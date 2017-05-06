Why Do North Koreans Hate Us? One Reason -They Remember the Korean War! By Mehdi Hasan!

Dieser Artikel passt auf viele Staaten und westliche Kriege, ein wunderbarer Mtapher!
Why Do North Koreans Hate Us? One Reason – They Remember the Korean War.
„Why do they hate us?“ It’s a question that has bewildered Americans again and again in the wake of 9/11, in reference to the Arab and Muslim worlds. These days, however, it’s a question increasingly asked about the reclusive North Koreans.
In the final analysis the target of US Aggression is China!
