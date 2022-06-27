Ich danke George Rahmawi für die Sendung eines lehrreichen Artikel von Tayseer Khaled ehemailge Mitglied des Exekutivekomittees der PLO.

Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Siedlung errichtet den Aufbau des israelischen Apartheid-Systems

Von Tayseer Khaled

Der Beginn der Besiedlung

Israel begann sein Kolonialprojekt im Westjordanland, einschließlich Jerusalem, mit einem Waffenstillstand im Juni 1967, indem es palästinensische Dörfer (Yalu, Amwas, Beit Noba) zerstörte, seine Bewohner verdrängte, einen Teil von Qalqilya und Beit Awa zerstörte und mehr als 58 km2 Niemandsland kontrollierte. und die Errichtung einer Siedlung auf diesen Grundstücken, in Verbindung mit dem Abriss des Al-Sharaf-Viertels in Jerusalem, um das jüdische Viertel zu errichten. Das Ziel der damaligen israelischen Politik war es, die von Israel angestrebte Grenze zur Annexion eines Teils des Westjordanlandes an Israel (Jerusalem, Latrun und Gush Etzion) zu ändern, während das Ghor-Gebiet von Israel als Sicherheitszone behandelt wurde. Die Siedlungspolitik, die mit der Entwicklung der politischen Lage und damit der israelischen Siedlungssiedlung, insbesondere im Westjordanland, einschließlich Jerusalem, entwickelt wurde, hat die Zeit der Herrschaft der Arbeiterpartei zwischen 1967 und 1977 miterlebt, der Bau einer Reihe von Siedlungen belief sich auf etwa 31 Siedlungen in Gush Etzion im Provinz von Bethlehem und im Jordantal sowie die Siedlung baute er auf dem Land der zerstörten Dörfer (Yalu, Beit Noba, Latrun). Die Zahl der Siedler stieg auf 2.876, zu der Zeit lag der Schwerpunkt auf Gush Etzion, dem Jordantal und dem Großraum Jerusalem, während Israel im Rest des Westjordanlandes nur eine Siedlung baute.

1977 änderte sich Israels Siedlungspolitik nach dem Aufstieg der extremen Rechten unter Menachem Begin an die Macht und der Unterzeichnung des Friedensabkommens mit Ägypten, wo Israel 35 neue Siedlungen errichtete und die Zahl der Siedler auf 13.234 stieg. In der ersten Hälfte der 1980er Jahre kam es zu einem großangelegten Siedlungsangriff, bei dem Israel 43 neue Siedlungen errichtete, womit sich die Zahl der Siedler auf 28.400 belief, was 2,2 Prozent der Gesamtbevölkerung der palästinensischen Gebiete von 1967 entspricht. Der erste Golfkrieg 1991, die Regierung von Yitzhak Shamir, errichtete sieben neue Siedlungen und die Zahl der Siedler stieg auf 107.000 und somit stieg auf 5,3 Prozent der Gesamtzahl der Bewohner des Westjordanlandes und des Gazastreifens.

Trotz der Unterzeichnung der Osloer Abkommen zwischen der palästinensischen und der israelischen Seite im September 1993 wurden die Siedlungsaktivitäten fortgesetzt, mit der Ausweitung der Siedlungen, der Öffnung von Umgehungsstraßen und der Erteilung von Militärbefehlen zur Eroberung palästinensischen Landes. Ein Wettlauf gegen die Zeit, um mehr neue Realitäten vor Ort aufzuzwingen. Somit ist die Zahl der Siedler auf 145.000 am Ende der Labour-Regierung unter Peres im Jahr 1996 anstieg. Mit dem Aufstieg des Likud an die Macht im Jahr 1996 gingen die Siedlungsaktivitäten weiter, und sobald die Likud-Regierung 1998 endete, stieg die Zahl der Siedler auf 165.000.

Obwohl die Konventionen beschließen, dass keine Seite einseitige Maßnahmen ergreifen darf, die das Ergebnis von Verhandlungen über einen dauerhaften Status beeinflussen, die Siedlungspolitik wurde ausgeweitet. Mit dieser Ausweitung begann sich die Besetzung zu vertiefen, ebenso wie das Apartheidsystem in den besetzten palästinensischen Gebieten.

Unter Bezugnahme auf das im September 1995 zwischen der PLO und Israel unterzeichnete Übergangsabkommen, wurden die palästinensischen Gebiete in drei Zonen unterteilt: Gebiete A: Gebiete unter vollständiger palästinensischer Kontrolle (Sicherheit und Verwaltung) mit einer Fläche von 1.005 bzw. 18% der Gesamtfläche des Westjordanlandes. Gebiete B: Gebiete, in denen die öffentliche Ordnung für die Palästinensische Autonomiebehörde zuständig ist und Israel mit einer Fläche von 1.035 bzw. 18,3 % der gesamten Westjordanlandfläche die volle Autorität in Sicherheitsfragen hat. Gebiete C: Gebiete, die der israelischen Regierung unter voller Kontrolle stehen und 61 % der Gesamtfläche des Westjordanlandes ausmachen.

Die israelischen Regierungen haben die mit der palästinensischen Seite unterzeichneten Abkommen, so wie die palästinensisch-israelischen Verhandlungen als politische Deckung für ihre Siedlungsaktivitäten genutzt, bis wir den aktuellen Stand des Baus von 158 Siedlungen im Westjordanland, einschließlich Ostjerusalems, erreichten. In denen werden 650-700 Tausend Siedlern wohnen. Zusammen mit 15-20 Tausend Siedlern, die in mehr als 200 offiziell nicht anerkannten Siedlungen leben, die im Laufe der Zeit zu Brutstätten jüdischer Terrororganisationen geworden sind, wie die Organisationen „Jugend der Hügel“, „Zahlung des Preises“ und anderen Organisationen, die sich selbst als „Rebellionen” bezeichnen. Mit diesem Siedlungsausbau ist nicht mehr die Rede von politischen Siedlungen (die abgebaut werden können) und s.g. Sicherheitssiedlungen – nach den Worten von den ermordeten Ministerpräsident Jitzchak Rabin -, sondern wir erleben eine koloniale Struktur, die nach ihren Strukturplänen ein größere Gebiete von mindestens 60 Prozent des Westjordanlandes als lebenswichtiges Gebiet für Siedler, Siedlungen und Militärstützpunkte. So begann die Besetzung und Besiedlung zu vertiefen und ein System der Apartheid in jeder Hinsicht aufzubauen.

Das bedeutet, dass Israel seit 1993 die Umsetzung einer Kolonialstrategie, die auf der Zersplitterung und Isolierung der palästinensischen Bevölkerungsgebiete beruht, im Austausch für die Stärkung und Konsolidierung der israelischen Siedlungen intensiviert und sie in eine vernetzte und integrierte Einheit verwandelt hat, die aus mehr als 158 Siedlungen und etwa 232 Außenposten besteht. Die Siedler leben in befestigten Gemeinschaften, die miteinander und mit Israel mit einem Netz von Umgehungsstraßen angebunden sind. Auf der anderen Seite stehen zerstückelten palästinensischen Gemeinden, wodurch eine Realität entsteht, die dem Bantuson-System und dem „Großen Apartheid”, das Südafrika während der Ära der Rassendiskriminierung erlebte, sehr ähnlich ist. Der Unterschied ist, dass das Apartheid-System als Verbrechen gegen die Menschlichkeit als Geschichte gilt, während erstere immer noch Zeuge von Kapiteln von Verbrechen ist, die keine Maßnahmen zum Abschrecken findet.

Wir sind nicht die Einzigen, die die Ähnlichkeit zwischen Israel und dem beendeten Apartheid-System in Südafrika sehen. Wir erwähnen hier in dem Buch des ehemaligen US-Präsidenten Jimmy Carter „Palästina: Frieden, nicht Apartheid” und von John Dugard, dem ehemaligen UN-Sondergesandten in den palästinensischen Gebieten, der mehr als einmal betont hat, dass Israel drei Verstöße begeht, die den Werten und Gesetzen der internationalen Gemeinschaft zuwiderlaufen, nämlich Besatzung, Kolonialismus und Apatheid. Der ehemalige Präsident der Generalversammlung der Vereinten Nationen, Pater Miguel Descoto, tat dies auch, als er die internationale Gemeinschaft aufforderte, ihre Verantwortung zu übernehmen und ihre Pflichten zu erfüllen und anzuerkennen, dass Israel ein Apartheidstaat ist. Auch Frau Merid Maguire, eine Friedensnobelpreisträgerin, die vor dem Obersten Gerichtshof Israels stand und forderte Israel auf, die Apartheidspolitik zu beenden. Sie sagte: „Es wird keinen Frieden in dieser Region geben, solange Israel seine Politik der Apartheid und der ethnischen Säuberung gegen dem palästinensischen Volk beendet”.

Das Apartheidsystem wird gemäß Artikel VII des Römischen Statuts des Internationalen Strafgerichtshofs als Verbrechen gegen die Menschlichkeit unter der Gerichtsbarkeit des Gerichtshofs eingestuft, da Artikel VII des Römischen Statuts definiert das Verbrechen der Apartheid als jede unmenschliche Handlung im Rahmen eines Regimes, die systematische Kontrolle von einer ethnischen Gruppe gegenüber eine oder mehrere ethnischen Gruppen ausgeübt wird, die mit der Absicht gemacht, dieses System aufrechtzuerhalten. Das Internationale Übereinkommen zur Bekämpfung und Bestrafung des Verbrechens der Apartheid (von der Generalversammlung der Vereinten Nationen 1973 gebilligt und 1976 in Kraft getreten) definiert die Apartheid als anwendbar für unmenschliche Handlungen, die zum Zwecke der Feststellung und Aufrechterhaltung der Dominanz einer Rassengruppe über jede andere Rassengruppe begangen werden.

Der am 15. März 2017 veröffentlichte Bericht der Wirtschafts- und Sozialkommission der Vereinten Nationen (ESCWA) warf Israel eindeutig vor, ein Apartheidsystem zu errichten, in dem es Beweise und Daten lieferte, die Israels Auferlegung eines Apartheidregimes zur Herrschaft des palästinensischen Volkes bestätigten. Seine Praktiken sind des Verbrechens der Apartheid schuldig, wie es in den Artikeln des Völkerrechts definiert ist.

Aus dem ESCWA-Bericht geht hervor, dass die israelische Politik seit 1967 das palästinensische Volk in vier Bereichen umzingelt, in denen die Palästinenser unter dem Apartheid-Regime leiden, in dem die Palästinenser mehreren Gesetzen unterliegen, nämlich dem restriktiven Zivilrecht für die in Israel lebenden Palästinenser, das dauerhafte Aufenthaltsrecht für die in Jerusalem lebenden Palästinenser und das Militärrecht, das seit 1967 unter der militärischen Besetzung des Westjordanlandes und des Gazastreifens gilt.

Es sind viele diskriminierende rassistische Gesetze gegen Palästinenser in Israel, wie das Rückkehrgesetz von 1950, das im ersten Absatz vorsieht, dass jeder Jude das Recht hat, als zurückkehrender Jude in das Land zurückzukehren darf, das Staatsbürgerschaftsgesetz von 1951 und mehrere Gesetze zur Enteignung des arabischen Landes, wie das Gesetz „Eigentum der Abwesenden“ von 1950. Das “Act of Conduct” von 1953, das “Land Acquisition Act” auch von 1953 und das “Obsolescence Act” von 1957. Das Hauptziel dieser und anderer Gesetze bleibt es, die Palästinenser zu kontrollieren, ihr Land zu erobern und zu judaisieren und jüdische Kolonien darauf zu errichten. Mit der Ausweitung der Anwendung dieser Gesetze vertieft sich die Besatzung und das Apartheidssystem und werden zur Grundlage für das Handeln der israelischen Regierung und jüdischer Siedler sowie in den Bereichen Wasser, Bauwesen, Straßenverkehr und sogar Justiz.

Kürzlich, Anfang 2017, verabschiedete die israelische Regierung das „Legitimierungsgesetz”, um die von Siedlern gegen das Gesetz errichteten Außenposten zu legitimieren. Dieses Gesetz legitimiert die Beschlagnahmung palästinensischen Landes im Westjordanland mit rückwirkender Wirkung. Das Gesetz wurde wenige Wochen nach einer wegweisenden Resolution 2334 des UN-Sicherheitsrates Anfang des Jahres verabschiedet, in der ein Ende der israelischen Siedlung gefordert wurde. Das genannte israelische Gesetz legitimierte mit rückwirkender Wirkung den Bau von 3921 legal gebauten Häusern in 16 Siedlungen und befestigte die Beschlagnahme von 8.183 Dunums (ca. 800 Hektar) palästinensischen Privatlandes, wie das „National Office for Land Defense and Settlement Resistance“ berichtete. Das o.g. Gesetz stellt die Basis für die Gründung eines Apartheidstaates. Der Journalist Gideon Levy betrachtete das Gesetz als eine offizielle Erklärung der Gründung des zweiten Apartheid-Staates, des Staates Israel, während der israelische Historiker Daniel Baltman einen Schritt als Levy weiter ging, als er das besagte Gesetz mit einem Nazigesetz verglich, das 1935 von Nazi-Deutschland erlassen wurde und dann das „Gesetz zur Beendigung der Not des Volkes und des Deutschen Reiches” nannte.

Das israelische Apartheid-Regime ist struktureller als das Südafrikas. Es gibt viele Beispiele dafür, aber wir fassen es mit den folgenden Beispielen zusammen, um nur zu veranschaulichen:

** Diskriminierung bei Wasserrechten und -verbrauch

Israel kontrolliert etwa 88 Prozent der palästinensischen Wasserquellen im Westjordanland und erlaubt illegalen Siedlern, bis zu 2.400 Kubikmeter pro Jahr pro Kopf zu verbrauchen, während palästinensische Bürger nicht mehr als 50 Kubikmeter pro Jahr verbrauchen dürfen, d. h. der israelische Siedler verbraucht 48-mal das, was ein Palästinenser konsumieren darf.

Das Apartheid-System spiegelt sich in der Höhe der Wasserquoten wider, bei denen palästinensische Bürger in den besetzten palästinensischen Gebieten weniger als 60 Liter Wasser für die Hausnutzung pro Tag erhalten, verglichen mit 280 Litern pro israelischer Person innerhalb der Grenzen des Staates Israel und nicht in Siedlungen. Mit anderen Worten, die palästinensischen Bürger erhalten deutlich weniger als 100 Liter Wasser pro Tag, was der von der Weltgesundheitsorganisation empfohlenen Mindestmenge an Wasser pro Kopf entspricht. Während die israelischen Siedlungen im Westjordanland große Mengen palästinensischen Wassers verbrauchen.

