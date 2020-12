B’Tselem, Israels führende Menschenrechtsgruppe, sagte, der Fall sei “ein Beispiel für die Schönfärberei am Arbeitsplatz”.

Israeli authorities have said that the case of nine-year-old Palestinian boy, Malik Eissa, who was shot in the eye was “sad” but there was insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone even though eyewitnesses claim that occupation soldiers had opened fire as Malik got of the school bus.