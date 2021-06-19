Samstag, 19. Juni

16 Uhr

Oranienplatz

Berlin, Deutschland

Info: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQNzTLtrfZB/

Widerstands- und revolutionäres Kunstfest im Kampf gegen Faschismus und Zionismus – Berlin

Samidoun lädt Euch ein, an dem populären und künstlerischen Fest mit der türkischen revolutionären Band „Yorum“ teilzunehmen. Mitglieder dieser Band kämpften bis zum Martyrium unter Hungerstreik für die Freiheit und in Solidarität mit politischen Gefangenen in der Türkei.

Gemeinsam feiern wir die revolutionäre Solidarität und den gemeinsamen Kampf gegen das koloniale und faschistische Lager! Dazu unterstützen wir “Grup Yorum“, die uns eine Reihe ihrer verbotenen Lieder über die Intifada und den palästinensischen Widerstand präsentieren werden. Viele dieser Lieder sind auf Arabisch!

Bringt Eure palästinensische Flaggen mit und haltet sie hoch als Antwort auf den zionistischen „Flaggen-Marsch“ im besetzten Jerusalem.

Lasst uns engagierte revolutionäre Kunst unterstützen und am Widerstandsfest teilnehmen

Samstag, 19. Juni um 16 Uhr

Oranienplatz, Berlin

مهرجان المقاومة والفن الثوري في مواجهة الفاشية والصهيونية – برلين

تدعوكم شبكة صامدون للمشاركة الواسعة في المهرجان الشعبي والفني الذي تحييه فرقة „يوروم“ التركية للأغاني الثورية الملتزمة. هذه الفرقة الثورية التي قدمت كوكبة من رفاقها شهداءً تحت وطئة الإضراب عن الطعام من أجل الحرية، وتضامناً مع المعتقلين السياسيين في تركيا.

معاً نحتفي بالتضامن الثوري والنضال المشترك في مواجهة معسكر الإستعمار والفاشيّة. وندعم „فرقة يوروم“ التي ستقدم مجموعة من أعمالها الفنية الممنوعة! أغاني تدعم الإنتفاضة والمقاومة الفلسطينية، والتي ستقدمها „يوروم“ باللغة العربية

لنرفع الأعلام الفلسطينية رداً على مسيرة الأعلام الصهيونية في القدس المحتل ولندعم الفن الثوري الملتزم!

شاركوا معنا في مهرجان المقاومة يوم السبت 19 يونيو حزيران / الساعة 4 عصراً

المكان: ساحة الأورانيين في برلين

Resistance and revolutionary arts festival in the fight against fascism and Zionism – Berlin

Samidoun invites you to take part in this popular, artistic festival with the revolutionary band „Grup Yorum“ from Turkey. Members of this band have given their lives in hunger strikes for freedom and in solidarity with political prisoners in Turkey.

Together, we celebrate revolutionary solidarity and common struggle against colonialism and fascism! We support Grup Yorum, who will present a number of their song about the Intifada and Palestinian resistance. Many of these songs are in Arabic!

Bring your Palestinian flags and hold them high in our response to the Zionist „Flag-march“ in occupied Jerusalem.

Join us to engage with revolutionary art and support resistance on Saturday, 19 June at 4 pm at Oranienplatz in Berlin.