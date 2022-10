Erklärung palästinensischer und arabischer Journalisten als Reaktion auf die jüngsten zionistischen Hetzkampagnen

Wo bleibt die Solidarität der deutschen und europäischen Journalistenverbände? Ginge es um Russland/Ukraine gäbe es schon jede Menge von Solidaritätsbekundungen Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Editor’s Note: The following open letter from Palestinian and Arab journalists was published in October, 2022. Mondoweiss occasionally publishes press releases and statements from organizations in an effort to draw attention to overlooked issues. On October 18, the Thomson Reuters foundation withdrew the Kurt Schork award from Palestinian journalist Shatha Hammad, who is based in the occupied West Bank, following an incitement campaign against her.