Internationale und israelische Studien haben gezeigt, dass israelische Siedler im Westjordanland 48-mal so viel Wasser verbrauchen wie Palästinenser. Die israelischen Stiftung B’Tselem für Menschenrechte berichtet, dass es Rassendiskriminierung im Wasser gibt, sowie Berichte von Weltbank, die Israel für die schwere Wasserknappheit für die Palästinenser verantwortlich macht. Die Wasserversorgung der Palästinenser im Westjordanland beträgt 105 Millionen Kubikmeter, was weniger ist als 1995 in den Osloer Abkommen von 118 Millionen Kubikmetern vorgesehen ist, und der Bedarf nach internationalen Standards beträgt 400 Millionen Kubikmeter, d. h. die Palästinenser bekommen ein Viertel dessen, was sie brauchen.

** Diskriminierung in den Strukturplänen städtischer Zentren

Hier zeigt sich das Apartheid-System deutlich. Im Bereich des Rechts auf geeignete Strukturmaßnahmen, insbesondere in den als C eingestuften Gebieten, ist das Apartheid-System deutlich sichtbar. Von den 180 palästinensischen Dörfern im Gebiet C genehmigte die Zivilverwaltung nur 16 Strukturpläne und erlaubte viele Jahre lang nicht, dass ein Dorf außer diesen Dörfern an die Wasserinfrastruktur angeschlossen werden kann. Infolgedessen waren Zehntausende von Palästinensern, die im Gebiet C lebten, nicht an ein Wassersystem angeschlossen, und sie sind auf das Regenwasser, das sie in Brunnen sammeln, und den Kauf von Wasser und den Transport durch Tanker, angewiesen. Eine Umfrage der Vereinten Nationen für die Koordinierung humanitärer Angelegenheiten aus dem Jahr 2013 zeigt, dass 180 Dörfer, die sich alle oder teilweise im Gebiet C befinden, nicht an das Wassersystem angeschlossen sind.

Palästinensische Bürger, die in Dörfern in den Gebieten C leben, leiden unter dem Mangel an Plänen für die Erweiterung der palästinensischen Dörfer, um ihren Bedürfnissen gerecht zu werden. Wir stellen hier fest, dass die israelische Regierung vor der Bekanntgabe des ersten Osloer Abkommens im Jahr 1993 die Einführung von Strukturplänen für alle palästinensischen Städte Dörfer im Westjordanland angekündigt hat. Dadurch wurden die Grenzen der städtischen Gebiete dieser Gemeinen auf einer Grundlage festgelegt, die die Interessen der israelischen Besatzung und der kolonialen Pläne dienten, die das Land seiner palästinensischen Bevölkerung leeren möchte, indem sie ihre Freiheit erstickten, sie auf verschiedene Weise unter Druck setzte und ihnen sogar ihre Grundrechte und alle ihre Rechte beraubte.

Laut einem Sonderbericht des UN-Büros für die Koordinierung humanitärer Angelegenheiten in den Palästinensischen Gebieten, verhindert die von den israelischen Behörden verfolgte Planungs- und Zonierungspolitik im Gebiet C im Westjordanland die Palästinenser effektiv daran hindern in 99 % des Gebiets C zu bauen. Der Bericht fügt hinzu, dass zusätzlich zu der Verbot des Baus in etwa 70 % des als C klassifizierten Gebietes, verwendet Israel für die verbleibende 30 % eine Kette von Einschränkungen an, die die Möglichkeit, Baugenehmigungen zu erhalten, praktisch ausschließen. Laut einem B’Tselem-Bericht verhindert der Staat Israel durch die Einbeziehung von Justiz-, Militär- und Verwaltungsinstrumenten den Aufbau und die Entwicklung Palästinas in fast 40 % des Westjordanlandes – etwa 70 % des Gebiets C unter seiner vollständigen Kontrolle.

** Abriss und Zerstörung von Häusern und Eigentum im Westjordanland

Eine Manifestation des Apartheid-Systems ist die Zerstörung und Zerstörung palästinensischen Eigentums unter verschiedenen Vorwänden. Die israelische Besatzung verfolgte eine Reihe von Maßnahmen, Vorwände und Argumente für die Zerstörung palästinensischen Eigentums in Gebieten, die unter israelischer Kontrolle stehen, wie die Beschlagnahme palästinensischen Landes, um die Mauer der Rassenisolierung zu errichten, die Beschlagnahme palästinensischen Landes mit dem Ziel, bestehende israelische Siedlungen zu erweitern und weitere neue Außenposten für die Vertreibung von Palästinensern aus ihrem Land einzurichten und die Beschlagnahme von Land zum Zweck des Aufbaus eines Netzes israelischer Umgehungsstraßen einzurichten, um die Bewegung israelischer Siedler und israelischer Besatzungstruppen zu erleichtern. Dementsprechend werden palästinensische Häuser in der Nähe oder grenzend an eine israelische Umgehungsstraße abgerissen. Darüber hinaus wurden Palästinenser aus Gebieten vertrieben, die an israelische Siedlungen angrenzen. und Kontrolle der Gebiete.

Im Jahr 2004 forderte der UN-Sicherheitsrat Israel auf, die Zerstörung palästinensischer Häuser gemäß der Resolution 1544 zu stoppen, in der es heißt: „Der Sicherheitsrat fordert Israel auf, seinen Verpflichtungen aus dem völkerrechts- und humanitären Recht nachzukommen, insbesondere die Verpflichtung, Häuser nicht anderweitig abzureißen “. In Artikel 147 der Vierten Genfer Konvention heißt es: „Die Zerstörung und Aneignung von Eigentum in einer Weise, die nicht durch militärische Notwendigkeit gerechtfertigt ist, und in großem Umfang in einer rechtswidrigen und willkürlichen Weise, gilt als schwerwiegender Verstoß gegen der Genfer Konvention. Auch Paragraf 53 der Vierten Genfer Konvention von 1948 verbietet die Vernichtung von Eigentum, in dem es heißt: „Dem Besatzungsstaat ist es verboten, feste oder bewegliche Privatsachen zu zerstören, die sich auf Einzelpersonen oder Gruppen, Staaten, Behörden oder soziale Organisationen beziehen, es sei denn, die militärischen Handlungen erfordern unweigerlich eine solche Zerstörung.

Die Besatzungstruppen zerstören die Häuser palästinensischer Bürger, wenn sie vermuten, dass ein Familienmitglied an Handlungen des Widerstands gegen die Besatzung beteiligt war, wohl wissend, dass Artikel 33 der Vierten Genfer Konvention besagt: „Kein geschützter Mensch darf für eine Straftat bestraft werden, die er selbst nicht begangen hat.

** Abriss und Zerstörung von Häusern und Eigentum in Ostjerusalem

Im besetzten Jerusalem hat sich der Staat Israel durch den Bau zehntausender Wohneinheiten in seinen Siedlungen erweitert, um mehr als 250.000 Siedler unterzubringen, während seit 1967 Tausende palästinensische Häuser und Gebäuden abgerissen wurden. Auch in Jerusalem, während die Palästinenser 30 % der Bevölkerung der Stadt ausmachen und 40 % der von der Besatzungsgemeinde erhobenen Steuern zahlen, gibt die Gemeinde nur 8 % der gesamten Dienstleistungen aus, die die Gemeinde der Öffentlichkeit erbringt.

