Der einfache Grund, warum die USA die “Dominanz des gesamten Spektrums” auf der Erde anstreben von Roger McKenzie

The United States demands that the world bow down to its leadership. A failure to do so is met with the full force of the international military-industrial complex controlled by the US March 31, 2023 by Roger McKenzie US troops on patrol in Iraq in 2006 (Photo: US Department of Defense) Imagine the uproar if China or Russia-or any other country for that matter-said it aimed to exercise military control over land, sea, air, and space to protect its interests and investments.