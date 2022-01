Der Negev-Aufstand und die Lüge der Koexistenz mit der Besatzung Von Majed El-Zebdah

Der Stopp der Judaisierung Palästinas ist das Ziel und das wird sicher nicht mit dieser PA Führung erreicht

The recent events at the Negev, which were punctuated by popular Palestinian confrontations with the occupation army, in which men and women alike participated in the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land in the occupied Negev, brought back to our memory the scenes of Palestinian steadfastness in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied Jerusalem, and the events of the Al-Aqsa Intifada.