Zur Veranschaulichung des Bildes zerstörten die israelischen Besatzungstruppen von Anfang 2017 bis zum 31. Juli rund 105 Häuser und Wohn- und Geschäftsräume in verschiedenen Dörfern und Städten des besetzten Jerusalems und meldeten 214 Häuser und Bauwerke.

2017 zwangen die Besatzungstruppen sieben Jerusalemer, ihre Häuser mit ihren eigenen Händen zu zerstören, während Siedlergruppen im selben Zeitraum sechs Häuser in Jerusalem von ihren palästinensischen Eigentümern enteigneten. Die Besatzungsbehörden genehmigten auch den Bau von 6.377 Siedlungseinheiten in den ersten sieben Monaten des Jahres 2017 in mehreren Siedlungen auf palästinensischem Boden im besetzten Jerusalem

** Judaisierung und stille ethnische Säuberung in Jerusalem

Die Jerusalemer kämpfen mit dem Gespenst der Judaisierung und stillen ethnischen Säuberung. Seit dem Krieg im Juni 1967 verfolgen die aufeinanderfolgenden Besatzungsregierungen einen systematischen und umfassenden Plan, um die besetzte Stadt Jerusalem zu judaisieren. Dieser Plan basiert auf der Besiedlung in all ihren Formen, wie dem Bau von Siedlungen, Außenposten und Siedlungsgemeinschaften, der Beschlagnahmung arabischer Böden und Häuser zugunsten der Siedler und der Erhöhung deren Zahl in der heiligen Stadt. Das alles auf Kosten des palästinensischen Bodens und Bürgern in Jerusalem. Um sein prominentestes Ziel bei der vollen Kontrolle über die besetzte Stadt Jerusalem zu erreichen, arbeitete Israel daran, die so genannten Grenzen Jerusalems nach Osten und Norden auszudehnen. Nach den neuesten Statistiken des israelischen Zentralamtes für Statistik betrug die Zahl der Siedler im besetzten Ostjerusalem etwa 300.000 und die Zahl der Siedlungen beträgt 29 Siedlungen. Diese Siedlungen nehmen in der Jerusalem die Form von intensiven kreisförmigen Siedlungsgemeinschaften, die durch große Siedlungszentren repräsentiert werden. Gleichzeitig schränken die Besatzungsbehörden die palästinensischen Bürger in Jerusalem ein und betreiben eine Politik der stillen ethnischen Säuberung. Das Aufenthaltsrecht für mehr als 4.577 Jerusalemer.

Im Westjordanland erreichte die Zahl der Siedler 375.000, wie aus Statistiken für das gleiche Jahr hervorgeht. Neben der von den Besatzungsregierungen verfolgten Landbeschlagnahmepolitik verfolgt sie die Politik der Entzug des Aufenthaltsrechts der Urbewohner Palästinas. Das Hauptziel dieser Politik ist die demografische Ersetzung jüdischer Siedler an der Stelle der palästinensischen Bevölkerung trotz der Widersprechung des Völkerrechts, das eine flagrante Verletzung des Rechts geschützter Personen, in ihrer Heimat zu leben, darstellt. Von 1967 bis 1994 wurde das Aufenthaltsrecht von 140.000 Palästinensern im Westjordanland entzogen, weil sie das Westjordanland für mehr als drei Jahre verlassen hatten. Im Gazastreifen wurden 108.878 von 1967 bis 1994 und in Ostjerusalem von 1967 bis Ende 2011 14.087 entzogen, was insgesamt fast eine Viertelmillion Palästinenser entspricht.

Im Rahmen der Politik der ethnischen Säuberung plant die Zivilverwaltung, Beduinen-Wohngruppen im Westjordanland an „permanente Standorte” zu verlegen, die zu diesem Zweck eingerichtet werden sollen. Die Zivilverwaltung behauptet, dass der Zweck der Regelung darin besteht, den Lebensstandard dieser Gruppen zu verbessern und menschenwürdige Wohnbedingungen zu schaffen. Das Programm wurde ohne Rücksprache mit der Bevölkerung ausgearbeitet, obwohl es eine radikale Änderung ihres Lebensstils und ihres Existenzpotentials vorschreibt. Die Ausweisungspläne der Armee und der Zivilverwaltung widersprechen den Anordnungen und Bestimmungen des humanitären Völkerrechts, die die Überstellung der genötigten Bevölkerung verbieten.

** Diskriminierung und Einschränkungen der Freizügigkeit

Die Palästinenser werden daran gehindert, viele der Hauptstraßen im Westjordanland zu benutzen, und sind gezwungen, lange und schwierige Straßen als Alternative zu den kurzen und ausgezeichneten Straßen zu benutzen, die israelischen Siedlern vorbehalten sind. Israels Beschränkungen für die Bewegungsfreiheit von Palästinensern im Westjordanland werden durch ein Netz fester und mobiler Checkpoints durchgesetzt, die es Israel ermöglichen, die Bewegungsfreiheit der Palästinenser im gesamten Westjordanland im Einklang mit seinen Überlegungen und Interessen zu kontrollieren und einzuschränken. Beispiele dafür gibt es viele, die sich über viele Jahre bis zum laufenden Jahr erstrecken. Ende Januar 2017 wurden im Westjordanland 98 feste Checkpoints errichtet, darunter 59 innere Checkpoints, die tief im Westjordanland, abseits der Grünen Linie, errichtet wurden. Darüber hinaus stationiert die israelische Armee Hunderte von mobilen Checkpoints entlang der Straßen des Westjordanlandes.

Im April 2015 zählte das Büro der Vereinten Nationen für humanitäre Angelegenheiten 361 mobile Kontrollpunkte, gegenüber 456 im Dezember 2014, 256 im Dezember 2013 und 65 zwischen September 2008 und März 2009. Ein weiterer Bestandteil des Beschränkungssystems sind die Straßen, auf denen palästinensisches Reisen verboten ist.

Israel stellt die Straßen des Westjordanlandes ausschließlich für Siedler und andere Israelis zur Verfügung. Den Palästinensern ist es sogar verboten, einige dieser Straßen mit dem Auto zu überqueren, damit sie zu nahe gelegenen Straßen kommen, wo das Nutzungsverbot nicht gilt.

Außerdem gibt es Tore auf beiden Seiten der Annexions- und Erweiterungsmauer (759 Kilometer lange Absperrung), die Israel im Westjordanland errichtet hat. Das Büro der Vereinten Nationen für humanitäre Angelegenheiten hat 81 landwirtschaftliche Tore gezählt, die es den auf beiden Seiten der Mauer lebenden Palästinensern ermöglichen, an ihr Ackerland und Eigentum zu kommen, das auf der israelischen Seite des Mauers liegt. Auf dem Boden sind jedoch täglich nur 9 Tore für Landwirte geöffnet und 63 Tore werden nur während der Olivenerntesaison geöffnet.

