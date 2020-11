Für den jüdischen Staat ist der Holocaust ein Werkzeug, das manipuliert werden kann Von Orly Noy

Visitors seen at the Yad Vashem in Jerusalem ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 28, 2019. Bild: (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

If Zionism previously justified its crimes against the Palestinians in the name of the Holocaust, today it uses it as a tool to justify antisemitism itself. Something remarkable happened within the same week that an internal Israeli government committee approved the appointment of Effi Eitam, a former IDF general and far-right politician, as chairperson of Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum.