FIGHT OR PERISH!

In 2018, there were a record number of Palestinian deaths (killings!) And injuries. Some 295 Palestinians were murdered and more than 29,000 were injured by the “most moral” of all “defense soldiers”.

Who does not fight and does not fight back, has already lost!

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Let me draw my sobering record at the turn of the year. So unfortunately I have to say that all my worst fears and forecasts arrived. As in my 2012 chosen book title “The eleventh commandment – Israel may do anything”.Could there still be an increase between 2012 and 2018? In fact, there was and there is. Just the year that celebrated such bombastic and unbearable “round holidays” as the memory of the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the “Jewish state”, based on the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homeland of Palestine. Therefore, we Germans should have a special need to work for these displaced persons of the Nakba. After all, we Germans know what dictatorship, oppression, walls and occupation mean. Especially 2018 was such a terrible year,

In 2018, there were a record number of Palestinian deaths (killings!) And injuries. Some 295 Palestinians were murdered and more than 29,000 were injured by the “most moral” of all “defense soldiers”. That is the highest (!) Death toll in a year, the previous one. Since the Gaza blockade and OCHA documentation since 2005. More than 60 percent of the death toll (martyrs!), 180 Palestinians and about 79 percent of the injured – that’s more than 23,000 victims – are in connection with the protests against the illegal closure of the Gaza Strip in the “Great March of Return” Return march “to see. These people only claim their legal right of resistance, which puts them in mortal danger on the part of the Zionist occupiers.

More and more power for the right-wing alliance

Since the Netanyahu regime has been in power, attacks by Judaic settlers have also increased, bolstered by massive government support. Eventually they will thank you in the upcoming new elections. Through new party foundations such as the “New Rights” of “Education Settler Minister” Bennett and Justice Minister Schaked wins the right-wing alliance more and more power. The clever handling of Netanyahu, who also plans to lower the 3.25 percent hurdle, makes it easier for smaller right-wing parties to enter parliament. Likewise, he means to get rid of corruption processes and to put the word “peace” forever shelved and to establish Jerusalem as the “eternally” undivided capital of a “Jewish state”. Thanks to the decomposition of a functioning left, these goals seem ever closer in the land where racism flourishes. So the “chosen ones” have a self-chosen regime to their liking. Migration only for Jews, while Palestinians and asylum seekers, mainly blacks, are demonized as criminal invaders and infiltrants.

While Bibi Netanyahu and Ms. Sara are pampered on the beach in Rio and their dirty laundry is washed and after the election comes out of the political washing machine as desired, and therefore the filth of process dangers and prosecutions moves into ever more distant, everything seems to be The Netanyahu are doing better than ever.

Again and again the Netanyahu regime, under reference to “security for the Jewish people”, continues the illegal occupation and the land, sea and air blockade, treating the Palestinians as hostages and prisoners in their own country and leaving them alone Exceptional leave. Thus, there were 35 percent fewer exit permits than in the restrictive year of 2017. So while the Zionist occupation regime continues to brutalize the Gaza concentration camp, and continues to drive the illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories, in a brutality that should finally shake us up, because it reminds of Nazi methods.

Comparison with Nazi methods becomes more and more necessary

Even the poet Erich Fried, whom I valued, aptly described these comparisons in many of his political poems. As sad as it is, this comparison is becoming ever more necessary and consistent with the sad facts that unfold in illegally occupied Palestine. Again and again it is pointed out that these comparisons are inappropriate and can not be made, if only because of our past. I think this is wrong, because a “comparison” does not mean “equating”, but it is necessary to emphasize the catastrophic conditions in illegally occupied Palestine. It is precisely from our past that we have this responsibility. If the saying “never again” ever has an authorization, comparisons – mind you: no equation – absolutely necessary. A people that a Zionist regime brutally oppresses, enslaves, expels and humiliates us, punishes us with house demolitions, clan detention and deprivation of rights, we must finally rush to the aid. A regime that in its ruthlessness and recklessness does not stop at old people, women, children and the disabled, and tries to distract them with laughing hasbara propaganda and tries to liberate itself with lobbying campaigns, has long lost all support.