Durch Israels Beschränkungen der Bewegungsfreiheit wurde das Westjordanland in sechs geographische Haupteinheiten aufgeteilt: Das nördliche Westjordanland, das zentrale Westjordanland, den Süden des Westjordanlandes, das Jordantal und das nördliche Tote Meer, die Enklaven der Trennmauer und das Ostjerusalem-Gebiet. Die Möglichkeit einer Person, von einer Region in eine andere zu wechseln, ist infolge dieser Beschränkungen zu einer Ausnahme unter anderen Bedingungen geworden und erfordert eine Rechtfertigung durch die Person. Fast jede Reise innerhalb Westjordanland ist mit Unsicherheit, Reibungen mit Soldaten, ständiges Warten und manchmal zu hohen Kosten verbunden.

** Rassendiskriminierung von Palästinensern in der Justiz

Palästinenser und Israelis, die Verstöße gegen dem Gesetz des Staates Israel begehen, unterliegen einem dualen Rechtssystem. Während Palästinenser militärischen Prozessen und Gesetzen unterliegen, gelten für israelische Siedler auf palästinensischem Böden Zivilgesetze und Gerichtsverfahren. Die Existenz zweier Justizsysteme bildet die Rechtsgrundlage für die Rassendiskriminierung, die Israel als Staat nur für jüdischer praktiziert.

Israel achtet sehr genau auf Angriffe mit rassischem Hintergrund, wenn die Opfer Juden sind, aber wenn es sich um palästinensische Araber handelt, hat das Thema keinen Wert. Israel verfügt über zwei Justizsysteme im besetzten Westjordanland, wo palästinensische Bürger dem Militärgerichtssystem unterliegen, während der israelische Siedler dem Zivilgerichtssystem in Israel unterliegt und seine Verpflichtungen im Einklang mit dem Völkerrecht und seine Verpflichtungen im Einklang mit dem Internationalen Rechtspakt verletzt. Mit der Ratifizierung des Internationalen Pakts über bürgerliche und politische Rechte hat sich Israel verpflichtet, alle Rechte des Einzelnen in seinem Hoheitsgebiet und derjenigen, die in seine Gerichtsbarkeit eintreten, ohne Diskriminierung aufgrund von Rasse, Hautfarbe, Geschlecht, Sprache oder Religion zu achten und zu garantieren. Dies bedeutet nicht nur die Gleichheit des palästinensischen Bürgers mit dem israelischen Siedler auf der Ebene der gerichtlichen Transaktionen zu beanspruchen, so sehr, dass Israel seinen Verpflichtungen als Besatzungsmacht nach internationalem Recht und dem Internationalen Pakt über bürgerliche und politische Rechte nachkommen muss.

** Diskriminierung auf der Ebene des Bau- und Wohnungsrechts

Auf der Ebene des Rechts auf Bauen und Wohnen ist Israels Apartheidspolitik klar. Während Israel den Siedlungsbau in den so genannten (c) Westbankgebieten ausgeweitet und die Erweiterung von Außenposten ermöglicht hat, hat es den Bau eines einzigen palästinensischen Dorfes nicht zugelassen. Die Besatzungsbehörden gaben kürzlich die Genehmigung für den Bau von mehr als 36.000 Wohneinheiten bekannt, die sich auf die so genannten Siedlungsblöcke konzentrieren. 37 % des fürstlichen Landes im Westjordanland wurden für den Siedlungsbau bestimmt, während die Besatzung nur 0,7% für die Palästinenser zugeteilt wurde. Das Apartheid-System scheint ganz klar zu sein, wenn man bedenkt, dass Israel in 158 Siedlungen Zehntausende von Wohneinheiten in diesen Gebieten gebaut und es den Siedlern ermöglicht hat, in den Jahren der Besatzung mehr als 200 israelische Außenposten zu bauen und gleichzeitig mehr als 30.000 palästinensische Häuser, Institutionen und Einrichtungen zu zerstören.

** Diskriminierung bei der Haltung gegen Verstöße der Besatzungsarmee und der Siedler

Aus den Unterlagen israelischer Zivilorganisationen geht hervor, dass die israelischen Sicherheitskräfte in der Regel bei Ereignissen präsent sind, bei denen Siedler Palästinenser angreifen, wie die Schädigung von Eigentum, die Entwurzelung von Obstbäumen oder das Verbrennen landwirtschaftlicher Kulturen, aber nichts tun, um dieses Verbrechen zu verhindern, sondern manchmal nehmen sie sogar daran teil, was terroristische Siedlerorganisationen ermutigt, ihre Angriffe auf palästinensische Bürger und ihr Eigentum fortzusetzen. Die dokumentierten Beweise von „B’Tselem” sind zahlreich. In ihren Berichten dokumentiert „B’Tselem”, dass es das Verhalten der Armee seit Jahren überwacht und 55 Beschwerden an die Militärstaatsanwaltschaft über das mutmaßliche Versäumnis der Sicherheitskräfte geschickt hat, um die Gewalt von terroristischen Siedlerorganisationen zu stoppen, während sie feststellte, dass Untersuchung nur fünf Fälle eröffnet wurden, darunter zwei Fälle, in denen die Akten geschlossen wurden. In den meisten gemeldeten Fällen wurden keine Untersuchungen bzw. Sanktionen gegen die an diesen Angriffen beteiligten Siedler oder Soldaten verhängt.

Die israelische Organisation „Es gibt Gesetz“ bestätigt, dass sie Informationen von der israelischen Armee erhalten hat, die besagt, dass im Jahr 2010 197 Beschwerden gegen Armeesoldaten registriert wurden, aber nur vier Anklagen eingereicht wurden, und in 2011 erreichte die Zahl der Beschwerden 252, und eine einzige Anklageschrift wurde im Zusammenhang mit der Praxis der Gewalt eingereicht. Darüber hinaus wurden 2012 Beschwerden registriert 240 Beschwerden. Allerdings wurden nur 103 Beschwerden untersucht und es wurden gar keine Anklagen eingereicht. In 2013 wurden 239 Beschwerden eingereicht, von denen 124 untersucht wurden, zusätzlich zu 75 der Beschwerden von 2012, und nur sieben Anklagen wurden für die beiden Jahre eingereicht.

Insgesamt wurden in den letzten 10 Jahren 3.150 Beschwerden und Klagen gegen die Praktiken der israelischen Armee gegen Palästinenser eingereicht, wobei die israelische Armee 1.949 Beschwerden untersuchte, während 38% dieser Beschwerden nicht endgültig untersucht wurden. Nach Angaben der israelischen Menschenrechtsorganisation werden 92 % der Beschwerden palästinensischer Bürger gegen Angriffe jüdischer Siedler von den israelischen Besatzungsbehörden ohne Ermittlungen und ohne Anklage gegen die Täter eingestellt.

Settlement Establishes Bases for Building

An Israeli Apartheid Regime

Settlement History:

By: Tayseer Khaled

The Israel colonial project in the West Bank including Jerusalem started in June 1967’s war, also known as the cease-fire, by destroying some Palestinian villages named: Yalu, Emwas, and Beit Nuba, displacing their residents, destroying part of Qalqilia city, and Beit Awa, and imposing control over 58 km2 of no man’s land, and established a settlement in conjunction with the demolition of the Asharaf Neighborhood in Jerusalem to establish the Jewish Quarter.

At that time, Israel adjusted its borders by annexing Palestinian lands i.e. ‘Jerusalem, Latrun, the Gush Etzion area, and the Jordan Valley, which Israel used it as a security area. Thus, the Israeli settlement, specifically in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, passed through a number of stages.

