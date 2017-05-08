Sicht vom Hochblauen

Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Towards a just Peace By Richard Falk Book Review

8. Mai 2017 Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Bücher, English

Grandios!

Book review: Palestine’s horizon towards a just peace

With constant pragmatism and impeccable analysis derived from decades of experience, former UN Special Rapporteur Professor Richard Falk has compiled a detailed analysis of how illusion and compromise have enforced the deterioration of Palestine with severe consequences for Palestinians.opylytl In „Palestine’s horizon towards a just peace“ (Pluto Press, 2017), Falk establishes the obvious dynamic which the international community, at Israel’s request, is persistently obliterating: „If the relation of forces changes to create more balance, a revived diplomacy based upon a genuine peace process might contribute in the future towards a solution.“

