Zionist‘ Biden in seinen eigenen Worten: Mein Name ist Joe Biden, und jeder weiß, dass ich Israel liebe“.

Alle Kandidaten verbindet die Liebe zum „jüdischen Staat“ und das macht sie unwählbar!

„I am a Zionist. You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist,“ current Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, said in April 2007, soon before he was chosen to be Barack Obama’s running mate in the 2008 elections. Biden is, of course, correct, because Zionism is a political movement that is rooted in 20th century nationalism and fascism.