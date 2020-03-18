Zionist Surveillance Terror in the Time of Corona By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Desertpeace

With the powers of mass surveillance of Corona-infected Israelis and Palestinians, Netanyahu has shamelessly used his own interests to hostage a people and trample on civil rights. Zionist Surveillance Terror in the Time of Corona By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski There are few states like the „Jewish“ that shamelessly try to undermine all democratic rules to…

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

There are few states like the “Jewish” that shamelessly try to undermine all democratic rules to allegedly defeat the corona virus. What could be better for Netanyahu than using a virus to equate it to terror. It quickly makes clear where the supposed terror comes from: it is the Palestinians.

While the Zionist regime has left no stone unturned for decades in order to limit the freedom of movement of the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and in Gaza, to torture them at checkpoints, to block them off at will and to deprive them of all rights, the corona virus has come to him Law.

“Part of a war”

Almost identical to French President Macron, who spoke in his pathetic “Sun King” speech on Monday evening about a “war” in which France is against the virus in order to justify the drastic measures he has announced, Netanyahu also spoke of an “invisible enemy” against whom he is fighting as “part of a war” to defeat Corona.

Emergency regulations enable all suspicious citizens to be monitored

Trying to curb the expansion of COVID-19 to stop the spread is more than understandable and important. However, the choice of means decides what is still justifiable and compatible with democratic standards, whether a state and its leadership can still be perceived as democracy. Finally, the emergency regulations mean that the Israeli regime will be able to monitor all suspected citizens. So far, it has been almost exclusively the Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and the Gaza concentration camp, and after the second intifada intensified by all means, such as drones, as well as hacking and blocking their accounts in social networks.

Surveillance state based on Orwellian model

With the powers of mass surveillance of Corona-infected Israelis and Palestinians, Netanyahu has shamelessly used his own interests to hostage a people and trample on civil rights. These are emergency laws that allow the domestic secret service Shin-Bet to monitor infected Israelis, as well as use technological means that do not stop at snooping, that allows unlawful detection, and also show no respect for credit cards and privacy, and therefore smartphones uses to brutally spy on cellular data for purposes of “national security”, with all subscriber data, location data, as well as payments and transactions of all kinds, without judicial approval. All of these methods have long been familiar to the Palestinians under Zionist occupation. Let us not pretend, despite all the assertions, it cannot be ruled out if everything works so smoothly and effectively that this total surveillance seamlessly, even without “emergency”, leads the “Jewish state” into an “eternal surveillance state” based on Orwellian model transformed.

Supposedly infected people are considered criminals

Under the guise of the pandemic, all supposedly infected people are considered criminals who are treated by all means. However, Corona is neither a war nor an intifada, but a civil emergency that does not justify monitoring citizens with all technical means and illegally invading their privacy. In combination with camera surveillance on streets, the regime has for years successfully tried out not only online but also real spying on citizens. It is not for nothing that the “Jewish state” is the first country to openly admit to using these technologies. However, what the “Jewish state” celebrates here has only indirectly to do with “fighting the virus” because the citizen is seen as a virus. The attempt to justify also fails miserably,

The majority of Israeli citizens reject these measures, which go beyond what other countries do. Great criticism can be ruled out, where demonstrations and gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited and the parliament (Knesset) does not meet, thus avoiding any political discussion such as in Germany.

In Taiwan, for example, digital surveillance was used to prevent the spread of the epidemic, but in a different way. The Taiwanese government has issued specially designated phones for suspected cases to prevent surveillance of citizens’ private phones. However, Taiwan is also not an occupation country that has imprisoned millions of Palestinians and robbed them of their country and their rights. Will you be able to trust the promises of the Attorney General, who will only endorse this surveillance if the information gathered is destroyed after 30 days? More than questionable in a country that has proven for decades that it is ready not to care about democratic rights. Everything is fatally reminiscent of Gestapo / Stasi methods! (1) (2)

Unpleasant enemies of all terrorists

How the Netanyahu regime takes advantage of a law from 2002, which was heavily criticized when it was introduced, and which stipulates that “threats of terror, sabotage, espionage and the uncovering of state secrets” allow everything and all data on a large scale Authorities and intelligence agencies are unprecedented. Everything is justified with the “anti-terrorist struggle”. According to Haaretz, Zionist secret services boast that, thanks to years of practice, they are well trained to differentiate between “terrorists” who threaten national security and “innocent” civilians. This farce is a “Zionist gag”, after all, for Israeli secret services and politicians, the Palestinians, their supporters and other unwelcome enemies are all terrorists.

Netanyahu is abusing the virus

So what could be better for Netanyahu than presenting himself with unlimited surveillance and complete isolation as a conqueror of the corona virus, which he, like friend Trump, wants to have under control. He misuses the virus to distract from his personal state of emergency and to present himself as an indispensable “doer”. (3)

You cannot break right to commit wrong

If the “Jewish state” completely seals itself off in order to keep the infection rates low, that would not in itself be grounds for criticism, but if all fundamental rights are then undermined, then this cannot be justified. You can’t break right to commit wrong and worse, be praised and taken as a role model.

Netanyahu profited from the corona crisis

That the corruption process against Netanyahu was postponed to May because of Corona is a godsend and makes him one of the profiteers of the Corona crisis. Even if “opposition leader” Gantz was commissioned by President Rivlin to form a government, this does not testify to democracy and hope. In fact, Gantz has refused to coalition with the Jewish-Arab United List. He and his statements on further Gaza attacks, the support for the annexation of the Jordan Valley for “security reasons” and his numerous war crimes as head of government have been disqualified as Netanyahu. Both belong to the International Court of Justice in The Hague as war criminals. He’s not facing corruption charges, but he’s not a candidate for peace either,

With us, too, we can only trust that, despite all the drastic measures that await us in the coming months, democracy will be preserved. According to the standard, Austria also seems to rely on “Israeli surveillance methods”. It is to be hoped that this time there will be no “connection” between Germany and Austria, as we have seen in reverse. (4)

So as German / European citizens we only have to fight racism and Islamophobia for democracy, freedom of expression and our rights, even in times of Corona.

Our common goal: stay healthy so that we can continue to fight.