Knowing that Israel during the Labor Party’s term in office has built about 31 settlements in “Gush Etzion” in the Bethlehem Governorate and the Jordan Valley between 1967 – 1977, besides, the construction of the settlement on the lands of the demolished villages of Yalo, Beit Nuba, and Latrun. The number of settlers rose to 2876, and the focus was on “Gush Etzion”, the Jordan Valley, and the Greater Jerusalem area, and merely a settlement in the rest of the West Bank.

In 1977, the major shift took place in the Israeli colonization policy following the rise of the right-wing led by Menachem Begin to power, and after the signing of the peace agreement with Egypt, where Israel established 35 new settlements with about 13,234 settlers. The first half of the 80s of the last century Israel established 43 new settlements, bringing the number of settlers to 28,400, who constituted 2.2% of the total population of the Palestinian territories occupied in the 1967 war, which amounted to 1,294,700 people.

Settlement activities stepped up during the Madrid – Washington negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis, after the 1st Gulf War in 1991, where the Yitzhak Shamir’s government established 7 new settlements, and the number of settlers rose to 107,000, which means bringing them to 5.3% of the total population of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Although the signed Oslo Accords between the Palestinians and Israelis in Sept. 1993, yet settlement expansion, opening bypass roads and issuing military orders to seize Palestinian lands continued in order to tighten its grip on the Palestinian territory. Thus, the number of settlers rose to 145,000 at the end of the Labor government headed by Peres in 1996. As the Likud government came to power in 1996, settlement activities went on, and when ended in 1998, the number of settlers rose to 165,000.

The signed agreements stipulated that no side has the right to take unilateral measures that affect the results of the permanent status negotiations. However, settlement began to expand, and so is the occupation begun to deepen, as well as the Israeli Apartheid Regime.

With reference to the interim transitional agreement signed in Sept. 1995 between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel, the Palestinian Territory was divided into 3 areas: Area A, B and C.

Area A:

An area under Palestinian administrative and security control. It comprises approximately an area of ​​1,005 km2 i.e. 18% of the total area of ​​the West Bank.

Area B:

An area under the Palestinian Authority Administration, but Israel has full security control. It comprises approximately an area of 1,035 km2, or 18.3% of the total area of ​​the West Bank

Area C:

An area under the full control of the Israeli government, and constitute 61% of the total area of ​​the West Bank.

Accordingly, the successive Israeli Governments have used the signed agreements as a political cover for their settlement activities exactly as it used the Palestinian – Israeli negotiations, by building 158 settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, where 700,000 – 750,000 settlers there. On the other hand, 15,000 – 20,000 settlers live in more than 200 outposts, which by the time turned into an incubator for Jewish terrorist organizations, such as the “Hilltop Youth”, and “Pay the Price” organizations and others that call themselves “rebellion.”

According to Rabin, no longer political talks on settlements that can be dismantled, but a good area under its structural plans, and larger areas of no less than 60% of the West Bank as a vital area for settlement, settlers and military bases. Thus, the occupation and settlement began to enhance, and to build apartheid system.

Knowing that Israel doubled the implementation of a colonial strategy based on fragmenting and isolating the Palestinian populated areas since 1993, in return for strengthening and consolidating the Israeli settlements, and turning them into a connected and integrated entity consisting of more than 158 settlements and about 232 outposts, where settlers live in fortified communities that linked with each other, and with Israel via a network of bypass roads, opposite to which isolated Palestinian communities, though creating apartheid system similar to the Bantustan and the Grand ones that South Africa witnessed during the era of apartheid, with the difference that the latter was referred to history as a crime against humanity, while the current is still witnessing chapters of crimes that are not reined yet.

We are not the only ones, who see the similarities between Israel, and South Africa in the era of the ex-apartheid. We here remind of the former US President Jimmy Carter’s book entitled: ‘Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid’, and John Dugard, the former United Nations Special Envoy in the Palestinian Territories, who repeatedly emphasized that Israel is committing 3 violations that contradict values ​​and laws of the International Community, namely occupation, colonialism and apartheid.

Besides, the former President of the United Nations General Assembly, Father Miguel d’Escoto as he called on the International Community to assume its responsibilities and fulfill its duties, and to recognize the fact that Israel is An Apartheid State. Also, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Mairead Maguire, who stood before the Israeli Supreme Court calling on Israel to stop the apartheid policy, saying, ‘There will be no peace in this region until Israel stops the policy of apartheid and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.’

A report published on March 15, 2017 by the United Nations Economic Commission – ESCWA, which was clear in accusing Israel of establishing a apartheid system, as it showed data & proofs confirming that Israel imposed apartheid on the Palestinians.

The abovementioned ESCWA’s report also showed that since 1967, Israel’s policy has besieged the Palestinian people in 4 areas and fields, in which the Palestinians share the suffering under the apartheid system, where the Palestinians are subject to multiple legal systems, namely the restrictive civil law that applied on the Palestinians living inside Israel, the permanent residency law applied on Palestinians living in the city of Jerusalem, and the martial law applied on Palestinians living since 1967 under the military occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Likewise, the last annual report of Human Rights Watch that was issued in July 2021 confirmed that Israel is establishing apartheid in the Palestinian territory since June 1967. The report also asserted that the Israeli authorities committed grave violations against Palestinians to complete the elements of the crimes of apartheid and persecution.

Israel did so by imposing a 14-year comprehensive closure on the Gaza Strip, and a discriminatory permit system in the West Bank, confiscating more than a third of West Bank land, and depriving hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and their relatives of the right of residence. Moreover, it imposed tough martial law on millions of Palestinians, suspended their basic civil rights, while Jewish Israelis living in the same area were subject to flexible Israeli civil law.

As known, the apartheid system is classified according to Article VII of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court within the crimes against humanity that are under the jurisdiction of the legal court. Article VII of the Rome Statute classifies the crime of apartheid as any inhumane acts committed in the context of an institutionalized system of systematic oppression and control. By one ethnic group vis-à-vis any other ethnic group or groups, and committed with the intention of maintaining that system.

The International Convention for the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid ‘approved by the UN General Assembly in 1973, and entered into effect in 1976’ defines apartheid as applicable to inhuman acts committed for the purpose of establishing and maintaining domination and systematic oppression by one racial group over any other group:

The racist and discriminatory laws against Palestinians by Israel are very many, such as the Law of Return issued in 1950, which stipulated that every Jew has the right to return to the country as a returnee Jew, the Nationality Law of 1951, and several laws to confiscate Arab lands, such as, the Absentee Property Law of 1950, the Disposal Law of 1953, the Land Acquisition Law of 1953, the Obsolescence Law of 1957, and the Racial Absentee Property Law of 1950.

The main objective of these laws is to control the Palestinians, to seize their lands, to Judaize them, and to establish Jewish settlements on them. With the expansion of the use of these laws, we note that the occupation and apartheid are deepened and became the rule that governs actions of the Israeli government and the Jewish settlers, as example the water, construction, movement on the roads, and even in the judicial system.

At the beginning 2017, the Israeli government passed in February 2017 the “Settlements Law” which allows retroactively the confiscation of Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank in order to legalize the settlement outposts, which are set up by settlers in violation of the law, including the occupier’s law, orders and military measures, few weeks after the issuance of the historic resolution of the UN Security Council no. 2334 this year that demanded an end to Israeli settlements.

