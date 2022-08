Warum Palästina für den antiimperialistischen Widerstand zentral ist Ali Abunimah

Dispatches for a wide-ranging discussion about Palestine, the right to resist and geopolitics.Khalek started by asking me why Palestine is still central to anti-imperialist resistance. I told her that it’s because Israel is the keystone of American imperialism in the region. Palestine remains the last old-fashioned European-style guns-and-jackboots settler-colony and a major unfinished decolonization struggle of the 20th century.