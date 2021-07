Algerischer Judo-Champion verlässt die Olympischen Spiele, um eine Normalisierung mit Israel zu vermeiden.

Der algerische Judoka Fethi Nourine hat eine Goldmedaille für Zivilcourage verdient!

Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine has reportedly withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics before competing after the draw set him on course for a possible match-up against an Israeli opponent. Nourine was set to face Sudanese judoka Mohamed Abdalrasool on Monday for his first bout, and would have taken on Israeli Tohar Butbul in the next round.