Türkischer Präsident Erdogan: “Anstieg der Todesopfer in Gaza offenbart Israels unverhältnismäßige Angriffe

Bild: GAZA CITY, GAZA – MAY 13: Smoke and flames rise after Israeli fighter jets conducted airstrikes in Gaza City, Gaza on May 13, 2021. ( Ashraf Amra – Anadolu Agency )

Erdogan ist das positive Gegenbeispiel zu Biden



The increase in casualties in Gaza, and injuring crew reveal Israel’s “disproportionate” attacks, Anadolu Agency reported the Turkish Foreign Ministry as saying on Friday. “The rapid increase in civilian casualties in Israel’s airstrikes against Gaza, the damage to the schools affiliated to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and injuring the cameraman and photojournalists of Anadolu Agency serving in the region, clearly reveals Israel’s disproportionate indiscriminate attacks,” it said in a statement.