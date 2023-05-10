Gaza: Die Namen und Gesichter der 13 durch israelische Luftangriffe getöteten Palästinenser

Gaza: The names and faces of the 13 Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes A total of 13 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli military in an overnight attack on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday targeting three Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commanders along with their wives and children. The Palestinian health ministry said at least four children and six women were also killed in the attack.



Bei einem nächtlichen Angriff des israelischen Militärs auf den Gazastreifen sind am Dienstag insgesamt 13 Palästinenser getötet worden, darunter drei Kommandeure des Palästinensischen Islamischen Dschihad (PIJ) sowie deren Frauen und Kinder.

Nach Angaben des palästinensischen Gesundheitsministeriums wurden bei dem Angriff auch mindestens vier Kinder und sechs Frauen getötet. Weitere 20 Menschen wurden verwundet, darunter drei Kinder und sieben Frauen, von denen sich einige in einem ernsten und kritischen Zustand befinden. Übersetzt mit Deepl.com

Ali Ezz el-Din, and sister Mayar Ezz el-Din

Ali (L) and his sister Mayar Ezz el-Din (R) were killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza (Social Media)

Among the victims, the photos of two young children are circulating on social networks. They are of Ali Ezz el-Din, nine, and his sister Mayar Ezz el-Din, 11, who lost their lives alongside their parents in the Israeli air attack which specifically targeted their family.

Tariq Ezz el-Din

Tariq Ezz el-Din alongside his daughter Mayar Ezz El-Din (Social Media)

Tariq Ezz el-Din, a 49-year-old military commander for the PIJ, was killed alongside his two children, Ali and Mayar Izzeldeen, who are pictured above.

The death of the children has sparked an outpouring of anger, with videos circulating on social media showing Mayar sporting various hairstyles, including long braided hair and ponytails tied with a pink ribbon, dancing to music at home and at school.

Dr Jamal Khaswan

Dr Jamal Khaswan, the director of Al-Wafa hospital, was killed along with his wife and son (Social Media)

The Palestinian health ministry has issued a brief statement mourning the killing of Jamal Khaswan, a well-known 53-year-old dentist and chairman of al-Wafa Hospital’s board of directors by Israeli forces.

He was killed along with his wife, Merfat Khaswan, aged 45, and their 20-year-old son, Yousef, who was studying to become a doctor. Only their daughter survived, with videos circulating online show her crying while being comforted by a paramedic.

Yousef Khaswan

Yousef Jamal Khaswan was killed alongside his father Dr Jamal Khaswan and and mother Merfat Khaswan (Social Media)

According to social media users Yousef Jamal Khaswan, 20, was studying medicine and following in his father’s footsteps when he was killed by Israeli forces.

Hajar al-Bahtini

Hajar al-Bahtini seen posing for a photograph at school (Social Media)

Hajar al-Bahtini was the five-year-old daughter of Al-Quds Brigades commander Khalil al-Bahtini and the youngest victim, who was killed alongside her 44-year-old mother, Layla al-Bahtini.

Khalil al-Bahtini

Khalil al-Bahtini, 45, was a member of the PIJ (Social Media)

Khalil al-Bahtini, 45, was a northern Gaza commander for the PIJ.

Jihad Ghannam

Jihad Ghannam was the al-Quds Brigades’s general secretary (Social Media)

Thousands of Palestinians in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, came out to take part in the funeral procession of Palestinian fighter Jihad Ghannam, 62, and his wife, Wafa Ghannam, 50, who were killed in an Israeli air strike on their house in the early hours of Tuesday.

Dania Adas

Dania Adas being mourned by her fiance (Social Media)

Dania Adas, 19, a young Palestinian woman, was planning to get married next month. Dania’s fiance is seen bidding her farewell by reciting verses from the Qur’an after she was killed in an Israeli air strike.

Dania’s 14-year-old sister, Eman Adas was also killed in the air strikes.

