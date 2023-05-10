Gaza: The names and faces of the 13 Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes
A total of 13 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli military in an overnight attack on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday targeting three Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commanders along with their wives and children. The Palestinian health ministry said at least four children and six women were also killed in the attack.
Mindestens vier Kinder und sechs Frauen wurden bei den Angriffen, die auf palästinensische Widerstandskämpfer abzielten, getötet
Hajar al-Bahtini, fünf Jahre alt, war das jüngste Opfer der israelischen Luftangriffe, bei denen auch ihr Vater und ihre Mutter getötet wurden (Soziale Medien)
Gaza: Die Namen und Gesichter der 13 durch israelische Luftangriffe getöteten Palästinenser
Von MEE-Mitarbeitern
10. Mai 2023
Bei einem nächtlichen Angriff des israelischen Militärs auf den Gazastreifen sind am Dienstag insgesamt 13 Palästinenser getötet worden, darunter drei Kommandeure des Palästinensischen Islamischen Dschihad (PIJ) sowie deren Frauen und Kinder.
Nach Angaben des palästinensischen Gesundheitsministeriums wurden bei dem Angriff auch mindestens vier Kinder und sechs Frauen getötet. Weitere 20 Menschen wurden verwundet, darunter drei Kinder und sieben Frauen, von denen sich einige in einem ernsten und kritischen Zustand befinden. Übersetzt mit Deepl.com
--
Ali Ezz el-Din, and sister Mayar Ezz el-Din
Among the victims, the photos of two young children are circulating on social networks. They are of Ali Ezz el-Din, nine, and his sister Mayar Ezz el-Din, 11, who lost their lives alongside their parents in the Israeli air attack which specifically targeted their family.
Tariq Ezz el-Din
Tariq Ezz el-Din, a 49-year-old military commander for the PIJ, was killed alongside his two children, Ali and Mayar Izzeldeen, who are pictured above.
The death of the children has sparked an outpouring of anger, with videos circulating on social media showing Mayar sporting various hairstyles, including long braided hair and ponytails tied with a pink ribbon, dancing to music at home and at school.
Dr Jamal Khaswan
The Palestinian health ministry has issued a brief statement mourning the killing of Jamal Khaswan, a well-known 53-year-old dentist and chairman of al-Wafa Hospital’s board of directors by Israeli forces.
He was killed along with his wife, Merfat Khaswan, aged 45, and their 20-year-old son, Yousef, who was studying to become a doctor. Only their daughter survived, with videos circulating online show her crying while being comforted by a paramedic.
Yousef Khaswan
According to social media users Yousef Jamal Khaswan, 20, was studying medicine and following in his father’s footsteps when he was killed by Israeli forces.
Hajar al-Bahtini
Hajar al-Bahtini was the five-year-old daughter of Al-Quds Brigades commander Khalil al-Bahtini and the youngest victim, who was killed alongside her 44-year-old mother, Layla al-Bahtini.
Khalil al-Bahtini
Khalil al-Bahtini, 45, was a northern Gaza commander for the PIJ.
Jihad Ghannam
Thousands of Palestinians in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, came out to take part in the funeral procession of Palestinian fighter Jihad Ghannam, 62, and his wife, Wafa Ghannam, 50, who were killed in an Israeli air strike on their house in the early hours of Tuesday.
Dania Adas
Dania Adas, 19, a young Palestinian woman, was planning to get married next month. Dania’s fiance is seen bidding her farewell by reciting verses from the Qur’an after she was killed in an Israeli air strike.
Dania’s 14-year-old sister, Eman Adas was also killed in the air strikes.
Von Zionisten 13 ermordete Menschen. Was heute kaum Erwähnung in unseren ach so aufgeklärten Medien findet. Die Kippa vom Kopf gewischt und der Blätterwald überschlägt sich wochenlang wie auch der ö.r. Funk nicht zurück steht. Die mutige IDF hat sich ja nur vertteidig und die Ausführenden haben ja lediglich Befehle befolgt und dürfen dafür niemals zur Verantwortung gezogen werden. Mord auf staatlichen Befehl ist halt keine Straftat. Dafür bekommt man noch buntes Blech an’s Revers geheftet und ist stolz darauf.