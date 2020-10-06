GERMAN OR JEW? BY EVELYN HECHT-GALINSKI DESERTPEACE

Judaism must be viewed as a religion and as normal as any other religion.Only then will Germans of the Jewish faith be citizens with equal rights again who should defend themselves against being instrumentalized by interested circles and the Israel lobby.

German media and politicians overturn in their dismay and shame!

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

In fact, a message shocked me today! I heard on the radio that a “German attacked a Jew”. Who was the “Jew”, I asked myself. Wasn’t he a German? What nationality was he? Was he a “citizen of the“ Jewish state ”or was it a German of the Jewish faith?

The perplexed perpetrator was said to be a German with Kazakh roots who had never been noticed before. So, a German, and the “Jew”? Is Judaism now a nationality? Or are Jews not Germans because they belong to a “selected” religious community? Why is the German perpetrator not referred to as a Catholic, Protestant or whatever?

As a German with Jewish roots, I feel marginalized and wonder when will Germans who belong to the Jewish faith finally resist being given this “special treatment”?

I am also amazed at the “shame offensive” that has broken out again by hypocritical politicians and the media about the attack by a confused perpetrator. Were these politicians and the “Jew” ashamed of the illegal occupation of Palestine, which has been going on for decades, and the terrible attacks by the Jewish regime against Palestinians every day?

Basically, Judaism must be viewed as a religion and as normal as any other religion.Only then will Germans of the Jewish faith be citizens with equal rights again who should defend themselves against being instrumentalized by interested circles and the Israel lobby. In fact, German citizens of Jewish faith should be ashamed of that.

There is therefore no need for new anti-Semitism commissioners, but new Jewish organizations that express themselves in this sense.

A rethink is necessary so that “Jews” are no longer excluded and have finally arrived.We don’t need a fifth column, we need all citizens, regardless of religion or ethnicity, to live together on an equal footing.