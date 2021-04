Ist eine Barghouti-Präsidentschaft die beste Hoffnung für ein freies Palästina? Von Emad Moussa

Barghouti wäre der richtige Präsident für Palästina!



Bild: Barghouti has been serving five life sentences in Israeli prison since 2002 [Getty]

A major leader in the First Intifada in 1987, Barghouti was exiled to Jordan. He returned to Palestine after the singing of the Oslo agreement in 1994. Two years later he was elected a member to the Palestinian Legislative Council. It was during the Second Intifada that Barghouti became a popular resistance figure and leader of Fatah’s military wing.