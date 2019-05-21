Warum wir es die „Nakba“(Katastrophe) nennen Desertpeace

WHY WE CALL IT THE ‚NAKBA‘ (CATASTROPHE)
The Nakba explained in 3 minutes Imagine this: You’ve lived in your hometown for decades, surrounded by your family and friends. But one day, gun-toting militias show up. You flee in terror. Then another family moves into your house–and you are banned from returning. This is the 1948 Nakba, the catastrophe, the ethnic cleansing of…
WARUM WIR ES DIE „NAKBA“ (KATASTROPHE) NENNEN.
Die Nakba erklärt in 3 Minuten
Stell dir das vor: Du lebst seit Jahrzehnten in deiner Heimatstadt, umgeben von deiner Familie und deinen Freunden. Aber eines Tages tauchen schießende Milizen auf. Du fliehst in Schrecken. Dann zieht eine andere Familie in dein Haus ein – und dir wird die Rückkehr verboten. Dies ist die Nakba 1948, die Katastrophe, die ethnische Säuberung Palästinas.
Kommentar hinterlassen