This law dealt retroactively with the status of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and has retroactively given legitimacy to 3,921 homes that were built in a retroactive manner on Palestinian lands in 16 settlements, and approved the confiscation of 8183 dunums of private Palestinian lands, according to the National Office for Defending Land and Resisting Settlements’ estimations. The law also establishes bases for the establishment of an apartheid system.

For his part, Journalist Gideon Levy considered the law as an official declaration of the establishment of the second apartheid state, the State of Israel, while the Israeli historian, Daniel Baltman, went one step further when he compared the aforementioned law to one of the Nazi laws, which was enacted by Nazi Germany in 1935 that was called at the time ‘The Law to End the Hardship of the German People and the Reich’.

In some of its structural features, the Israeli Apartheid System is superior to the system that existed in South Africa. Here are some examples for illustration only:

Discrimination in Water Rights and Consumption

The Israeli apartheid policy is crystalized in the water sector, as Israel controls about 88% of Palestinian water sources in the West Bank, and allows illegal settlers to use up to 2,400m3 annually per capita, while the Palestinian citizen is not allowed to consume more than 50m3 annually, which means, the Israeli settler consumes 48 times than what the Palestinian does.

The apartheid system affects the quantity of water, where the Palestinian citizen gets less than 60 liters of water for domestic use per day, compared to 280 liters for an Israeli. This means that the Palestinian citizen gets much less than 100 liters of water per day i.e. minimum amount of water that must be available to the individual according to the recommendation of the World Health Organization, while Israeli settlements in the West Bank consume large amounts of Palestinian water.

Studies by International and Israeli have shown that the Israeli settler in the West Bank consumes 48 times than the Palestinian citizen. Besides, the Israeli B’Tselem Organization for Human Rights’ report confirm the existence of racial discrimination in water, as well as reports from the World Bank that hold Israel responsible for the severe shortage of water available to the Palestinians.

The water available to the Palestinians in the West Bank is 105,000.000m3, which is less than what was available in 1995 in the Oslo Accords, which amounted to 118,000,000m3. As for the amount of need, according to international standards, it amounts to 400,000,000m3, meaning that the Palestinians get a ¼ of what they need.

Discrimination in the Structural Plans of Urban Areas

The Israeli Apartheid is clearly seen in area C as merely 16 structural plans out of 180 Palestinian villages in this Area were approved by the Civil Administration, and for many years prevented any village to be connected to the water infrastructure except for these villages. As a result, tens of thousands of Palestinians in these areas were not connected to any water network, and they depended on rainwater n wells, and/or purchasing water tanks.

A survey conducted by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in 2013, showed that there are 180 villages, wholly or partly located in Area C, that are not connected to the water network. The situation may have improved by time, but remains weak and limited.

The Palestinian citizens living in villages located in Area C can’t expand the structural plans of their villages to meet their urban needs. We also note that before the Oslo agreement in 1993, the Israeli government presented unilaterally structural plans for all Palestinian cities, towns and villages in the West Bank, through which the boundaries of these communities were established on a basis that serves the Israeli occupation’s interests, and its colonial plans aimed at emptying the land of the Palestinians by stifling their freedom, putting pressure on them in various ways, and depriving them even of their basic rights.

One concludes from the reports issued by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Palestinian Territory that the planning and zoning policy used by the Israeli Authorities in Area C of the West Bank effectively prevents Palestinians from building in 99% in it which is under their control. According to the Oslo Accords, construction is forbidden in about 70% of it, and in the remaining 30%, Israel applies a series of restrictions that practically eliminate the possibility of obtaining building permits. B’Tselem reports confirm that the State of Israel, by integrating its judicial, military, and administrative tools, is preventing Palestinian construction and development in about 40% of West Bank land i.e. about 70% of Area C.

Demolishing Homes and Properties in the West Bank

Among the manifestations of the Apartheid Regime is the demolition of Palestinian properties under many pretexts. The Israeli occupation has pursued a number of policies and pretexts to demolish Palestinian properties in the areas under its control, and confiscates Palestinian lands to build the Apartheid Wall and/or to expand the existing Israeli settlements, establish outposts in order to displace Palestinians from their lands, and build bypass roads to facilitate the movement of Israeli settlers and army. Therefore any Palestinian homes located near or adjacent to any Israeli bypass road are subject to demolition.

Worth mentioning here that the UN Security Council in 2004 called on Israel to stop demolishing Palestinian homes in accordance with Resolution 1544, which stated: ‘The Security Council calls on Israel to respect its obligations under international and humanitarian law, especially the obligation not to demolish homes in violation of this law.’

Also Article 147 of the Fourth Geneva Convention stated: ‘Demolition and/or confiscation of property is not justified by military necessity and on a large scale in an unlawful and arbitrary manner.’ They are considered grave breaches of the Convention.’

Article 53 of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1948 prohibits the destruction of property, it stated: ‘It is prohibited for the occupying power to destroy any immovable or movable private property related to individuals or groups, or to the state or public authorities, or social or cooperative organizations, unless military operations for such destruction is inevitably required.

In case the occupation forces suspect that a Palestinian family member has participated in acts of resistance to the occupation, they demolish their home. Knowing that Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention states: “No protected person may be punished for an offense he didn’t personally commit.

During the last 10 years (2009 – 2019), Israeli, Palestinian and UN sources’ data found that the occupation has demolished 6,114 Palestinian homes in the West Bank including 1,841 homes in Jerusalem alone under the pretext of ‘building without a permit’, and about 1,141 structures in the Jordan Valley, which the Palestinians consider a vital extension of the Palestinian State Project on the occupied territories in 1967.

Knowing that the legal cover which the occupation authorities rely on to demolish the homes of Palestinian citizens is, the emergency law that was established and used by the British colonialism of Palestine in 1945, and it remained in force even after the establishment of the State of Israel, and it still using it against the Palestinians under various security pretexts.

The occupation also relies on Article 119 of the law, which states that demolishing homes is an administrative procedure that is applied without trial or the need to show evidence, while Article 64 of the Fourth Geneva Convention calls on the occupying power to annul article 119 as its provisions don’t fit the basic guarantees of justice, and prohibits collective punishment, and calls for the protection of the civilian properties.

Demolition of Homes and Properties in East Jerusalem

In the occupied Jerusalem, the State of Israel has expanded by building tens of thousands of housing units to accommodate more than 300,000 settlers in its settlements. It also demolished 1000s of Palestinian homes and facilities since 1967, but since the moments it occupied Jerusalem in 1967, it followed a systematic racist aggressive policy towards the Palestinian-Jerusalemites in order to tighten control over the city, and to Judaize it through a series of arbitrary decisions and measures that affected all aspects of the daily life of the residents. Among these measures, the Israeli occupation authorities demolished Palestinian homes and facilities after placing many obstacles in issuing building permits for Jerusalemites to reduce the Palestinian presence in the city.

Israel established a coercive system that restricted the granting of building permits, and subjected them to a tight bureaucratic and functional ladder. Knowing that the number of homes and facilities demolished by the occupation authorities in East Jerusalem between 1967 – 2020 reached 2,267, resulting in damage to about 9,581 Jerusalemites.

In Jerusalem, the Palestinians constitute 30% of the population in the city, and pay according to official data 40% of the taxes collected by the occupation municipality, but the municipality merely spends 8% of the total services provided to the public.