Free discussion is now criminalized

Thanks to BDS, support is shrinking and people are being shaken awake.Thanks to the sophisticated scientific work of the Israel lobby, targeted at governments and political parties as well as the media, it is becoming ever stronger. Exemplary was the journalistic ZDF “Mainzelmännchenleistung” Christmas show with Markus Lanz about Bethlehem, where neither the dividing Apartheid wall, nor the word occupation played a role or a word about it was lost. A case for the Press Council !. A sad example of so many and against that we have to defend ourselves. How is that possible?Because there is still the targeted propaganda that has made every discussion that concerns the word Jew, Israel or the Holocaust a taboo. Any free discussion is now criminalized and is blocked as anti-Semitism.Everything to the detriment of freedom of expression. I have written before, when only the thoughts are free, then we move closer to a low point of democracy. This right to freedom of expression is a high good to preserve. Even if one does not share the prescribed official line of the Israel lobby and for good reason. Why does this lobby keep it from ever coming up for discussion? Because the Zionists and their supporters fear nothing more than the truth. Since the facts speak for us and truth is with us, we have nothing to fear. Even if one does not share the prescribed official line of the Israel lobby and for good reason. Why does this lobby keep it from ever coming up for discussion? Because the Zionists and their supporters fear nothing more than the truth. Since the facts speak for us and truth is with us, we have nothing to fear. Even if one does not share the prescribed official line of the Israel lobby and for good reason. Why does this lobby keep it from ever coming up for discussion? Because the Zionists and their supporters fear nothing more than the truth. Since the facts speak for us and truth is with us, we have nothing to fear.

Silence endangers democracy

The danger of fearful silence is more than democracy endangering and has already assumed dangerous proportions. Directly connected state media, as we know them only from dictatorships, are becoming more and more normal in Germany. Politicians, who are only directed by lobbyists, are the norm, in a Bundestag that more represents the interests of the economy and the arms industry than one could ever have imagined. Meanwhile, it seems that politicians are turning their attention more to whether they are accommodated after their departure from the economy or are housed by their parties on lucrative posts. While supply thinking is in the foreground,In the supposedly rich Germany, large sections of the population with low minimum wages and low pensions as well as housing shortages are fighting for their bare survival. In this connection, I would like to point out once more to one of the most important books of the year for me, “The Capitalists of the 21st Century” by Werner Rügemer.

Muslims are the Jews of today

Since it could not be avoided that we are the United States more and more similar and people turn away from politics more and more and then land in the clutches of extreme right-wing Pied Piper or crazy dealer. Everything is reminiscent of bygone times, but under different circumstances. Once again, people, Muslims and Islam are being overpowered with hatred and prejudice. It seems like a valve has been found to once again have a culprit on which you can dump your own problems and failures. What used to be the Jews are now the Muslims. That just so many Jews, spurred on by the Israel lobby, take part in this activity is particularly reprehensible. It really seems that these circles have made it

Targeted Holocaust abuse

As a longtime dedicated campaigner for the freedom of Palestine, I would like to point out once again that it is becoming increasingly important to criticize this “Jewish state”, which has so far renounced all democratic values ​​and human rights, by all legitimate means. And also with the harshest formulations. A state and its Jewish politicians, who so vehemently invoke religion, so deliberately abuse Judaism and the Holocaust and have built a Zionist state rationale of Judaization, can no longer be supported. If that does not finally grasp the German policy across all parties and does not start to rethink, then it makes itself guilty again.You can not repeat it often enough.

With the David Star drone “Jewish-Christian” murderous cooperation

Only 73 years after the liberation of Auschwitz and more than 27 million killed citizens from the Soviet Union, Germany has the obligation to interfere, but not as it is always wanted by “our” politicians. They mean that we can and must finally get involved again when it comes to the supposed upholding of human rights and combating terrorism. What are these falsehoods! Meanwhile, Germany is doing its utmost to be at the forefront in the League of War Powers and the Armaments Industry. We are getting better and better, to say goodbye to the previously held up maxim “German soil should never go out of war again”. Where that brings us, we see in Afghanistan, Mali and many other theaters of war, where we actively participate and do not even shrink from with Awacs education for the right “murder targets”, especially civilians. While the Bundeswehr has more and more to do with mentally broken combatants and returnees, who return home traumatized with the incurable PTSD, because they can not stand it, what they have seen and made themselves guilty of trying the “Federal Ursel” of the Leyen does everything to hush up these conditions with all means and bought “advisers”, which I hope will soon bring you a committee of inquiry and resignation. In fact, the Bundeswehr in particular has started such a close cooperation with the “most moral of defense armies”, as well as with the Star of David drone, a “Jewish-Christian” murderous cooperation that makes the worst fears awake.

Nevertheless, I wish all readers, supporters and friends for the freedom of Palestine a happy, healthy, prosperous and peaceful year 2019. May we bring our wishes and demands closer to the path of Palestinian freedom.

For a fighting new year – according to our slogan: “Who does not fight and does not resist, has already lost”. TO EXIST TO RESIST

What happens

It happened

and it still happens

and will continue to happen

if nothing happens against it.

The innocents know nothing,

because they are too innocent

and the culprits know nothing,

because they are too guilty.

The poor do not realize

because they are too poor

and the rich do not realize it

because they are too rich.

The stupid shrug their shoulders,

because they are too stupid

and the wise shrug their shoulders,

because they are too smart.

The boys do not care

because they are too young

and the old people do not care

because they are too old.

That’s why nothing happens

and that’s why nothing happened

and still happens

and will continue to happen.

Erich Fried

