked quite well so far, since the media and citizens are only interested in what is happening in Palestine and the world. It seems that football has a much higher priority than political issues. The AfD has also managed to

Is it astonishing when large police forces are deployed against largely peaceful demonstrations that, on the other hand, are sorely missed in many German cities, especially in the new federal states? How can it be that in Brandenburg or Saxony, for example, hordes of neo-Nazis and right-wing radicals have brought entire counties, towns and villages under their brown rule, that sports clubs are infiltrated and that neither police nor politics intervene? These are conditions that have been observed for many years and that have intensified enormously. If that is supposed to be democracy, then it really is over there.

In the meantime, democracy has long been infiltrated by powerful lobbyists, who try with all their might to assert their interests. And of course that brings me back to my topic Palestine!

Collaboration with Israel worse than feared

When the EU foreign ministers debated and wanted to vote on how to achieve their common stance on annexation of parts of the Palestinian West Bank announced by Israel, things got worse than feared. The EU did indeed issue a declaration that can hardly be beaten in shamefulness. It is committed to a dialogue with the new government in Israel. I rubbed my eyes: dialogue after decades of land grabbing and countless crimes under international law? They make “males” and do not want to prejudge and are happy about the new unity government with which they would like to work, said one of the foreign ministers. What should EU cooperation look like with a government that makes no secret of its annexation goals? During Russia, Turkey, Iran and Venezuela,

While the “Jewish state” is protected from sanctions in peace of mind, protected by the EU and the hypocritical community of states, the “two-state solution” (always refused by Israel) is buried and a “Jewish-Zionist apartheid unitary state” set up for eternity, politics and media are silent. The “Jewish state” was never a “normal” state because it was able to build up its expansion regime time and again with reference to the Holocaust and international guilt. How else would such an uninhibited brutal displacement and ethnic cleansing to drive the natives from Palestine out of their homeland would have been possible when the state was founded in 1948? Why is Israel still allowed today? to deny Palestinian displaced persons and refugees their right to return? If the “Jewish state” were a “normal” state like any other, all crimes would not have gone unpunished to this day. It was only through the benevolent international support and impunity that this “Jewish state” was able to expand and consolidate its dominant position, which was contrary to international law. Where’s the appropriate response to these crimes? How can you always rely on a dialogue with a regime that never made a secret of its goals? It was only through the benevolent international support and impunity that this “Jewish state” was able to expand and consolidate its dominant position, which was contrary to international law. Where’s the appropriate response to these crimes? How can you always rely on a dialogue with a regime that never made a secret of its goals? It was only through the benevolent international support and impunity that this “Jewish state” was able to expand and consolidate its dominant position, which was contrary to international law. Where’s the appropriate response to these crimes? How can you always rely on a dialogue with a regime that never made a secret of its goals?

The Gaza Strip, where a Zionist siege and siege has been taking place for the last 13 years, which is unique in the world under our eyes, with terrible attacks on a helpless and defenseless population who, according to the UN report, is living in unsustainable conditions, is now doomed to To make masks for their Jewish occupiers so as not to starve in Corona times. If there is a report from this area, it is not the military attacks of Israel that are of interest, but always the “missiles” of “militant-radical-Islamic Hamas”, which do nothing anyway. What a shameful one-sided report that negates the suffering of the Palestinians and emphasizes the “self-defense” of the Zionists without truthfully reporting the cause and effect. Nothing has happened,

Finally sanction Israel!

It is no longer enough to criticize Israel only mildly, but to finally impose sanctions. However, the Israelis know that the toothless tiger EU does not really want to oppose and disagree with them. And that the Luxembourg Foreign Minister Asselborn compares the (non) “annexation” of Crimea with the actual one of the West Bank is more than inappropriate. If the annexation of the Jordan Valley and the 128 Jewish settlements were actually to begin on July 1, and this has no consequences for the Zionist regime, then the EU has finally lost the last values ​​and morality if it had ever had them.

This further theft of an additional 30 to 40 percent of the West Bank puts another end to all peaceful efforts to live together. How long can the massive “public relations work” = Hasbara of the Israel lobbyists disguise his crimes as “peaceful self-defense”? How long can such crimes be covered up unless the international community continues to justify Jewish victim status as a justification The lobby is betting on this joker and is playing well with it. There is only one hope in this gloomy forecast: the one-state solution – that is: a state for all its citizens, for all ethnic groups and religions remain pious wishful thinking,

How uncritically seen the establishment of the new and largest, greediest, most expensive and bloated Israeli “unity government” with 36 ministers and 16 deputies is shocking. Their post business led to the fact that the swearing in, which had been postponed several times, only took place on May 17. This is a cabinet of like-minded people, led by a prime minister – the prime minister who is on the brink of corruption and an “alternate” prime minister, the former opposition leader and chief of staff in the Gaza War and now “war minister”, who, like Netanyahu, was long before the international because of his war crimes Court of Justice in The Hague belonged rather than to a government.

Finally the “Jewish State”

Netanyahu said in his inaugural speech: “The time has come for everyone who believes in the legitimacy of our claims in the land of Israel.” It is precisely this saying that the EU should heed: “The time has come for the” Jewish state “to be treated like everyone else.”

It is to be hoped that the King of Jordan, Abdallah, who warned of the dangerous effects of annexation, will then hopefully be correct The so-called peace with Jordan and mutual relations are worse than ever before. As long as there is no Palestinian unity, nothing can be expected from this side.

When US Secretary of State Pompeo visited Jerusalem on May 13, Gantz hunched so low in front of him – a picture with terrible symbolism. After Pompeo had met with all important Israeli partners, from the Mossad chief to the designated foreign minister Ashkenazi, also to advance nuclear projects and preparations for war (?), He gave the Zionist friends once again the green light for their preparations for annexation, which are entirely in the “decision of Israel” lie. He also urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday that it was not qualified to investigate possible Israeli crimes against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

No pact with the most dangerous anti-BDS agitators!

It also fits that one of the former government’s most dangerous agitators, Gilat Erdan, becomes the new Israeli UN ambassador to the United States. He, who as minister for public security was also a supporter of strengthening the alliance with the evangelical movement, together with the notorious former Minister of Justice and “Meuse friend” Ayelet Shaked, initiated the “Facebook law” that allowed Israel to publish content that to be considered as directed against the interests of the “national security” of Israel by Facebook and Google. It was also he who ordered in 2017 to install cameras at the entrance and exit of the Al-Aqsa mosque, which could be prevented after Palestinian protests. And in 2018, he called on Israel, the time when Trump is in power,

As future ambassador to the UN, he also made it clear that he did not respect international law and world opinion by saying: “We tell the world that it does not matter what the nations of the world say”.

Erdan launched the law against BDS and freedom of speech, which the Knesset approved with 72 million, with the creation of a database of BDS supporters, a black list of 20 organizations officially banned from entering Israel . He has managed to establish anti-BDS laws in 27 states and is the initiator of anti-BDS agitation and defamation against people and organizations, combined with Israel’s increasing interference in US and European politics with the aim of to delegitimize the BDS movement and to disparage it as anti-Semitic.

The pitiful failure must end!

While this “national emergency government” with Netanyahu leads the “Jewish people” into the annexation and eternal judaism of Palestine, the European Community is committed to dialogue and constructive cooperation. Can one still speak of European values ​​when they fail so miserably?

Originally published AT