Silent Judaization and Ethnic Cleansing in Jerusalem

The Palestinian-Jerusalemites are wrestling with the ghost of Judaization and silent ethnic cleansing since 1967 war, as the successive occupation governments have followed a systematic and comprehensive plan to Judaize the occupied city of Jerusalem depending on building settlements, outposts and settlement gatherings, confiscating Arab lands and homes and giving them to settlers, and increasing the number of settlers in the city at the expense of the Palestinian land.

And to achieve its goal of controlling the city, it expanded the so-called borders of Jerusalem to the east and north, and raised the number of settlers in the occupied East Jerusalem to 300,000, and the number of settlements is 29 settlements, according to the latest statistics of the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics. The settlements surrounded the city in the form of dense settlement gatherings that take a circular shape around the city and its suburbs, represented by large settlement centers.

At the same time, the Occupation Authorities restrict the Palestinian citizens in Jerusalem and carry out a policy of silent ethnic cleansing against them. Very recently, about 20,000 Jerusalemites have lost the right to reside in the city due to the Israeli government’s condition that they reside within its faked borders, and within a year, residency right was canceled for more than 4,577 f them.

In the West Bank, according to the statistics, the number of settlers reached 450,000; the Occupation Authorities followed a policy of canceling the residence of the Palestinians, the original inhabitants of the land, in order to make demographic replacement of the Jewish settlers in the place of the Palestinians, despite the fact that this contradicts the international law, and a flagrant violation of the rights of protected persons to live in their own country.

Moreover, residency right of about 140,000 Palestinians was canceled in the West Bank through 1967 – 1994 because they had left the West Bank for more than 3 years. In Gaza Strip also 108,878 residency rights were canceled during the same period, and similarly in East Jerusalem where 14,087 lost their residencies between 1967 – 2011, which means about a quarter of a million of Palestinians lost their residencies.

Within the context of the ethnic cleansing policy, the Israeli Civil Administration plans to relocate Bedouin Communities in the West Bank to ‘permanent places’ to be established for this purpose, but it claims that the purpose is to improve the standard of living for these communities, and to provide them with good housing conditions. Such expulsion plan contravenes with the provisions of international humanitarian law, which prohibit the forcible transfer of the protected population.

Restrictions & Discrimination on Freedom of Movement

Many roads in the West Bank are prohibited the Palestinian people, and they are forced to use long and difficult roads. Furthermore, Israel imposes restrictions on the movement of Palestinians in the West Bank due to network of fixed and mobile checkpoints, which also restrict their movement. The UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs stated that the number of Israeli military checkpoints in 2018 was about 705, while in April 2015 there were about 361 mobile checkpoints, compared to about 456 in Dec. 2014, and in Dec. 2013, about 256, and 65 checkpoints through 2008 – 2009.

In addition to all this, there are the gates on both sides of the wall of annexation and expansion, which Israel erected in the West Bank. The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs has counted 81 Agricultural Gates that allow Palestinians living on both sides of the wall to access their lands. However, 9 gates are merely open daily for farmers, and 63 gates are opened during the olive harvest season.

The restrictions have divided the West Bank into 6 basic geographic units, named, the Northern West Bank, the Central West Bank, the Southern West Bank, the Jordan Valley Area and the Northern Dead Sea, the Enclaves of the Separation Wall, and the East Jerusalem Area. Though, the human ability to move from one side to another has become an exception subject to different conditions and requires justification by the moving individual. Almost every trip today in the West Bank is subject to uncertainty, touch with occupation soldiers, and constant waiting, and high costs of transportation.

Discrimination against Palestinians in the Court

Palestinians and Israelis in the occupied West Bank are subject to a dual law, martial law for Palestinians, and civil law to Israeli settlers. The existence of 2 laws constitutes legal basis for racial discrimination by Israel being said a state for Jews only. Israel pays great attention to the racist attacks, if the victims were Jews, but if they are Palestinian, the issue has no value, which considered an Israeli violation of its obligations under international law, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

By ratifying the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Israel has pledged to respect and guarantee all rights of individuals within its jurisdiction, without any discrimination as to race, color, sex, language or religion. This does not mean the demand for equality of the Palestinian citizen with the Israeli settler, but means the necessity of Israel to abide by its commitment as an occupying power under international law and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Discrimination in building and housing

As for the right of building and housing, the Israeli policy of Apartheid is obvious, where it has allowed construction and expansion of settlements in the so-called areas C of the West Bank, but didn’t allow the construction of a Palestinian village. The occupation authorities recently announced the approval of the construction of more than 36,000 settlement units in the settlement blocs, and allocated 37% of the princely lands in the West Bank for building settlements, while the occupation allocated only 0.7% of these lands for the benefit of the Palestinians.

The apartheid seems quite clear if we take into account that Israel built tens of thousands of settlement units in 158 settlements in these areas and allowed settlers to build more than 200 Israeli outposts over the years of occupation, and at the same time demolished more than 30,000 Palestinian homes, institutions and establishments.

Discrimination Regards Israeli Army and Settlers’ violations

The documentation carried out by Israeli civil society organizations showed that the Israeli security forces are usually present during settlers attack against the Palestinians, such as damaging property, uprooting fruit trees or torching agricultural crops, but do nothing to stop their attacks, but sometimes join them. B’Tselem’s documented many of these violations. It stated in its reports that it monitored the army’s behavior for years, and sent hundreds of complaints to the Military Prosecution regarding the suspected failure of the security forces to intervene to stop the settler terrorist organizations’ violence.

B’Tselem’s also stated that investigations were opened only in 5 cases, including 2 cases that were closed without taking any steps against the settlers or the soldiers involved in such attacks.

In turn, the Israeli organization Yesh Dinn – ‘there is a law’, confirmed that it has obtained information from the Israeli army, stating that in 2010, 197 complaints were filed against army soldiers, but only 4 indictments were submitted, and in 2011, 252 were filed, only 1 submitted, and in 2012 a large number of complaints amounted to 240.

However, an investigation was opened in only 103 of them, and no indictments were submitted, and in 2013, 239 complaints were submitted, 124 of which were investigated, besides 75 complaints of which of 2012, and only 7 indictments were submitted for the two years, and yet the case is the same until this year.

In general, during the last 10 years, 3,150 complaints and lawsuits were filed against the Israeli army of which the army opened an investigation in 1,949 of these complaints, while 38% of them were neglected. The Israeli Human Rights Organization said that 92% of Palestinian citizens’ complaints against the attacks of Jewish settlers are closed without investigation and/or any charges.

Over the years, nothing has changed, as Yesh Dinn’ disclosed data with regard to 2019 – 2020 saying that there is a small chance that a Palestinian will see a complaint submitted against a soldier who has caused him harm to be trialed: only 2% of all complaints filed by Palestinians due to IDF soldiers harm of them in 2019 – 2020 trialed the suspects.

يبقى عدد التحقيقات التي انتهت بمحاكمة المشتبه بهم منخفض جداً. فقط خمسة ملفات (7.2%) من جميع ملفات التحقيق التي تم فتحها في الأعوام 2019-2020 بشبهة تسبب الأذى للفلسطينيين وصلت لحد تقديم لائحة اتهام ، ذلك حتى حزيران 2021.

It was and still is a deliberate policy to reduce the number of investigations and trials that are opened to show that the number of investigations that ended with the trialing the suspects very low. Only 5 files i.e. 7.2% of all filed complaints were opened in 2019 – 2020 on suspicion of causing harm to the Palestinians, until reached the point of filing an indictment against the suspect until 2021.

