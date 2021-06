Ein Vater aus Gaza wollte seine Kinder trösten, dann tötete Israel ihn von Tamara Nassar

Soviel zu zionistischen Verleumdungen “Araber töten ihre Kinder, Juden schützen ihre Kinder”. Kindermörder Israel, dagegen ist eine Tatsache, die natürlich gesagt werden darf und muss!



Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza in May left the coastal enclave in ruins… once again. About half of those killed were civilians, according to UN monitoring group OCHA, and 245 of them were killed by Israeli fire. Some were killed as a result of rockets fired from Gaza that fell short.