EU fordert “transparente Untersuchung” des Todes eines palästinensischen Gefangenen

Warum nicht, als er noch am Leben war und in illegaler zionistischer “Verwaltungshaft” saß ? Wird es Assange demnächst eben so ergehen? Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

The European Union calls on Israeli authorities to investigate the death of Palestinian prisoner, Khader Adnan, an EU official said on Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency reports. “The European Union has engaged with Israeli authorities on the case of Mr. Adnan, including the Ministry of Health, to inquire the Israeli state about his condition,” Peter Stano, the European Commission’s lead spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, told reporters.