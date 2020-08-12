BIBI’S LATEST HATRED AND SCARE TACTICS BY EVELYN HECHT-GALINSKI DESERPEACE

Hopefully Netanyahu’s end is near!

Netanyahu’s recipe: sedition, scare tactics and diversionary maneuvers

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Thousands of people demonstrated in the “Jewish state” against the corruption under the Netanyahu regime, against its handling of the corona pandemic and the arbitrariness of the police. This arbitrariness has given the demonstrators – Jewish Israelis – a hint of the violence that Palestinians face in far worse forms every day. It is significant that these demonstrators, united in their anger, did not protest against the illegal occupation of Palestine or the crimes of their regime against international law. They don’t care. The suffering of the Palestinian people is still not an issue for them. And that’s the worst part of it.

The Netanyahu regime “surrounded by enemies”

As long as the occupation policy does not become a central issue in Jewish-Israeli society, these demonstrations are of no lasting value. To be united against Netanyahu is a good reason, but not enough. Every day the regime tries obsessively to carry out attacks against Syria and other “enemies”. And it feels “surrounded” by enemies, it resembles a paranoia, as the Netanyahu regime understands it.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalated after fighting broke out on the Israeli-Lebanese border following the murder of a Hezbollah fighter, multiple suspected Israeli air strikes in Syria last week.

It can be assumed that such tensions are typical given the political and ideological differences between Israel and Hezbollah; however, the timing of such tensions for Netanyahu could not have been better chosen – and that is no coincidence.

A dire coronavirus failure by the government

Now, Netanyahu’s popularity has declined significantly over the past month. A dire coronavirus failure by the government, which has resulted in catastrophic economic consequences for everyday life in Israel, has enraged the Israeli public. Israel is now in the midst of an almost certain second corona wave, with the number of new cases occurring every day increasing steadily. The economic impact of the pandemic and the lack of government response resulted in the unemployment rate nearly doubling in a month.

As a result, thousands of Israelis across the country have protested in the cities and in front of Netanyahu’s residence in recent weeks, urging him to resign. The corruption allegations and the upcoming trial against him have also fueled protesters.

Incitement to warlike needlepoints

That’s why Netanyahu took the oldest trick out of his bag of tricks – inciting warlike needlepoints, air strikes and provocations, raids, land grabbing and settlement building. He tries everything to stay in power. Inciting an enemy – typically Hamas or Iran – and using fear and racism to make it clear that he must stay in power.

Netanyahu’s usual targets of incitement and scaremongering

Netanyahu’s usual sedition and scare-mongering targets – Hamas, Palestinians in the Occupied Territories and Gaza, and, more recently, Palestinian citizens of Israel – have not taken the bait. Last year, Netanyahu vigorously escalated Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank and incited it against Palestinians in an attempt to secure a decisive election victory; however, it has not worked as effectively as in previous election years. In response, Netanyahu shifted up a gear and intensified Israeli aggression in Syria, hoping to hold the Israeli people together through the “Iranian threat” in fear of the “threat.” That was also not enough and worked. Who knows what to expect now?

So Netanyahu turned to an enemy he hadn’t played with in a long time – Hezbollah. The reason Israel was so reluctant to attack or even provoke Hezbollah is because of the lessons it learned from its invasions and raids in Lebanon in the 1980s and 2006, where the Israeli military suffered heavy losses his engagement against Hezbollah stalled.

Redirecting the anger

Therefore, Netanyahu was careful to provoke Hezbollah in a way that would not lead to a full-blown conflict. The alleged Israeli air strike that resulted in the death of a Hezbollah fighter plays into the hands of Netanyahu, who will most likely use the incident to redirect the anger of the Israeli public to Hezbollah. (1)

Hopefully Netanyahu’s end is near!

By starting a conflict, Netanyahu can accomplish two important things. First, it will allow it to declare a state of emergency, which will give it wide-ranging powers and immunity from prosecution. Netanyahu has already declared a state of emergency several times to divert attention from allegations of corruption and incompetence. The “Jewish state” is heading for the fourth new elections within a year and a half. Hopefully Netanyahu’s end is near!

The same Netanyahu regime that now offered Lebanon such “generous” help threatened Lebanon shortly before the Beirut disaster. Should the Lebanese people and their government accept help from the state, which is always threatening to destroy its infrastructure? (2) (By a state that invented the Dahiya Doctrine, a military strategy based on the destruction of civil infrastructure, and allowed the Israeli “defense soldiers” to use criminal force around the hubs like airport, port To destroy power stations, transportation hubs, and to make the Lebanese army bases legitimate war targets when a war is waged. Recall that this grueling strategy was named after the Dahiya district of Beirut,

To be the sole ruler and owner of Palestine

The “Jewish state” has proven since its inception that it is not a state that provides humanitarian aid, but that it causes humanitarian tragedies and leaves scorched earth. No, “God’s chosen people” already proved in Palestine that only they insist on the right to be the sole ruler and owner of this land. How they enforce the merciless occupation and displacement policy, with the apartheid wall, the occupied Gaza Strip, the many prisoners, destroyed houses, is unprecedented. So who in this region is still taking hypocritical sympathy and help from them, apart from the equally hypocritical German politicians and media?

Has a war ever been “forced” on the “Jewish state”?

