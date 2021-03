EU-“Friedens”-Beauftragter hat geheime Gespräche mit der Israel-Lobby Von David Cronin

Bild: Susanna Terstal (left) denounces “rocket attacks” from Gaza, without criticizing Israeli aggression. (Via Twitter)

The late anthropologist David Graeber developed the theory of “bullshit jobs.” Such a post, he wrote, was “utterly meaningless, contributed nothing to the world” and “should not really exist.” Although Graeber had a corporate lawyer in mind, his description applies neatly to some work in the field of international relations.