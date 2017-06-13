Why has the Israeli occupation lasted so Long? It`s good for business By Michael Friedman

Why has the Israeli occupation lasted so long? It’s good for business.
Michael Friedman reviews Jeff Halper’s book War Against the People, where Halper argues Israel has no intention of winning the conflict with the Palestinians. It’s protracted state is far too valuable for its international export brand, In Halper’s view, Israel is an essential partner in this global pacification effort because it has developed such a model and used it successfully against the Palestinians for over 50 years.