Last Monday, Israeli Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gantz said Israel is ready for war with Lebanon if war is forced upon Israel. What a nasty irony – was a war ever “forced” on the “Jewish state”? A war was never imposed on this armed and armed nuclear state of Israel, but it was always wars of aggression after previous, well-staged aggressions. In addition, the “Jewish State” has always been and is a master in the propaganda war (Hasbara), which even portrayed the Gaza genocide as a self-defense of “little Israel” against its hostile neighbors. This perfidious trick succeeds again and again thanks to political and media support, and again “Germany is a master”. With “German reasons of state” or with publications one tries to underpin the obvious lies and to force it on the German Michel. Outside of the western “hypocrites”, however, you know better who the real aggressor is!

A “day of joy” for the temple mount Feiglin

Then came the “gift of God” for Moshe Feiglin, the far right founder of the Zehut party and notorious “Arab hater”. He was happy about the terrible explosion in Lebanon as a “day of joy”, in time for the Tu B`Av festival, the festival of love. He said what other right-wing extremist citizens of the “Jewish State” only hoped and would never publicly state that Israel was responsible for the explosion, in order to create a “balance of horror”. Feiglin even went so far as to say that Israel, by refusing to stand up for it, was “standing on the dark side of morality”. Feiglin, the “Temple Mount extremist”, may stand there in isolation, but he is certainly not alone with his opinion. (3)

Who will benefit from this terrible massacre?

Let us ask ourselves: Who will benefit from this terrible massacre with currently 220 dead, 110 people still missing and over 7000 injured, more than 120 of whom are in critical condition? Isn’t it just in time for the “Jewish state”? Weren’t there constant threats from Israeli politicians against Lebanon, Iran and their affiliated Hezbollah?

Lebanon still suffers from the consequences of the Israeli cluster bombs

In addition to this misfortune, which hit Lebanon so terribly, since the last Israeli attack, Lebanon has suffered the consequences of the destruction, the cluster bomb ammunition, with the misery of the Palestinian and Syrian refugees. Constant “Star of David” drone flights permanently violate the airspace and the sovereignty of the country. And didn’t sanctions also contribute to the financial crisis? Of course, the Lebanese elite – the clans – did the rest of it. Their opaque role in relation to Saudi Arabia or the Israeli secret service should not be underestimated.

If the international community, led by French President Macron, calls for reform, then he should first ask himself whether France, with its neoconservative hypocrisy, has not contributed much to the Lebanon debacle from the mandate until today. (4) (5)

The “Auschwitz Minister” lives up to his reputation

Foreign Minister Maas, who described the influence of Hezbollah, a Lebanese party and anchored in the population, as “destabilizing”, is living up to his reputation as “Auschwitz Minister” who only represents Israeli interests. Germany has already proven itself as a Zionist vassal – and voice of its master in Israel – with the Hezbollah ban in Germany. The pathetic Maas attempt to overthrow Venezuela’s elected President Maduro and to use a US puppet, Guaido, in companionship with the US overthrow planners, failed miserably. It is to be hoped that these external powers will not succeed in Lebanon.

To date, the Zionist regime has not been held accountable

Instead, why doesn’t Maas try to dissuade his Zionist friends from inciting aggression against Lebanon or Syria? Millions of Palestinian refugees who have been living their sad lives in terrible camps in Lebanon for decades, thanks to Israeli expulsions and the refusal to return home. To this day, the Zionist regime has not been and is not held accountable for its war crimes, but continues to be actively supported in their crimes by the so-called “Western community of values”. In addition, the war refugees from Syria came to Lebanon. So who is the benefit of Lebanon’s ultimate weakening? The western powers and at the forefront the “Jewish state”, which is getting closer and closer to its dream state from the Nile to the Euphrates – thanks to the destruction of the Arab countries. While the “Western Hypocritical Alliance” has only one real goal – for Israel – through the “takeover” of influence in Lebanon, to disempower Hezbollah, to keep refugees out and not let China gain a chance, as well as to strengthen Israel’s influence, by feigning pity and offering poisoned help.

Was the accident a failed Israeli or US attack?

Was the accident a failed Israeli or US attack? Has the “Twitter loudmouth” Trump blabbed the truth this time? You will never find out, or only by chance. When the investigations begin, after disputes, whether internal or international, various secret service employees, of which there are enough in Lebanon, will surely have already finished their work of concealment.

While Lebanese President Aoun has called for an investigation to be Lebanese and not international, Hezbollah Secretary General Nasrallah has rightly called on the military to conduct a transparent investigation into how the highly explosive material was left in the port and detonated. Nasrallah credibly affirmed that Hezbollah had no weapons depot, missile depot, rockets, bombs, rifles, bullets or ammonium nitrate in the port.

Meanwhile, it became known that the Lebanese government had submitted its resignation. What will result from this and afterwards will be seen.

Felix Klein should vacate his (unnecessary!) Post immediately!

So while Lebanon is sinking into misery, destruction and bitter need, the Israel lobby in Germany operates with the “Anti-Semitism Commissioner of the Federal Government”, Felix Klein, a man who disdainfully abuses his office and should immediately vacate his (unnecessary!) Post! He who tried to denigrate “left-liberal” critics of Israel as “anti-Semites” with diversionary maneuvers. He suggests that one should not underestimate the anti-Semitism of the “left-liberal milieu”, “even if rights have a higher potential for violence”. Jewish critics, intellectuals and scholars rightly demand his resignation. This is overdue, as it acts in cooperation with the Central Council of Jews and the Israel Lobby as a willing helper of the “Jewish state”, in the spirit of the Israeli “key word”, with incitement, Scare tactics and diversionary maneuvers according to Netanyahu’s recipe in Germany. A climate of fear, career destruction and an end to freedom of expression are to be created here. We have to face that!

